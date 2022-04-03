Top 20 Cars With Petrol And Diesel Engine Options And Their Fuel Efficiency

A look at the variety of options available under the Rs 30 lakh tag, with a key focus on their claimed fuel efficiency figures as well

Petrol and diesel rates have been shooting up since a while now across the country. As the difference between the two fuel options varies from city to city (~Rs 9 in Delhi and Rs 16 in Mumbai), you may want to consider cars with both petrol and diesel engine options under Rs 30 lakh.

Here’s the list of models along with their claimed fuel efficiency figures (if applicable) for each powertrain combo:

Hatchbacks

1) Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Engine

1.2-litre Petrol

1.2-litre Petrol with CNG

1-litre Turbo-petrol

1.2-litre Diesel

Power

83PS

69PS

100PS

75PS

Torque

114Nm

95Nm

172Nm

190Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

20.7kmpl/ 20.5kmpl

25.5km/kg

18.5kmpl

26.2kmpl

  • The Grand i10 Nios is the only mid-size hatchback to come with both petrol and diesel engine options along with the choice of a CNG kit with select petrol trims.

  • Both engines are offered with an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox as well.

  • It is also the only hatchback in its segment to get a turbo-petrol engine with a 5-speed MT.

2) Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

Engine

1.2-litre Petrol

1-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

83PS

120PS

100PS

Torque

114Nm

172Nm

240Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ CVT

6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

20.35kmpl/ 19.65kmpl

20kmpl/ 20.25kmpl

25.2kmpl

  • Hyundai has provided the third-gen i20 with the most powerful and torquiest engine options in its segment.

  • The i20 is the only model other than the Tata Altroz to get a diesel engine option in its segment.

  • Its fuel efficiency figures are better than the corresponding versions of the Altroz.

3) Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

Engine

1.2-litre Petrol

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

86PS

110PS

90PS

Torque

113Nm

140Nm

200Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ 6-speed DCT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

18.53kmpl/ 18.18kmpl

18.13kmpl

23.03kmpl

  • Tata recently added the new 6-speed DCT option for the Altroz.

  • The carmaker could also offer the turbocharged variants of the hatch with the new automatic transmission setup soon.

Sedans

1) Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

Engine

1.2-litre Petrol

1.2-litre Petrol with CNG

1-litre Turbo-petrol

1.2-litre Diesel

Power

83PS

69PS

100PS

75PS

Torque

114Nm

95Nm

172Nm

190Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

20.5kmpl/ 20.1kmpl

25.5km/kg

20.5kmpl

25.35kmpl/ 25.4kmpl

  • Hyundai’s sub-4m sedan, the Aura, is the only model to get a turbo-petrol engine option.

2) Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

Engine

1.2-litre Petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

90PS

Up to 100PS

Torque

110Nm

Up to 200Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ CVT

5-speed MT/ CVT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

18.6kmpl/ 18.3kmpl

24.7kmpl/ 21kmpl

  • The Amaze’s diesel engine is the most powerful and torquiest in its segment (with the MT option).

  • However, its ARAI fuel efficiency is comparatively lesser than the Aura’s claimed figures.

3) Honda City

Honda City

Engine

1.5-litre Petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

121PS

100PS

Torque

145Nm

200Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ CVT

6-speed MT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

17.8kmpl/ 18.4kmpl

24.1kmpl

  • Although the City is only being offered with a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines currently, Honda will be introducing the City Hybrid in India soon.

  • It is the most fuel efficient diesel-powered sedan in the compact segment.

SUVs And MPVs

1) Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

Engine

1.2-litre Petrol

1-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

83PS

120PS

Up to 115PS

Torque

115Nm

172Nm

Up to 250Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

18.4kmpl

18.2kmpl

24.1kmpl/ 19kmpl

  • Kia’s sub-4m SUV, the Sonet, leads the charts in its segment when it comes to the highest mileage figures with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

2) Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

Engine

1.2-litre Petrol

1-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

83PS

120PS

100PS

Torque

114Nm

172Nm

240Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

17.26kmpl

18.07kmpl/ N.A. / 17.99kmpl

23.28kmpl

  • The Venue, along with its Kia sibling, gets the widest range of engine-gearbox options in the sub-4m SUV space.

  • Hyundai and Kia are the only brands to offer iMT (clutchless manual) and DCT gearbox options in their sub-4m SUVs.

3) Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

Engine

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

110PS

117PS

Torque

200Nm

300Nm

Transmission

6-speed/ 6-speed AMT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AMT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

16.82kmpl/ 16.5kmpl

20.1kmpl/ 19.7kmpl

  • Mahindra has provided the XUV300 with the torquiest petrol and diesel engines in the sub-4m SUV segment.

4) Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

Engine

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

120PS

110PS

Torque

170Nm

260Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AMT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AMT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

17.57kmpl/ 16.35kmpl

21.19kmpl/ 22.07kmpl

  • Tata and Mahindra are the only carmakers to provide their sub-4m SUVs with an optional 6-speed AMT gearbox.

5) Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

Engine

1.5-litre Petrol

1.4-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

115PS

140PS

115PS

Torque

144Nm

242Nm

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ CVT/ 6-speed iMT

6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

16.4kmpl/ 16.3kmpl/ 16.3kmpl

16.1kmpl

20.8kmpl/ 17.8kmpl

  • Although the Seltos and Creta share a lot in common, Seltos’ advantage is that it also gets iMT (clutchless manual) and MT transmission options with the naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol units, respectively which are unavailable with the Creta.

6) Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

Engine

1.5-litre Petrol

1.4-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

115PS

140PS

115PS

Torque

144Nm

242Nm

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ CVT

7-speed DCT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

16.8kmpl/ 16.9kmpl

16.8kmpl

21.4kmpl/ 18.5kmpl

  • When mileage figures of the Hyundai-Kia duo are considered, it’s the Hyundai Creta which comes out on top.

7) Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

Engine

2-litre Turbo-petrol

2.2-litre Diesel

Power

150PS

130PS

Torque

Up to 320Nm

300Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

N.A.

N.A.

  • While the Thar’s only rival – the Force Gurkha – is a diesel-only SUV, its similarly priced alternatives are the compact SUVs including the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

  • In that sense, the Mahindra SUV has the torqueist petrol and diesel engines on offer.

8) MG Hector

MG Hector

Engine

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

2-litre Diesel

Power

143PS

170PS

Torque

250Nm

350Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ CVT

6-speed MT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

13.39kmpl, 13.57kmpl (MT hybrid)/ 13.5kmpl

16.17kmpl

  • When it comes to mid-size SUVs, the MG Hector is the only model to feature an optional 48V mild-hybrid powertrain.

9) MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

Engine

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

2-litre Diesel

Power

143PS

170PS

Torque

250Nm

350Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ CVT

6-speed MT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

13.57kmpl/ 13.5kmpl

16.65kmpl

  • The Hector Plus too features the same engine-gearbox combos as the five-seat Hector and hence has similar mileage figures.

10) Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

Engine

2-litre Petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

159PS

115PS

Torque

191Nm

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

14.5kmpl/ 14.2kmpl

20.4kmpl/ 18.1kmpl

  • The Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700 are the three SUVs from their segment to feature on this list (Tata’s Safari is a diesel-only model).

  • In the trio, it’s the Hyundai SUV which takes the top spot for the maximum fuel efficiency with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

11) Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

Engine

2-litre Turbo-petrol

2.2-litre Diesel

Power

200PS

Up to 185PS

Torque

380Nm

450Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

13.5 kmpl/ 12.2kmpl

16.8kmpl/ 15.5kmpl

  • Mahindra has equipped the XUV700 with the most powerful engines among its segment.

  • It also has both manual and automatic transmission options with both petrol and diesel engines unlike its MG rival.

12) Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass

Engine

1.4-litre Turbo-petrol

2-litre Diesel

Power

163PS

172PS

Torque

250Nm

360Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT/ 9-speed AT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

14.3kmpl/ 14.1kmpl

17.1kmpl/ 14.9kmpl

  • As a premium compact SUV, the Jeep Compass, gets the most powerful and torqueist petrol engine.

13) Kia Carens

Kia Carens

Engine

1.5-litre Petrol

1.4-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

115PS

140PS

115PS

Torque

144Nm

242Nm

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

15.7kmpl

16.2kmpl/ 16.5kmpl

21.3kmpl/ 18.4kmpl

  • The Kia Carens is the only MPV here to get a wide range of powertrain options.

14) Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

Engine

2.7-litre Petrol

2.4-litre Diesel

Power

166PS

150PS

Torque

245Nm

360Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency

N.A.

N.A. 

  • Toyota has provided the Innova Crysta with large petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic transmissions.

  • While we don’t have the mileage figures of the MPV, they are certainly to be less compared to those of the Kia Carens given the bigger engines and its size.

Note: We have left out the current-gen Hyundai Tucson and Verna as they will be replaced by their new-gen models soon. On a similar note, we have dropped the Honda WR-V too as we believe the carmaker could replace it with a new (sub) compact SUV soon.

