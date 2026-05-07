Tesla Model Y Feature Breakdown: What Do You Get In Each Variant?

Published On May 07, 2026 10:03 AM By CarDekho

Tesla recently expanded the Model Y lineup in India with the introduction of the new Model Y L, which brings a larger body style and a 6-seat cabin configuration. Alongside the standard rear-wheel-drive and long-range versions, buyers now also have the option of a more family-focused Model Y with an all-wheel-drive setup.

While all variants continue with Tesla’s minimalist design philosophy and tech-heavy cabin experience, there are a few differences in terms of features, seating configuration and drivetrain setups depending on the version you pick.

So if you’re planning to buy the Tesla Model Y and wondering which variant gets what, here’s a detailed breakdown of the features offered across the lineup.

Tesla Model Y Variants Exterior Differences

Feature Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive Model Y Premium Long Range Rear Wheel Drive Model Y L Premium All Wheel Drive LED Headlights ✅ ✅ ✅ LED Tail Lamps ✅ ✅ ✅ Flush-fitted Door Handles ✅ ✅ ✅ 19-inch alloy wheels ✅ ✅ ✅

The overall exterior design remains identical across all three variants of the Tesla Model Y lineup. All variants get the same minimalist styling approach along with 19-inch alloy wheels and a powered tailgate.

The larger Model Y L does not visually separate itself much from the standard version, retaining Tesla’s clean and futuristic design language. That said, the alloy wheel design on the Model Y L is different, while its longer wheelbase also gives it a slightly more stretched appearance.

Tesla Model Y Variants Interior Differences

Feature Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive Model Y Premium Long Range Rear Wheel Drive Model Y L Premium All Wheel Drive Minimalist interior with all-black colour theme ✅ ✅ ✅ Optional black and white colour theme interior ✅ ✅ ✅ Ambient lightning ✅ ✅ ✅ Air purifier ✅ ✅ ✅ Heated steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅

Tesla continues with its minimalist cabin layout across the entire Model Y lineup. Features like ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, and the dual-tone cabin option help the cabin feel more premium.

The biggest difference here is the Model Y L’s 6-seat configuration, making it the more family-focused offering in the lineup.

Tesla Model Y Variants Comfort and Convenience

Feature Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive Model Y Premium Long Range Rear Wheel Drive Model Y L Premium All Wheel Drive Electrically-adjustable seats with seat heating and seat ventilation ✅ ✅ ✅ 2-way electrically adjustable seats for second-row passengers with heating function ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless phone charging ✅ ✅ ✅ Power-adjustable AC vents Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ ✅

The comfort and convenience package remains largely identical across the lineup. Even the standard Model Y comes loaded with premium features such as ventilated seats, powered seat adjustment, and heated second-row seats.

This means buyers do not really miss out on major comfort features even with the entry-level variant.

Tesla Model Y Variants Infotainment

Feature Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive Model Y Premium Long Range Rear Wheel Drive Model Y L Premium All Wheel Drive 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system ✅ ✅ ✅ 8-inch touchscreen for second-row passengers ✅ ✅ ✅ 9-speaker audio system ✅ ✅ ❌ 19-speaker audio system ❌ ❌ ✅

The screen-heavy cabin layout continues to be one of the biggest highlights of the Tesla Model Y. All variants get the same large infotainment display and rear passenger screen setup.

The key difference is the upgraded 19-speaker sound system offered with the Model Y L, which should deliver a more immersive audio experience.

Tesla Model Y Variants Safety

Feature Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive Model Y Premium Long Range Rear Wheel Drive Model Y L Premium All Wheel Drive Multiple airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ✅ ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ ✅ ✅ Optional full self-driving tech ✅ ✅ ✅

Tesla offers a comprehensive safety package across the entire Model Y lineup. Features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and multiple airbags are available right from the base variant itself.

Optional full self-driving technology further strengthens the safety package of the Model Y range.

Tesla Model Y Colour Options

The Tesla Model Y is offered in six monotone exterior shades, with no dual-tone paint options on offer. These include Stealth Grey, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, Quicksilver, and Ultra Red. Tap here to take a more in-depth look at each exterior paint shade of the Model Y.

Tesla Model Y Powertrain Options

The Tesla Model Y lineup comes with multiple drivetrain configurations depending on the variant selected. While the standard variants focus on balancing range and everyday usability, the all-wheel-drive setup on the Model Y L aims to deliver improved performance.

The detailed powertrain specifications are listed in the table below.

Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y L Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive All-wheel drive Claimed range Upto 622 km 681 km Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph) Upto 5.6 seconds 5 seconds

The standard Model Y gets two powertrain options. To know more details about them, head over to our earlier report.

Tesla Model Y Rivals

The Tesla Model Y rivals the likes of the Kia EV6, BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, Volvo EC40, and BYD Sealion 7. The Model Y L currently does not have a direct rival in the Indian market, as there are no three-row electric SUVs on sale at the moment. However, it can still be considered an alternative to the above-mentioned premium EVs.