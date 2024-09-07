Published On Sep 07, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar 2024

Hyundai will launch the updated Alcazar on September 9 in India, with prices expected to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Alcazar, in its current avatar, has been on sale since 2021 and is now set to be introduced in a facelifted version soon. Hyundai has already revealed its exterior and has also given us a peek into its updated cabin. If you have been waiting for the facelifted Alcazar, here’s what you can expect:

A Much Bolder Design

With the facelift, the Alcazar has now received a more polarising treatment for its exterior design. Changes on the outside include a connected LED DRL strip featuring an H-shaped pattern at both ends, dual-barrel headlights, and a rectangular-ish slatted grille. It also gets a tweaked bumper, which features a radar in the centre for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

In profile, the only noticeable difference is the provision of freshly designed multi-spoke, dual-tone alloy wheels. It now has skid plates on the sides instead of the sidesteps. Its rear sports a sharper-looking set of connected LED tail lights with ‘Alcazar’ written below it. It has carried over the dual-tip exhaust from the outgoing model.

More Premium On The Inside

If you thought the pre-facelift Alcazar’s cabin was premium, wait till you check out the new model’s interior. Hyundai has made the SUV’s cabin even more opulent by giving it the identical dashboard layout as the new Creta’s. That said, the new Alcazar has a tan and dark blue cabin theme with revised seat upholstery. Its cabin now gets redesigned and repositioned central AC vents and the new climate control panel.

Hyundai will continue to offer its 3-row SUV in both 6- and 7-seater versions. The 6-seat model features captain seats in the second row which gets wing-shaped headrests and ventilation function.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Colour Options Revealed

Loaded With Tech

The 2024 SUV comes with dual-zone AC, dual 10.25-inch screens (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), and wireless phone charger (for both front and rear passengers). Other amenities include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and 8-way powered front seats with two levels of memory function for the driver.

Its safety kit is likely to comprise a 360-degree camera, six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Also Read: Why Kia And Audi Are The Best Car Brands In India According To This Customer Experience Survey

Engine-gearbox Options

Hyundai will offer the facelifted Alcazar with both petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing model. Their specifications are as follows:

Specifications 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Also Check Out: Bollywood Actor John Abraham And Indian Hockey Star P.R. Sreejesh Bring New Cars Home But They Are Not Luxury Models

Expected Launch, Price And Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will go on sale on September 9 in India. It is expected to have a starting price of Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai SUV will take on the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the Mahindra XUV700.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Hyundai Alcazar Automatic