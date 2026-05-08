Tesla Model Y: All Optional Extras Offered And Their Prices Detailed
The optional extras in the Model Y range from Rs 95,000 to a whopping Rs 6 lakh!
Published On May 08, 2026 07:03 PM By Bikramjit
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Tesla’s entry into India has been one of the most-awaited moments in the automotive industry, and they did so in July 2025, by launching the Model Y on our shores. Initially, it was made available in two variants and as a five-seater electric SUV. Recently, Tesla also introduced another 6-seater Model Y L variant to bring more space and practicality to it.
That said, if Model Y is one of the electric SUVs on your radar, do note that it gets a lot of optional additions for an extra price over the standard configuration. We have detailed the same and their prices in this report. But before we discuss that, here are the prices of the Model Y:
Tesla Model Y: Prices
The ex-showroom prices of the three variants of the Tesla Model Y are as follows:
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Variant
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Price (ex-showroom)
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Premium RWD
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Rs 59.89 lakh
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L Premium AWD
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Rs 61.99 lakh
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Premium Long-Range RWD
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Rs 67.89 lakh
If you’re curious, how much the Model Y will cost you on-road, we have detailed that too, in this report.
Tesla Model Y: Optional Extras
Included in Model Y is a Stealth Grey exterior shade and an all-black cabin theme. However, the Model Y can also be had in five more paint options and one of the silver ones for additional cost. Similarly, there’s a lighter cabin theme on offer too. Here’s how much you pay extra for all of them:
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Optional Offerings
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Prices
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Exterior Paint Option
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Pearl White Multi Coat
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Rs 95,000
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Diamond Black
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Rs 95,000
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Glacier Blue
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Rs 1.25 lakh
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Ultra Red
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Rs 1.85 lakh
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Quick Silver*
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Rs 1.85 lakh
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Cosmic Silver (only with Model Y L)
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Rs 1.85 lakh
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Interior Themes
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All Black
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Included
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Zen Grey
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Rs 95,000
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Feature
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Full Self Driving
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Rs 6 lakh
As seen above, if a Self-Driving Tesla is something you’re keen on, that too demands an additional payment of Rs 6 lakh extra.
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Note:
While you can currently purchase the Full Self-Driving option, it is important to note that the feature is still not operational in India at the time of writing this article. Would you pay for it to use on Indian roads? Let us know in the comments.
Features & Safety
The Model Y has a comprehensive set of features including a 16-inch touchscreen which pretty much houses most of the controls, a 19-speaker audio system (in Model Y L), a 9-speaker setup as standard, dual zone auto AC with rear vents, keyless entry, and ambient lighting. The front seats are power-adjustable, ventilated and heated. The rear seats also get recline and heating function.
Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, front and rear parking sensors.
Specification
Tesla does not reveal the battery specifications and output figures; hence, from what’s known, here are the specifications of the Model Y:
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Variant
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Premium RWD
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Premium RWD Long-range
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L Premium AWD
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Claimed Range (WLTP)
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500 km
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622 km
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681 km
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No. of electric motor(s)
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1
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1
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2
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Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph)
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5.9 seconds
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5.6 seconds
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5 seconds
The Model Y’s two-row seating variants come with a rear-wheel drivetrain, whereas the all-wheel drive option is limited to the 6-seater L version.
Rivals
The Tesla Model Y’s rivals include cars like Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1, and Volvo EC40.