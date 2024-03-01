Published On Mar 01, 2024 02:31 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV700

We have spent some time with the recently introduced 6-seater variant of the updated XUV700 and here is what these captain seats feel like

At the start of 2024, the Mahindra XUV700 got a model year update where the carmaker added new colour options, a couple of new features and most importantly, the option of a 6-seater configuration with captain seats for the 2nd row for specific variants. We recently tested the same 6-seater variant of the Mahindra SUV, and here are our thoughts about its 2nd row in this detailed review:

Our Impressions

Our video host, Ujjawall, tested the 2024 XUV700 and spent some time checking the newly added captain seats. These seats are offered with the 6-seater AX7 and AX7 L variants, and are even more comfortable than the front row seats.

Due to the height of the car, it might be difficult for some passengers to get in, but there is ample amount of headroom and knee room, and the underthigh support is good as well. Here, due to the wider base, big people can also sit comfortably, and the option of boss mode (manual adjustment) also allows you to move the front passenger seat ahead and enjoy more legroom with a chauffeur driven experience.

But, you can’t get to the 3rd row directly from the 2nd row, unlike some other 6-seater offerings. If you want to sit in the last row of the XUV700, you’ll have to tumble-fold the 2nd row seat, and then get to the 3rd row from the outside, as there is not enough space between the captain seats.

XUV700 Engine Options

Mahindra offers the XUV700 with both petrol and diesel engine options. It gets a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (200 PS/380 Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel engine which is available in two stages of tune (156 PS/360 Nm) and (185 PS/Up to 450 Nm). Both these engines get the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission, and the top-spec diesel automatic variants are also available with the choice of an all-wheel-drive setup.

XUV700 Features & Safety

The 2024 XUV700 comes with dual 10.25-inch screens (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, 12-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control, 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, and memory function for the ORVMs.

In terms of safety, it gets up to 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV700 is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 26.99 lakh while the 6-seater variants are priced from Rs 21.44 lakh to Rs 25.94 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). It is a rival to the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari. Its 5-seater variants go up against the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and the Hyundai Creta.

