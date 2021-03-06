Top 10 Selling Cars Of February 2021 - Maruti Swift And Baleno Overtake Alto!

Published On Mar 06, 2021 10:09 AM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

The list includes seven Maruti cars and three Hyundai cars

Another month has gone where Maruti has dominated the list of top 10 selling cars of February 2021. Seven places in the list are taken up by Maruti and the other three by Hyundai. We are still surprised that hot selling newbies like the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and third-gen Hyundai i20 did not make it to the list. So, here are the best sold cars in the month of February:

Model February 2021 February 2020 January 2021 Swift 20,264 18,696 17,180 Baleno 20,070 16,585 16,648 WagonR 18,728 18,235 17,648 Alto 16,919 17,921 18,260 Creta 12,428 700 12,284 Dzire 11,901 7,296 15,125 Eeco 11,891 11,227 11,680 Vitara Brezza 11,585 6,866 10,623 Venue 11,224 10,321 11,779 Grand i10 Nios 10,270 10,407 10,865

Maruti Swift tops the chart for the month of February, overtaking the Alto. It records 20,264 units sold in the month, seeing a decent monthly and Y-o-Y growth.

Usually the second spot is taken up by the Alto or Swift but this time, Maruti Baleno has overtaken the entry-level hatchback. It saw a good jump from 16,648 units sold in January to 20,070 units sold last month.

Maruti Alto slips down to the third position seeing a minor monthly sales decline as well as Y-o-Y decline. It recorded 16,919 units sold in February.

The Hyundai Creta is the fifth best selling car of India and also the best-selling SUV. It sees a crazy 1600% Y-oY growth from 700 units sold in February 2020 to 12,428 units sold previous month.

However, there’s a catch to it. The new-generation Creta was launched on February 18, which is the reason for its low sales that month. Also sales were starting to decline due to the COVID-19 situation.

Maruti Dzire comes at the sixth position, reporting 11,901 units sold in February 2021. In comparison to last year, it saw a growth of 63% from 7,296 units sold in 2020. However, if compared to January 2021, the sales saw a decline of around 4,000 units.

Maruti Eeco seems to be the most stable in this list, maintaining its spot for a long time and reporting similar sales figures. For February, it reported 11,891 units sold.

Best Hatchback Cars In India

Upcoming Cars In India

Vitara Brezza has again managed to overtake the Hyundai Venue in February. It reported 11,585 units previous month, about 300 units more than the Venue. However, if you compare them on the basis of February 2020 sales, there’s a huge difference between them.

The last position is taken up by the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, another car that has steadily remained in this list. It recorded around 10,270 units sold in February

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT