Tesla Model Y: All Optional Extras Offered And Their Prices Detailed

Tesla’s entry into India has been one of the most-awaited moments in the automotive industry, and they did so in July 2025, by launching the Model Y on our shores. Initially, it was made available in two variants and as a five-seater electric SUV. Recently, Tesla also introduced another 6-seater Model Y L variant to bring more space and practicality to it.

That said, if Model Y is one of the electric SUVs on your radar, do note that it gets a lot of optional additions for an extra price over the standard configuration. We have detailed the same and their prices in this report. But before we discuss that, here are the prices of the Model Y:

Tesla Model Y: Prices

The ex-showroom prices of the three variants of the Tesla Model Y are as follows:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Premium RWD Rs 59.89 lakh L Premium AWD Rs 61.99 lakh Premium Long-Range RWD Rs 67.89 lakh

RWD- Rear-wheel drive, AWD- All-wheel drive

If you’re curious, how much the Model Y will cost you on-road, we have detailed that too, in this report.

Tesla Model Y: Optional Extras

Included in Model Y is a Stealth Grey exterior shade and an all-black cabin theme. However, the Model Y can also be had in five more paint options and one of the silver ones for additional cost. Similarly, there’s a lighter cabin theme on offer too. Here’s how much you pay extra for all of them:

Optional Offerings Prices Exterior Paint Option Pearl White Multi Coat Rs 95,000 Diamond Black Rs 95,000 Glacier Blue Rs 1.25 lakh Ultra Red Rs 1.85 lakh Quick Silver* Rs 1.85 lakh Cosmic Silver (only with Model Y L) Rs 1.85 lakh Interior Themes All Black Included Zen Grey Rs 95,000 Feature Full Self Driving Rs 6 lakh

*Not offered with the Model Y L

As seen above, if a Self-Driving Tesla is something you’re keen on, that too demands an additional payment of Rs 6 lakh extra.

Note: While you can currently purchase the Full Self-Driving option, it is important to note that the feature is still not operational in India at the time of writing this article. Would you pay for it to use on Indian roads? Let us know in the comments.

Features & Safety

The Model Y has a comprehensive set of features including a 16-inch touchscreen which pretty much houses most of the controls, a 19-speaker audio system (in Model Y L), a 9-speaker setup as standard, dual zone auto AC with rear vents, keyless entry, and ambient lighting. The front seats are power-adjustable, ventilated and heated. The rear seats also get recline and heating function.

Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, front and rear parking sensors.

Specification

Tesla does not reveal the battery specifications and output figures; hence, from what’s known, here are the specifications of the Model Y:

Variant Premium RWD Premium RWD Long-range L Premium AWD Claimed Range (WLTP) 500 km 622 km 681 km No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph) 5.9 seconds 5.6 seconds 5 seconds

The Model Y’s two-row seating variants come with a rear-wheel drivetrain, whereas the all-wheel drive option is limited to the 6-seater L version.

Rivals

The Tesla Model Y’s rivals include cars like Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1, and Volvo EC40.