Top 10 Year-end Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.3 Lakh Available On Cars

Published On Dec 21, 2021

The list is sure to make your wallet thicker by saving a few thousands or even a lakh!

Renault’s Duster grabs the maximum benefits of up to Rs 1.3 lakh.

The Nissan Kicks is also carrying an online booking bonus of Rs 5,000.

Mahindra is offering additional discounts of up to Rs 20,000 on the Alturas G4 and XUV300.

All offers are valid till the end of 2021.

2021 is rolling towards a close and the new year will mean increased price hikes and possibly reduced benefits on popular models. However, if you wish to buy a new car this December, here are the top 10 highest discounts you can grab for the next few days:

Renault Duster

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 (except RXZ 1.5-litre) Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate or Rural Discount Up to Rs 30,000 or Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.3 lakh Additional Discounts Loyalty Benefits Up to Rs 1.1 lakh Exchange Benefit under R.E.L.I.V.E. scrappage program Up to Rs 10,000

Loyalty benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh are available only for existing Renault customers. These encompass a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 along with other financing and maintenance solutions.

Renault has priced the Duster from Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh.

Nissan Kicks

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 70,000 Online Booking Bonus (On all variants) Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 1 lakh

The Nissan Kicks is being offered with total discounts of up to a lakh on the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol equipped variants. However, in case of the 1.5-litre petrol variants, it gets the same benefits but the cash discount goes down by Rs 5,000 while the exchange bonus sees a drop of a massive Rs 50,000.

Nissan is also providing its compact SUV with a special rate of interest of 7.99 percent.

The Kicks is priced from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 11,500 Additional Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 81,500

Both variants of the Alturas G4 pack the above discounts.

The full-size SUV is priced between Rs 28.77 lakh and Rs 31.77 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 31,010 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 70,010

The aforementioned offers are available with the petrol-powered top-spec W8 (O) trim with the manual gearbox.

Mahindra retails the XUV300 between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 13.46 lakh.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 38,055 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,055

The benefits mentioned above are available on the KUV100 NXT’s top-spec K8 trim.

Mahindra retails it from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.

Renault Triber

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate or Rural Discounts Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000 Additional Discounts Loyalty Benefits Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Benefit under R.E.L.I.V.E. scrappage program Up to Rs 10,000

The savings mentioned above are applicable to the 2020 Triber. For those looking to buy the 2021 model, Renault is offering the same benefits but the cash discount and exchange bonus stand at Rs 10,000 (only on the second-to-top RXT) and at Rs 20,000, respectively.

Customers who already own a Renault vehicle can opt for the loyalty benefit of up to Rs 10,000, either as a cash discount or an exchange bonus (if exchanging with an old Renault model).

The base-spec RXE carries only the Rs 10,000 loyalty benefit.

Renault retails its sub-4m crossover MPV between Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh.

Maruti S-Cross

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

Maruti is charging Rs 5,000 for the S-Cross Anniversary Edition, which misses out on the cash discount. That said, you can still get the same exchange and corporate discounts.

The crossover is priced from Rs 8.59 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

Hyundai is offering the Turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios with these discounts while the rest only get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. The total savings thus drop down to Rs 25,000.

There’s no cash discount on the CNG variants while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged.

The Grand i10 Nios is priced from Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

The Aura is carrying the same benefits as the Grand i10 Nios.

Even the Turbo and CNG variants come with the same offers.

Hyundai retails the sub-4m sedan between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.36 lakh.

Maruti Alto

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

Maruti is offering all the trims of the Alto with the above benefits except the base-spec Std and the CNG variants. If you want the Std trim, the cash discount drops down to Rs 20,000 while the other offers stay the same.

The CNG variants, however, get zero savings.

The Alto is priced between Rs 3.15 lakh and Rs 4.82 lakh.

Note: The benefits and total discount will vary depending on your chosen variant and location. We request you to contact the nearest dealership of your preferred brand for full details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

