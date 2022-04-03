Published On Apr 03, 2022 10:00 AM By Rohit for Kia Carens

A look at the variety of options available under the Rs 30 lakh tag, with a key focus on their claimed fuel efficiency figures as well

Petrol and diesel rates have been shooting up since a while now across the country. As the difference between the two fuel options varies from city to city (~Rs 9 in Delhi and Rs 16 in Mumbai), you may want to consider cars with both petrol and diesel engine options under Rs 30 lakh.

Here’s the list of models along with their claimed fuel efficiency figures (if applicable) for each powertrain combo:

Hatchbacks

1) Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Engine 1.2-litre Petrol 1.2-litre Petrol with CNG 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre Diesel Power 83PS 69PS 100PS 75PS Torque 114Nm 95Nm 172Nm 190Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 20.7kmpl/ 20.5kmpl 25.5km/kg 18.5kmpl 26.2kmpl

The Grand i10 Nios is the only mid-size hatchback to come with both petrol and diesel engine options along with the choice of a CNG kit with select petrol trims.

Both engines are offered with an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox as well.

It is also the only hatchback in its segment to get a turbo-petrol engine with a 5-speed MT.

2) Hyundai i20

Engine 1.2-litre Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83PS 120PS 100PS Torque 114Nm 172Nm 240Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 20.35kmpl/ 19.65kmpl 20kmpl/ 20.25kmpl 25.2kmpl

Hyundai has provided the third-gen i20 with the most powerful and torquiest engine options in its segment.

The i20 is the only model other than the Tata Altroz to get a diesel engine option in its segment.

Its fuel efficiency figures are better than the corresponding versions of the Altroz.

3) Tata Altroz

Engine 1.2-litre Petrol 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 86PS 110PS 90PS Torque 113Nm 140Nm 200Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 6-speed DCT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 18.53kmpl/ 18.18kmpl 18.13kmpl 23.03kmpl

Tata recently added the new 6-speed DCT option for the Altroz.

The carmaker could also offer the turbocharged variants of the hatch with the new automatic transmission setup soon.

Sedans

1) Hyundai Aura

Engine 1.2-litre Petrol 1.2-litre Petrol with CNG 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre Diesel Power 83PS 69PS 100PS 75PS Torque 114Nm 95Nm 172Nm 190Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 20.5kmpl/ 20.1kmpl 25.5km/kg 20.5kmpl 25.35kmpl/ 25.4kmpl

Hyundai’s sub-4m sedan, the Aura, is the only model to get a turbo-petrol engine option.

2) Honda Amaze

Engine 1.2-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 90PS Up to 100PS Torque 110Nm Up to 200Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ CVT 5-speed MT/ CVT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 18.6kmpl/ 18.3kmpl 24.7kmpl/ 21kmpl

The Amaze’s diesel engine is the most powerful and torquiest in its segment (with the MT option).

However, its ARAI fuel efficiency is comparatively lesser than the Aura’s claimed figures.

3) Honda City

Engine 1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 121PS 100PS Torque 145Nm 200Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 17.8kmpl/ 18.4kmpl 24.1kmpl

Although the City is only being offered with a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines currently, Honda will be introducing the City Hybrid in India soon.

It is the most fuel efficient diesel-powered sedan in the compact segment.

SUVs And MPVs

1) Kia Sonet

Engine 1.2-litre Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83PS 120PS Up to 115PS Torque 115Nm 172Nm Up to 250Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 18.4kmpl 18.2kmpl 24.1kmpl/ 19kmpl

Kia’s sub-4m SUV, the Sonet, leads the charts in its segment when it comes to the highest mileage figures with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

2) Hyundai Venue

Engine 1.2-litre Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83PS 120PS 100PS Torque 114Nm 172Nm 240Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 17.26kmpl 18.07kmpl/ N.A. / 17.99kmpl 23.28kmpl

The Venue, along with its Kia sibling, gets the widest range of engine-gearbox options in the sub-4m SUV space.

Hyundai and Kia are the only brands to offer iMT (clutchless manual) and DCT gearbox options in their sub-4m SUVs.

3) Mahindra XUV300

Engine 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 110PS 117PS Torque 200Nm 300Nm Transmission 6-speed/ 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AMT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 16.82kmpl/ 16.5kmpl 20.1kmpl/ 19.7kmpl

Mahindra has provided the XUV300 with the torquiest petrol and diesel engines in the sub-4m SUV segment.

4) Tata Nexon

Engine 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 120PS 110PS Torque 170Nm 260Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AMT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 17.57kmpl/ 16.35kmpl 21.19kmpl/ 22.07kmpl

Tata and Mahindra are the only carmakers to provide their sub-4m SUVs with an optional 6-speed AMT gearbox.

5) Kia Seltos

Engine 1.5-litre Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115PS 140PS 115PS Torque 144Nm 242Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT/ 6-speed iMT 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 16.4kmpl/ 16.3kmpl/ 16.3kmpl 16.1kmpl 20.8kmpl/ 17.8kmpl

Although the Seltos and Creta share a lot in common, Seltos’ advantage is that it also gets iMT (clutchless manual) and MT transmission options with the naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol units, respectively which are unavailable with the Creta.

6) Hyundai Creta

Engine 1.5-litre Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115PS 140PS 115PS Torque 144Nm 242Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 16.8kmpl/ 16.9kmpl 16.8kmpl 21.4kmpl/ 18.5kmpl

When mileage figures of the Hyundai-Kia duo are considered, it’s the Hyundai Creta which comes out on top.

7) Mahindra Thar

Engine 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power 150PS 130PS Torque Up to 320Nm 300Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency N.A. N.A.

While the Thar’s only rival – the Force Gurkha – is a diesel-only SUV, its similarly priced alternatives are the compact SUVs including the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

In that sense, the Mahindra SUV has the torqueist petrol and diesel engines on offer.

8) MG Hector

Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 2-litre Diesel Power 143PS 170PS Torque 250Nm 350Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 13.39kmpl, 13.57kmpl (MT hybrid)/ 13.5kmpl 16.17kmpl

When it comes to mid-size SUVs, the MG Hector is the only model to feature an optional 48V mild-hybrid powertrain.

9) MG Hector Plus

Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 2-litre Diesel Power 143PS 170PS Torque 250Nm 350Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 13.57kmpl/ 13.5kmpl 16.65kmpl

The Hector Plus too features the same engine-gearbox combos as the five-seat Hector and hence has similar mileage figures.

10) Hyundai Alcazar

Engine 2-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 159PS 115PS Torque 191Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 14.5kmpl/ 14.2kmpl 20.4kmpl/ 18.1kmpl

The Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700 are the three SUVs from their segment to feature on this list (Tata’s Safari is a diesel-only model).

In the trio, it’s the Hyundai SUV which takes the top spot for the maximum fuel efficiency with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

11) Mahindra XUV700

Engine 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power 200PS Up to 185PS Torque 380Nm 450Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 13.5 kmpl/ 12.2kmpl 16.8kmpl/ 15.5kmpl

Mahindra has equipped the XUV700 with the most powerful engines among its segment.

It also has both manual and automatic transmission options with both petrol and diesel engines unlike its MG rival.

12) Jeep Compass

Engine 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol 2-litre Diesel Power 163PS 172PS Torque 250Nm 360Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 9-speed AT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 14.3kmpl/ 14.1kmpl 17.1kmpl/ 14.9kmpl

As a premium compact SUV, the Jeep Compass, gets the most powerful and torqueist petrol engine.

13) Kia Carens

Engine 1.5-litre Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115PS 140PS 115PS Torque 144Nm 242Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency 15.7kmpl 16.2kmpl/ 16.5kmpl 21.3kmpl/ 18.4kmpl

The Kia Carens is the only MPV here to get a wide range of powertrain options.

14) Toyota Innova Crysta

Engine 2.7-litre Petrol 2.4-litre Diesel Power 166PS 150PS Torque 245Nm 360Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency N.A. N.A.

Toyota has provided the Innova Crysta with large petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic transmissions.

While we don’t have the mileage figures of the MPV, they are certainly to be less compared to those of the Kia Carens given the bigger engines and its size.

Note: We have left out the current-gen Hyundai Tucson and Verna as they will be replaced by their new-gen models soon. On a similar note, we have dropped the Honda WR-V too as we believe the carmaker could replace it with a new (sub) compact SUV soon.

