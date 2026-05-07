Tesla Model Y Feature Breakdown: What Do You Get In Each Variant?
From massive screens to self-driving tech, here’s what each Tesla Model Y variant brings to the table
Published On May 07, 2026 10:03 AM By CarDekho
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Tesla recently expanded the Model Y lineup in India with the introduction of the new Model Y L, which brings a larger body style and a 6-seat cabin configuration. Alongside the standard rear-wheel-drive and long-range versions, buyers now also have the option of a more family-focused Model Y with an all-wheel-drive setup.
While all variants continue with Tesla’s minimalist design philosophy and tech-heavy cabin experience, there are a few differences in terms of features, seating configuration and drivetrain setups depending on the version you pick.
So if you’re planning to buy the Tesla Model Y and wondering which variant gets what, here’s a detailed breakdown of the features offered across the lineup.
Tesla Model Y Variants Exterior Differences
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Feature
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Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive
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Model Y Premium Long Range Rear Wheel Drive
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Model Y L Premium All Wheel Drive
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LED Headlights
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✅
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✅
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✅
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LED Tail Lamps
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Flush-fitted Door Handles
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✅
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✅
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✅
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19-inch alloy wheels
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✅
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✅
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✅
- The overall exterior design remains identical across all three variants of the Tesla Model Y lineup. All variants get the same minimalist styling approach along with 19-inch alloy wheels and a powered tailgate.
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The larger Model Y L does not visually separate itself much from the standard version, retaining Tesla’s clean and futuristic design language. That said, the alloy wheel design on the Model Y L is different, while its longer wheelbase also gives it a slightly more stretched appearance.
Tesla Model Y Variants Interior Differences
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Feature
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Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive
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Model Y Premium Long Range Rear Wheel Drive
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Model Y L Premium All Wheel Drive
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Minimalist interior with all-black colour theme
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Optional black and white colour theme interior
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Ambient lightning
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Air purifier
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Heated steering wheel
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✅
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✅
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✅
- Tesla continues with its minimalist cabin layout across the entire Model Y lineup. Features like ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, and the dual-tone cabin option help the cabin feel more premium.
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The biggest difference here is the Model Y L’s 6-seat configuration, making it the more family-focused offering in the lineup.
Tesla Model Y Variants Comfort and Convenience
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Feature
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Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive
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Model Y Premium Long Range Rear Wheel Drive
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Model Y L Premium All Wheel Drive
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Electrically-adjustable seats with seat heating and seat ventilation
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✅
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✅
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✅
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2-way electrically adjustable seats for second-row passengers with heating function
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Wireless phone charging
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Power-adjustable AC vents Powered tailgate
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✅
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✅
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✅
- The comfort and convenience package remains largely identical across the lineup. Even the standard Model Y comes loaded with premium features such as ventilated seats, powered seat adjustment, and heated second-row seats.
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This means buyers do not really miss out on major comfort features even with the entry-level variant.
Tesla Model Y Variants Infotainment
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Feature
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Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive
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Model Y Premium Long Range Rear Wheel Drive
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Model Y L Premium All Wheel Drive
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16-inch touchscreen infotainment system
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✅
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✅
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✅
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8-inch touchscreen for second-row passengers
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✅
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✅
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✅
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9-speaker audio system
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✅
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✅
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❌
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19-speaker audio system
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❌
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❌
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✅
- The screen-heavy cabin layout continues to be one of the biggest highlights of the Tesla Model Y. All variants get the same large infotainment display and rear passenger screen setup.
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The key difference is the upgraded 19-speaker sound system offered with the Model Y L, which should deliver a more immersive audio experience.
Tesla Model Y Variants Safety
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Feature
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Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive
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Model Y Premium Long Range Rear Wheel Drive
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Model Y L Premium All Wheel Drive
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Multiple airbags
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Electronic stability control
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Electronic parking brake with auto-hold
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✅
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✅
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✅
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360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors
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✅
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✅
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✅
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ADAS
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Optional full self-driving tech
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✅
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✅
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✅
- Tesla offers a comprehensive safety package across the entire Model Y lineup. Features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and multiple airbags are available right from the base variant itself.
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Optional full self-driving technology further strengthens the safety package of the Model Y range.
Tesla Model Y Colour Options
The Tesla Model Y is offered in six monotone exterior shades, with no dual-tone paint options on offer. These include Stealth Grey, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, Quicksilver, and Ultra Red. Tap here to take a more in-depth look at each exterior paint shade of the Model Y.
Tesla Model Y Powertrain Options
The Tesla Model Y lineup comes with multiple drivetrain configurations depending on the variant selected. While the standard variants focus on balancing range and everyday usability, the all-wheel-drive setup on the Model Y L aims to deliver improved performance.
The detailed powertrain specifications are listed in the table below.
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Tesla Model Y
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Tesla Model Y L
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Drivetrain
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Rear-wheel drive
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All-wheel drive
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Claimed range
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Upto 622 km
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681 km
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Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph)
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Upto 5.6 seconds
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5 seconds
The standard Model Y gets two powertrain options. To know more details about them, head over to our earlier report.
Tesla Model Y Rivals
The Tesla Model Y rivals the likes of the Kia EV6, BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, Volvo EC40, and BYD Sealion 7. The Model Y L currently does not have a direct rival in the Indian market, as there are no three-row electric SUVs on sale at the moment. However, it can still be considered an alternative to the above-mentioned premium EVs.