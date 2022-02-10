Published On Feb 10, 2022 09:21 AM By Sonny for Renault Duster

It will likely be replaced by a global third-gen iteration in the near future

Duster was previously reported to go out of production in the final quarter of 2021.

It has been available in the Indian market since 2012, with minimal changes.

Renault skipped the second-gen Duster entirely for the Indian market.

Third-gen Duster will be compatible with hybrid and electric powertrains.

The January 2022 figures for the Renault Duster suggested that it is no longer in production, and now dealers have confirmed the same. This does not come as a surprise as we’d previously reported that production for the Duster would be stopped by 2022.

The compact SUV that really got the segment rolling would be celebrating its 10th anniversary in India this year. It is a global offering with market-specific modifications and renowned for its rugged abilities. However, its design and feature-set is outdated in comparison to the stiff competition in the compact SUV space.

While the second-gen Duster never reached the Indian shores, we are likely to jump straight to the third-gen model, which will be compatible with electrification as well.

The most recent updates for the Duster made it a petrol-only offering with the choice of two engines: a 106PS 1.5-litre unit and a 156PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. Both get a manual transmission as standard, but only the turbo-petrol gets a CVT option. However, the Duster lost its most unique trait in the BS6 update: an all-wheel drive variant.

While Renault has stopped production, the Dusters still in dealer stock would be available for purchase. It currently retails from Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Duster competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Maruti S-Cross.

