Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long Range Variant Explained: Is The Extra Cost For The Additional Range Worth It?

Tesla currently offers the Model Y in multiple versions for the Indian market, including the standard rear-wheel-drive variant, the larger Model Y L, and this Long Range version. While there are hardly any changes in terms of design or features between the two rear-wheel-drive variants, the Premium RWD Long Range mainly focuses on delivering a higher claimed range.

So if you are considering the Model Y and want to travel longer distances with fewer charging stops, here’s a closer look at what this variant offers.

Exterior

Front

Up front, the Model Y Premium RWD Long Range carries the same sleek design as the other variants in the lineup. The connected LED light bar continues to grab attention and gives the front a modern look.

The bumper design remains simple, with very few sharp cuts or extra elements. Slim LED headlamps sit neatly within the fascia, while the overall shape helps give the Model Y its smooth and aerodynamic-friendly appearance.

Side

From the side, the Model Y Premium RWD Long Range features a coupe-like profile, highlighted by the sloping roofline. It features flush-type door handles along with black cladding around the wheel arches and lower body sections, giving it a slightly rugged touch.

The variant rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with grey aero-friendly covers, which complement the overall design. Its long wheelbase and flowing shape further help the SUV look sleek and well proportioned.

Rear

At the rear, the connected LED tail lamps continue to dominate the design. The integrated spoiler on the tailgate adds a sporty touch, while the bumper design remains simple with black cladding providing contrast.

Overall, the rear design stays modern and neatly integrated, matching the overall styling approach of the Model Y. You can also check out the standard variant in this story.

Colour Options

The Premium RWD Long Range variant is offered with six exterior colour choices: Stealth Grey, Pearl White, Quicksilver, Ultra Red, Diamond Black, and Glacier Blue.

The Stealth Grey shade is offered as standard, while the remaining colour options are available at an additional cost. Take a look at all the colour options here.

Interior

Inside, the Model Y Premium RWD Long Range carries forward Tesla’s minimalistic cabin layout, with most vehicle controls integrated into the large central touchscreen. The dashboard design remains simple, featuring slim AC vents running across the width along with ambient lighting.

The centre console includes storage spaces, dual wireless charging pads, and a large armrest for added convenience. Tesla also offers a full glass roof as standard, which makes the cabin feel more open and airy.

Rear passengers get reclining and sliding seats, dedicated AC vents, and a separate rear touchscreen to control various functions. As for cabin themes, the all-black interior comes as standard, while buyers can opt for a dual-tone black and grey interior at an additional cost.

You can also check out our detailed report on the optional extras offered with the entire Model Y lineup.

Features and Safety

The Model Y Premium RWD Long Range comes loaded with features. At the centre of the dashboard is a large 16-inch touchscreen that controls most vehicle functions, while rear passengers also get a separate 8-inch display for added convenience.

The front seats are powered, heated, and ventilated, while the rear seats also get power adjustment. Other comfort features include dual wireless phone chargers, ambient lighting, connected car tech, a panoramic glass roof, and a 9-speaker sound system. Tesla also offers power-adjustable AC vents, which can be controlled directly through the touchscreen.

In terms of safety, the Model Y comes equipped with multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system, and various ADAS features. It also gets an electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB). Buyers can additionally opt for Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) package at extra cost, which is expected to become functional later through software updates.

Feature Miss: Interestingly the one-lower Model Y L AWD variant costs less than the Premium LR version, but gets a superior 19-speaker audio system. You can check out its detailed explainer here.

Powertrain

Tesla does not officially reveal detailed battery specifications or power figures for the Indian market. However, the Premium RWD Long Range variant offers a higher claimed driving range than the standard rear-wheel-drive version.

Detailed specifications are listed in the table below.

Claimed Range (WLTP) 661 km No. of electric motor(s) 1 Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.6 seconds Top Speed 201 kmph

Notably, the Model Y comes standard with 250 kW fast charging capabilities which can add up to 267 km of range in just 15 minutes of charging at Tesla’s Superchargers.

Price and Rivals

With prices starting from Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long Range sits above the standard rear-wheel-drive variant in the lineup. It rivals luxury electric SUVs such as the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, and Volvo EC40.

CarDekho Says…

The Model Y Premium RWD Long Range may not look very different from the standard version, but it focuses on improving one of the most important aspects of an EV ownership experience: range. Since the design, cabin layout, and feature set remain nearly identical, the decision between the two variants will largely depend on how much importance you place on covering longer distances with fewer charging stops.

For buyers planning frequent highway drives or longer commutes, the extra range could make the Long Range variant the more sensible pick. To take a look at the base standard range version, click here.