January 2022 Compact SUV Sales: Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta Continue Their Dominance
However, no model except the Kia Seltos managed to go past the 10,000-unit mark last month
Nearly 34,000 compact SUVs were sold in the first month of 2022, up from around 22,000 in December last year. The numbers bear testimony to the segment’s increasing popularity that’s expected to only grow by the day. While most models witnessed a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth, there were a few whose figures dropped from December 2021.
Here’s how each SUV in the segment fared:
|
Compact SUVs & crossovers
|
January 2022
|
December 2021
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Kia Seltos
|
11483
|
4012
|
186.21
|
34.02
|
36.14
|
-2.12
|
8091
|
Hyundai Creta
|
9869
|
7609
|
29.7
|
29.23
|
44.99
|
-15.76
|
9692
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
3026
|
1757
|
72.22
|
8.96
|
14.95
|
-5.99
|
2913
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
2608
|
2840
|
-8.16
|
7.72
|
0
|
7.72
|
2336
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
2432
|
2828
|
-14
|
7.2
|
0
|
7.2
|
1615
|
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
|
2116
|
1521
|
39.11
|
6.26
|
2.12
|
4.14
|
1808
|
MG Astor
|
2068
|
1125
|
83.82
|
6.12
|
0
|
6.12
|
357
|
Nissan Kicks
|
150
|
130
|
15.38
|
0.44
|
0.54
|
-0.1
|
192
|
Renault Duster
|
0
|
56
|
-100
|
0
|
1.23
|
-1.23
|
270
|
Total
|
33752
|
21878
|
54.27
|
99.95
Key Takeaways
-
The Kia Seltos was the only compact SUV to breach the 10,000-unit mark. The carmaker shipped nearly 11,500 units of the SUV, helping its MoM figures along the way by over a staggering 186 percent.
-
The Hyundai Creta took the second spot with sales of around 9,900 units. It even bettered its six-month average sales figures.
-
Selling only a little over 3,000 units, the Mahindra Scorpio took the third spot in January. However, its year-on-year (YoY) market share dropped by almost six percent.
-
Next up were the Skoda-Volkswagen SUVs – the Kushaq and Taigun – at number four and five, respectively. Please note that these were the only two compact SUVs to see a drop in their MoM figures.
-
Maruti shipped over 2,100 units of the S-Cross, putting it at number six on this list and in the crosshairs of the next compact SUV in this ranking, which is:
-
The MG Astor, which sold nearly 2,100 units last month and registered a whopping 83.82 percent growth in its MoM numbers.
-
The Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster were the laggards, selling merely 150 and 0 units, respectively. That’s right, the Renault Duster couldn't get off the mark as the carmaker has ceased its production.
