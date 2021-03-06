  • Login / Register
Top 10 Selling Cars Of February 2021 - Maruti Swift And Baleno Overtake Alto!

Published On Mar 06, 2021 10:09 AM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

The list includes seven Maruti cars and three Hyundai cars

Maruti Swift

Another month has gone where Maruti has dominated the list of top 10 selling cars of February 2021. Seven places in the list are taken up by Maruti and the other three by Hyundai. We are still surprised that hot selling newbies like the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and third-gen Hyundai i20 did not make it to the list. So, here are the best sold cars in the month of February: 

Model

February 2021

February 2020

January 2021

Swift

20,264

18,696

17,180

Baleno

20,070

16,585

16,648

WagonR

18,728

18,235

17,648

Alto

16,919

17,921

18,260

Creta

12,428

700

12,284

Dzire

11,901

7,296

15,125

Eeco

11,891

11,227

11,680

Vitara Brezza

11,585

6,866

10,623

Venue

11,224

10,321

11,779

Grand i10 Nios

10,270

10,407

10,865

  • Maruti Swift tops the chart for the month of February, overtaking the Alto. It records 20,264 units sold in the month, seeing a decent monthly and Y-o-Y growth. 

  • Usually the second spot is taken up by the Alto or Swift but this time, Maruti Baleno has overtaken the entry-level hatchback. It saw a good jump from 16,648 units sold in January to 20,070 units sold last month. 

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

  • Maruti Alto slips down to the third position seeing a minor monthly sales decline as well as Y-o-Y decline. It recorded 16,919 units sold in February. 

  • The Hyundai Creta is the fifth best selling car of India and also the best-selling SUV. It sees a crazy 1600% Y-oY growth from 700 units sold in February 2020 to 12,428 units sold previous month.

Hyundai Creta Diesel Sales Booming Despite Increasing Fuel Prices

  • However, there’s a catch to it. The new-generation Creta was launched on February 18, which is the reason for its low sales that month. Also sales were starting to decline due to the COVID-19 situation. 

  • Maruti Dzire comes at the sixth position, reporting 11,901 units sold in February 2021. In comparison to last year, it saw a growth of 63% from 7,296 units sold in 2020. However, if compared to January 2021, the sales saw a decline of around 4,000 units. 

New Maruti Dzire

  • Maruti Eeco seems to be the most stable in this list, maintaining its spot for a long time and reporting similar sales figures. For February, it reported 11,891 units sold. 

Best Hatchback Cars In India

Upcoming Cars In India

  • Vitara Brezza has again managed to overtake the Hyundai Venue in February. It reported 11,585 units previous month, about 300 units more than the Venue. However, if you compare them on the basis of February 2020 sales, there’s a huge difference between them. 

  • The last position is taken up by the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, another car that has steadily remained in this list. It recorded around 10,270 units sold in February

