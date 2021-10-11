This Diwali, Get Up To Rs 2.4 Lakh Off On Renault Cars
The entire lineup is available with discounts of at least over a lakh
-
Save up to Rs 1.05 lakh on the Kiger and Kwid.
-
The Triber is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh.
-
The highest offers are available with the Duster, of up to Rs 2.4 lakh.
-
Renault is offering heavy loyalty benefits on its entire lineup.
Renault is offering discounts of up to Rs 2.4 lakh on its entire lineup, including the Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Duster. There’s cash discounts, exchange bonus, and special loyalty benefits available on Renault cars. Read ahead for model-wise offers:
Renault Kwid
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Loyalty Benefit
|
Up to Rs 65,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Scrappage Exchange Benefit
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 1.05 Lakh
-
The Kwid is offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.05 lakh, including loyalty benefits of up to Rs 65,000.
-
If you have an existing Renault car, then you will be eligible for the loyalty benefits which include additional cash discounts, exchange bonus and a special rate of interest.
-
If you go for the 800cc variants, then the exchange bonus stands at Rs 15,000.
-
There’s no benefits for the base-spec RXE 800cc variant, save for the loyalty benefits.
-
The hatchback retails from Rs 4.06 lakh to Rs 5.59 lakh.
Renault Triber
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Loyalty Benefit
|
Up to Rs 75,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Scrappage Exchange Benefit
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 1.25 Lakh
-
With the Triber, you can save up to Rs 1.25 lakh.
-
You might just not be able to club the loyalty benefits with the scrappage exchange discount, because there’s no 15-year-old Renault car in India.
-
There’s no offer available on the base-spec RXE variant, save for the loyalty benefits.
-
The Renault Triber is priced from Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh.
Renault Kiger
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Benefit
|
Up to Rs 95,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 1.05 Lakh
-
There’s no cash, exchange or scrappage exchange discount available on the Renault Kiger. You can, however, try to avail a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 95,000.
-
The subcompact SUV retails from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh.
Renault Duster
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 50,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 50,000
|
Loyalty Benefit
|
Up to Rs 1.1 lakh
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 30,000
|
Scrappage Exchange Benefit
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total
|
Up to Rs 2.4 lakh
-
The Renault Duster is eligible for offers of up to Rs 2.4 lakh.
-
There are cash and exchange discounts of Rs 50,000 each.
-
The SUV is available with loyalty benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh.
-
It’s priced from Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh.
(All Prices ex-Showroom, Delhi)
Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Renault dealership for the exact details.
