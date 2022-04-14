These Are The SUVs That Command The Highest Waiting Periods Currently

Modified On Apr 14, 2022 05:40 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

The maximum waiting period in this list goes up to 11 months, which is basically 2023

Amidst the semiconductor and chip shortages, buyers are experiencing heavy waiting periods. Almost every car has a minimum 2-3 months' worth of waiting, which might increase with time. SUVs continue to be the most demanded cars, thus observing the highest waiting period.

So, here are the top 5 SUVs that observe the highest waiting period:

Note: The waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

Mahindra Thar

City Waiting New Delhi 4-6 months Bangalore 5-6 months Mumbai 4-5 months Thane 4 months Pune 5-6 months Chennai 11 months Ahmedabad 4-6 months Jaipur 4-5 months Hyderabad 6 months

The Mahindra Thar still sees the highest waiting period of up to 11 months. So the person booking one right now might actually get the delivery by mid-2023.

The average waiting period is around 5-6 months.

If you’re finding the waiting period too high, you can check for the Force Gurkha as well. Note that the Gurkha isn’t that premium and doesn’t get different powertrains, but it is an off-road built SUV and a direct competitor to the Thar.

Mahindra XUV700

City Waiting New Delhi 3 Months Bangalore 3 months Mumbai 2 months Thane 9 Months Pune 4 Months Chennai 2 months Ahmedabad 3 months Jaipur 2 months Hyderabad 3 months

The average waiting period for the XUV700 is 3-4 months across the country.

Instead of waiting longer for the XUV700, you can opt for the Safari which can be had in around a month or even before that in many cities. The Tata Safari has similar dimensions and three-row seating options but misses out on the option of a petrol engine and some premium features that the XUV700 offers.

Hyundai Creta

City Waiting New Delhi 3-4 months Bangalore 2-3 months Mumbai 2 months Thane 6-7 months Pune 3 months Chennai 2 months Ahmedabad 3-4 months Jaipur 2-3 months Hyderabad 4 months

The Hyundai Creta observes an average of three months’ waiting period across the country.

The highest waiting period is observed in Thane, where you might have to wait for up to seven months.

If you think the waiting period is too high for the Creta, you can try the Volkswagen Taigun which is available with an average waiting time of around 1-2 months.

Its other rivals, the Kia Seltos and MG Astor, demand a similar waiting period.

Kia Sonet

City Waiting New Delhi 3-4 months Bangalore 3-4 months Mumbai 2-3 months Thane 4 months Pune 3-4 months Chennai 3-4 months Surat 5 months Jaipur 3 months Hyderabad 3-4 months

MG Astor

City Waiting New Delhi 2 months Bangalore 2 months Mumbai 5-6 months Noida 8 months Pune 2-3 months Chennai 4 months Ahmedabad 4-5 months Jaipur 3-4 months Hyderabad 3-4 months

Looks like the MG Astor demands the highest waiting period among its competitors.

The average waiting for the compact SUV is around four months across the country.

The maximum waiting period is observed in Noida, which goes up to eight months.

The Creta, Seltos, and Astor demand a similar waiting period of around four months. You can go for the Volkswagen Taigun/Skoda Kushaq which can be had for a lower waiting period.

