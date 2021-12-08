Save Up To Rs 2.40 Lakh On Renault Cars This December

Published On Dec 08, 2021 01:57 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

There are special loyalty benefits available on all Renault cars this month

Get up to Rs 2.40 lakh off on the Duster, including a cash discount of Rs 50,000.

The Kwid is available with offers worth up to Rs 45,000.

Renault is offering the Triber with discounts of up to Rs 70,000.

The Kiger is available with the least savings, missing out on cash and exchange benefits.

For December 2021, Renault is offering heavy discounts on the Kwid, Triber, and Duster. You can avail cash and corporate discounts, exchange benefits, scrappage benefits, and special loyalty offers across the carmaker’s entire portfolio. The Kiger packs some savings too.

Here’s how much you can save on a Renault car this month:

Renault Kwid

Offers Amount Cash discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Special loyalty benefits Up to Rs 10,000 Scrappage exchange offer Up to Rs 10,000 Total Up to Rs 45,000

The 1-litre variants are available with the above-mentioned exchange benefit, while the 800cc variants only get Rs 10,000 off for the same.

There are no benefits for the base-spec RXE 800cc variant, save for the loyalty offer.

If you are an existing Renault car owner, you will be eligible for loyalty benefits. These comprise additional cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and a special interest rate.

You can’t club the loyalty and scrappage exchange benefits together.

The Kwid retails from Rs 4.11 lakh to Rs 5.66 lakh.

Renault Triber

Offers Amount Cash discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange benefit Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Special loyalty benefits Up to Rs 10,000 Scrappage exchange offer Up to Rs 10,000 Total Up to Rs 70,000

The above-mentioned cash and exchange discounts are available only for the 2020 models. But remember that these will have a lower resale value than 2021 models owned for the same period.

If you’re going for a 2021 model, you’ll be eligible for cash and exchange benefits of Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

There are no benefits for the base-spec RXE variant, save for the loyalty benefits.

The Renault Triber is priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offers Amount Special loyalty benefits Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Up to Rs 20,000

There’s no cash or exchange discount available with the Kiger this month.

However, you can opt for special loyalty and corporate benefits of up to Rs 10,000 each.

The base-spec RXE variant is only available with loyalty benefits.

The subcompact SUV ranges from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh.

Renault Duster

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs 50,000 Exchange benefit Rs 50,000 Corporate benefit Up to Rs 30,000 Special loyalty benefits Up to Rs 1.10 lakh Scrappage exchange offer Up to Rs 10,000 Total Up to Rs 2.4 lakh

The Duster packs offers of up to Rs 2.4 lakh, including a cash discount of Rs 50,000.

The maximum savings only extend to those availing the loyalty benefits worth up to Rs 1.10 lakh.

The cash discount is not valid for the RXZ 1.5-litre variant.

It retails from Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: These offers are applicable to select models (and variants) and may vary from one state to the other. For exact discounts, please contact your nearest dealership. Also, if you buy a December 2021 unit, it may negatively affect your car’s resale value compared to a January 2022 unit.

