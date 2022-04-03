Top 20 Cars With Petrol And Diesel Engine Options And Their Fuel Efficiency
A look at the variety of options available under the Rs 30 lakh tag, with a key focus on their claimed fuel efficiency figures as well
Petrol and diesel rates have been shooting up since a while now across the country. As the difference between the two fuel options varies from city to city (~Rs 9 in Delhi and Rs 16 in Mumbai), you may want to consider cars with both petrol and diesel engine options under Rs 30 lakh.
Here’s the list of models along with their claimed fuel efficiency figures (if applicable) for each powertrain combo:
Hatchbacks
1) Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
1.2-litre Petrol with CNG
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
83PS
|
69PS
|
100PS
|
75PS
|
Torque
|
114Nm
|
95Nm
|
172Nm
|
190Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
20.7kmpl/ 20.5kmpl
|
25.5km/kg
|
18.5kmpl
|
26.2kmpl
-
The Grand i10 Nios is the only mid-size hatchback to come with both petrol and diesel engine options along with the choice of a CNG kit with select petrol trims.
-
Both engines are offered with an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox as well.
-
It is also the only hatchback in its segment to get a turbo-petrol engine with a 5-speed MT.
2) Hyundai i20
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
83PS
|
120PS
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
114Nm
|
172Nm
|
240Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ CVT
|
6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
20.35kmpl/ 19.65kmpl
|
20kmpl/ 20.25kmpl
|
25.2kmpl
-
Hyundai has provided the third-gen i20 with the most powerful and torquiest engine options in its segment.
-
The i20 is the only model other than the Tata Altroz to get a diesel engine option in its segment.
-
Its fuel efficiency figures are better than the corresponding versions of the Altroz.
3) Tata Altroz
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
1.2-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
86PS
|
110PS
|
90PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
140Nm
|
200Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ 6-speed DCT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
18.53kmpl/ 18.18kmpl
|
18.13kmpl
|
23.03kmpl
-
Tata recently added the new 6-speed DCT option for the Altroz.
-
The carmaker could also offer the turbocharged variants of the hatch with the new automatic transmission setup soon.
Sedans
1) Hyundai Aura
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
1.2-litre Petrol with CNG
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
83PS
|
69PS
|
100PS
|
75PS
|
Torque
|
114Nm
|
95Nm
|
172Nm
|
190Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
20.5kmpl/ 20.1kmpl
|
25.5km/kg
|
20.5kmpl
|
25.35kmpl/ 25.4kmpl
-
Hyundai’s sub-4m sedan, the Aura, is the only model to get a turbo-petrol engine option.
2) Honda Amaze
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
90PS
|
Up to 100PS
|
Torque
|
110Nm
|
Up to 200Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ CVT
|
5-speed MT/ CVT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
18.6kmpl/ 18.3kmpl
|
24.7kmpl/ 21kmpl
-
The Amaze’s diesel engine is the most powerful and torquiest in its segment (with the MT option).
-
However, its ARAI fuel efficiency is comparatively lesser than the Aura’s claimed figures.
3) Honda City
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre Petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
121PS
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
145Nm
|
200Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ CVT
|
6-speed MT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
17.8kmpl/ 18.4kmpl
|
24.1kmpl
-
Although the City is only being offered with a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines currently, Honda will be introducing the City Hybrid in India soon.
-
It is the most fuel efficient diesel-powered sedan in the compact segment.
SUVs And MPVs
1) Kia Sonet
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
83PS
|
120PS
|
Up to 115PS
|
Torque
|
115Nm
|
172Nm
|
Up to 250Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
18.4kmpl
|
18.2kmpl
|
24.1kmpl/ 19kmpl
-
Kia’s sub-4m SUV, the Sonet, leads the charts in its segment when it comes to the highest mileage figures with both petrol and diesel powertrains.
2) Hyundai Venue
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
83PS
|
120PS
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
114Nm
|
172Nm
|
240Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
17.26kmpl
|
18.07kmpl/ N.A. / 17.99kmpl
|
23.28kmpl
-
The Venue, along with its Kia sibling, gets the widest range of engine-gearbox options in the sub-4m SUV space.
-
Hyundai and Kia are the only brands to offer iMT (clutchless manual) and DCT gearbox options in their sub-4m SUVs.
3) Mahindra XUV300
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
110PS
|
117PS
|
Torque
|
200Nm
|
300Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed/ 6-speed AMT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AMT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
16.82kmpl/ 16.5kmpl
|
20.1kmpl/ 19.7kmpl
-
Mahindra has provided the XUV300 with the torquiest petrol and diesel engines in the sub-4m SUV segment.
4) Tata Nexon
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
120PS
|
110PS
|
Torque
|
170Nm
|
260Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AMT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AMT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
17.57kmpl/ 16.35kmpl
|
21.19kmpl/ 22.07kmpl
-
Tata and Mahindra are the only carmakers to provide their sub-4m SUVs with an optional 6-speed AMT gearbox.
5) Kia Seltos
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre Petrol
|
1.4-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
115PS
|
140PS
|
115PS
|
Torque
|
144Nm
|
242Nm
|
250Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ CVT/ 6-speed iMT
|
6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
16.4kmpl/ 16.3kmpl/ 16.3kmpl
|
16.1kmpl
|
20.8kmpl/ 17.8kmpl
-
Although the Seltos and Creta share a lot in common, Seltos’ advantage is that it also gets iMT (clutchless manual) and MT transmission options with the naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol units, respectively which are unavailable with the Creta.
6) Hyundai Creta
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre Petrol
|
1.4-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
115PS
|
140PS
|
115PS
|
Torque
|
144Nm
|
242Nm
|
250Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ CVT
|
7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
16.8kmpl/ 16.9kmpl
|
16.8kmpl
|
21.4kmpl/ 18.5kmpl
-
When mileage figures of the Hyundai-Kia duo are considered, it’s the Hyundai Creta which comes out on top.
7) Mahindra Thar
|
Engine
|
2-litre Turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
150PS
|
130PS
|
Torque
|
Up to 320Nm
|
300Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
-
While the Thar’s only rival – the Force Gurkha – is a diesel-only SUV, its similarly priced alternatives are the compact SUVs including the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.
-
In that sense, the Mahindra SUV has the torqueist petrol and diesel engines on offer.
8) MG Hector
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol
|
2-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
143PS
|
170PS
|
Torque
|
250Nm
|
350Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ CVT
|
6-speed MT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
13.39kmpl, 13.57kmpl (MT hybrid)/ 13.5kmpl
|
16.17kmpl
-
When it comes to mid-size SUVs, the MG Hector is the only model to feature an optional 48V mild-hybrid powertrain.
9) MG Hector Plus
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol
|
2-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
143PS
|
170PS
|
Torque
|
250Nm
|
350Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ CVT
|
6-speed MT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
13.57kmpl/ 13.5kmpl
|
16.65kmpl
-
The Hector Plus too features the same engine-gearbox combos as the five-seat Hector and hence has similar mileage figures.
10) Hyundai Alcazar
|
Engine
|
2-litre Petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
159PS
|
115PS
|
Torque
|
191Nm
|
250Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
14.5kmpl/ 14.2kmpl
|
20.4kmpl/ 18.1kmpl
-
The Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700 are the three SUVs from their segment to feature on this list (Tata’s Safari is a diesel-only model).
-
In the trio, it’s the Hyundai SUV which takes the top spot for the maximum fuel efficiency with both petrol and diesel powertrains.
11) Mahindra XUV700
|
Engine
|
2-litre Turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
200PS
|
Up to 185PS
|
Torque
|
380Nm
|
450Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
13.5 kmpl/ 12.2kmpl
|
16.8kmpl/ 15.5kmpl
-
Mahindra has equipped the XUV700 with the most powerful engines among its segment.
-
It also has both manual and automatic transmission options with both petrol and diesel engines unlike its MG rival.
12) Jeep Compass
|
Engine
|
1.4-litre Turbo-petrol
|
2-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
163PS
|
172PS
|
Torque
|
250Nm
|
360Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT/ 9-speed AT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
14.3kmpl/ 14.1kmpl
|
17.1kmpl/ 14.9kmpl
-
As a premium compact SUV, the Jeep Compass, gets the most powerful and torqueist petrol engine.
13) Kia Carens
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre Petrol
|
1.4-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
115PS
|
140PS
|
115PS
|
Torque
|
144Nm
|
242Nm
|
250Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
15.7kmpl
|
16.2kmpl/ 16.5kmpl
|
21.3kmpl/ 18.4kmpl
-
The Kia Carens is the only MPV here to get a wide range of powertrain options.
14) Toyota Innova Crysta
|
Engine
|
2.7-litre Petrol
|
2.4-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
166PS
|
150PS
|
Torque
|
245Nm
|
360Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
ARAI-rated Fuel Efficiency
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
-
Toyota has provided the Innova Crysta with large petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic transmissions.
-
While we don’t have the mileage figures of the MPV, they are certainly to be less compared to those of the Kia Carens given the bigger engines and its size.
Note: We have left out the current-gen Hyundai Tucson and Verna as they will be replaced by their new-gen models soon. On a similar note, we have dropped the Honda WR-V too as we believe the carmaker could replace it with a new (sub) compact SUV soon.
