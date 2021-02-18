Published On Feb 18, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV500 2020

The new XUV500 will be available with Mahindra’s new a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine that debuted with the second-gen Thar

The 2021 XUV500 will sport a Mercedes-Benz-like dual-screen setup with a digital instrument cluster and a big touchscreen infotainment unit.

Will get a light-coloured dual-tone interior theme with chrome detailing.

Engine should be more powerful compared to the Thar, while transmission options will remain the same: a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

The launch is expected to happen in the coming months.

Looks like the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is almost ready. In the latest spy shots, we can see the uncamouflaged interior which shows many important highlights and new features. The SUV will get a fresh interior layout with a light dual-tone shade.

The steering wheel is new and has a lot of controls mounted. Behind that, you can see the fully digital instrument cluster. The gear indicator and the digital speed can also be seen between both the digital dials. The ‘P’ inscribed on the dial indicates that the automatic variant is being tested. Also, you can spot the automatic gear markings on the centre console.

Further, there’s a large touchscreen infotainment unit which seems to be a part of the dual-screen setup like newer Mercedes-Benz cars. The centre console and the centre armrest look big in size and there’s the chrome detailing done on the AC vents. Lastly, we can see a manual handbrake lever over here, which could come on the lower-spec variants.

Some of the other features expected onboard include LED headlamps, level 1 autonomous technology offering features like lane keep assist blind spot monitoring and autonomous braking, a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and much more. It will continue to be a 7-seater offering.

The engine options will include Mahindra’s new 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that debuted in the second-gen Thar. Expect these engines to be rated at around 180PS. The transmission duties will be covered by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic for both. Further, the diesel engines could get the AWD option as well.

The new-gen XUV500 will continue to rival the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson, Tata Safari and Tata Harrier. It could be priced in the Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh range (ex-showroom).

