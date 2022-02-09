January 2022 Compact SUV Sales: Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta Continue Their Dominance

Modified On Feb 09, 2022 10:43 AM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

However, no model except the Kia Seltos managed to go past the 10,000-unit mark last month

Nearly 34,000 compact SUVs were sold in the first month of 2022, up from around 22,000 in December last year. The numbers bear testimony to the segment’s increasing popularity that’s expected to only grow by the day. While most models witnessed a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth, there were a few whose figures dropped from December 2021.

Here’s how each SUV in the segment fared:

Compact SUVs & crossovers January 2022 December 2021 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Kia Seltos 11483 4012 186.21 34.02 36.14 -2.12 8091 Hyundai Creta 9869 7609 29.7 29.23 44.99 -15.76 9692 Mahindra Scorpio 3026 1757 72.22 8.96 14.95 -5.99 2913 Skoda Kushaq 2608 2840 -8.16 7.72 0 7.72 2336 Volkswagen Taigun 2432 2828 -14 7.2 0 7.2 1615 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2116 1521 39.11 6.26 2.12 4.14 1808 MG Astor 2068 1125 83.82 6.12 0 6.12 357 Nissan Kicks 150 130 15.38 0.44 0.54 -0.1 192 Renault Duster 0 56 -100 0 1.23 -1.23 270 Total 33752 21878 54.27 99.95

Key Takeaways

The Kia Seltos was the only compact SUV to breach the 10,000-unit mark. The carmaker shipped nearly 11,500 units of the SUV, helping its MoM figures along the way by over a staggering 186 percent.

The Hyundai Creta took the second spot with sales of around 9,900 units. It even bettered its six-month average sales figures.

Selling only a little over 3,000 units, the Mahindra Scorpio took the third spot in January. However, its year-on-year (YoY) market share dropped by almost six percent.

Next up were the Skoda-Volkswagen SUVs – the Kushaq and Taigun – at number four and five, respectively. Please note that these were the only two compact SUVs to see a drop in their MoM figures.

Maruti shipped over 2,100 units of the S-Cross, putting it at number six on this list and in the crosshairs of the next compact SUV in this ranking, which is:

The MG Astor, which sold nearly 2,100 units last month and registered a whopping 83.82 percent growth in its MoM numbers.

The Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster were the laggards, selling merely 150 and 0 units, respectively. That’s right, the Renault Duster couldn't get off the mark as the carmaker has ceased its production.

