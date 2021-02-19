The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Turbo Petrol Spied Ahead Of Launch

Published On Feb 19, 2021 12:28 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV500 2020

The XUV500 will get the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that debuted in the new Thar; it is expected to develop 190PS of power

The spied test mule was seen with a petrol sticker on its fuel lid.

Mahindra will equip the second-gen XUV500 with a bunch of new features, including a dual-screen setup and a panoramic sunroof.

It will also get a 2.2-litre diesel engine expected to produce 180PS.

To be provided with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of the second-gen XUV500 in the upcoming months. The SUV has been spied testing again, ahead of its expected official unveiling and price reveal. Going by the spy shot, the test mule was a petrol-powered version of the SUV.

The second-gen XUV500 will be provided with Mahindra’s brand new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines introduced on the second-gen Thar. While the turbo-petrol unit is expected to produce 190PS, the diesel engine could develop 180PS. Expect Mahindra to equip the new XUV500 with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. Also, the diesel unit could feature an all-wheel drivetrain.

On the features front, the second-gen XUV500 will get a host of new ones, including a Mercedes-Benz-like twin-screen setup for the infotainment and digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera. Expect beefed-up safety as well, including level-1 autonomous tech useful for autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist.

This 7-seater offering is expected to be priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rekindle old rivalries with the Jeep Compass, MG Hector , Hyundai Tucson, Tata Safari , and the Tata Harrier.

