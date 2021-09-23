Modified On Sep 23, 2021 08:14 AM By Tarun for Renault Duster

Despite going hybrid and electric, it will remain one of the most affordable and capable SUVs in the world

The new-gen Duster will sit on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance’s CMF-B platform, while the electric and hybrid Duster will sit on the alliance’s CMF-BEV platform.

This will ensure minimum changes to the bodywork and chassis, thus lowering production costs.

However, the CMF-BEV platform cannot fit a rear electric motor. So, all the variants, including AWD, of the Duster will come with a single front electric motor.

Fresh reports suggest that the third-generation Dacia Duster will be equipped with hybrid and EV powertrains as well. The third-gen Duster is slated to launch internationally in 2024, while India currently gets the first-generation Duster.

The new Duster will sit on the CMF-B platform which is also used with other Nissan and Renault cars. The electrified and hybrid versions, meanwhile, will use the CMF-BEV platform, which is closely related to the former.

The second-gen facelifted Duster for Europe

Since the EV platform is almost identical to the conventional one, it will reduce changes to the bodywork and chassis, thus keeping the production costs low. However, the CMF-BEV platform does not allow for a rear motor, so the Duster EV could just be driven by a single electric motor up front. It will continue to be offered with an optional AWD, along with the hybrid and EV.

India still gets the first-gen Duster which might go out of production before the end of this year. Renault will bring in the new generation Duster to India, but there’s no specific timeline yet. It remains to be seen whether we will be getting the second or the third-generation model. Since the Indian Duster is a petrol SUV, it does make sense to bring its hybrid and EV versions in future.

