February 2024 Midsize SUV Sales: Mahindra XUV700 Outperforms Tata Harrier And Safari Combined

Modified On Mar 15, 2024 12:05 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra SUVs accounted for over 70 percent of the segment's 30,000 unit sales in February 2024

Mahindra SUVs were the top-selling midsize SUVs in India in February 2024. The segment’s popularity shrunk by nearly 3 percent in month-on-month (MoM) sales, however the Mahindra Scorpio and MG Hector still did not report any losses last month. Here’s how many midsize SUVs were sold in February 2024.

Mid-size SUVs
 

February 2024

January 2024

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Mahindra Scorpio

15051

14293

5.3

49.53

69.35

-19.82

12193

Mahindra XUV700

6546

7206

-9.15

21.54

44.95

-23.41

7445

Tata Safari

2648

2893

-8.46

8.71

12.49

-3.78

1680

Tata Harrier

2562

2626

-2.43

8.43

20.49

-12.06

1811

MG Hector

1826

1817

0.49

6

25.52

-19.52

2258

Hyundai Alcazar

1290

1827

-29.39

4.24

15.55

-11.31

1667

Jeep Compass

204

286

-28.67

0.67

4.05

-3.38

285

Hyundai Tucson

157

183

-14.2

0.51

4.96

-4.45

198

Volkswagen Tiguan

102

113

-9.73

0.33

0.92

-0.59

153

Citroen C5 Aircross

0

1

-100

0

0.03

-0.03

3

Total

30386

31245

-2.74

99.96

      

 Key Takeaways

  • The Mahindra Scorpio continued to dominate the sales chart as the best-selling midsize SUV in February 2024. More than 15,000 units were sold last month, and it registered a monthly growth in demand of over 5 percent. Please note that these figures include the sales of both Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.

  • The next highest selling SUV here was the Mahindra XUV700, even though it only  shipped less than half the units of the top-selling Mahindra. It did witness a drop of over 9 percent in MoM sales.

  • Both Tata Safari and Tata Harrier attracted more than 2,500 customers each, together crossing the sales mark of 5,000 units in February 2024. 

  • With more than 1,800 units sold, the MG Hector did not face any losses in monthly sales, indicating its consistent demand in the market. However, the Hector's year-on-year (YoY) market share still dipped by nearly 20 percent. Please note that these figures include the sales of both the Hector and Hector Plus.

  • The Hyundai Alcazar also crossed the sales mark of 1,000 units, but it took a hit of nearly 30 percent in MoM sales. Its February sales were almost 400 units less than its average sales of the last six months.

  • The Jeep Compass’ February sales also declined by about 29 percent, and it only attracted 204 buyers last month. It was still the best-selling premium model here.

  • The Hyundai Tucson on the other hand took the eighth spot in the sales table with over 150 units sold in February 2024. Hyundai’s flagship ICE (internal combustion engine) SUV witnessed a loss of over 14 percent in MoM sales.

  • With just over 100 units sold in February 2024, the Volkswagen Tiguan took the ninth position in the sales chart.

  • Citroen did not manage to sell even a single unit of its flagship SUV in India, the C5 Aircross

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

2 out of 2 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Scorpio N

