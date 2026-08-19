Top 5 Changes In The 2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

Skoda India has unveiled the much-anticipated Slavia facelift, and while most changes are not major, some of these updates do help make the sedan an even better all-rounder. If you were wondering about what these are, and how much they help uplift the sedan’s personality, here is our list of its top 5 changes that you should know about:

Rear Seat Massager

Perhaps the biggest highlight of this facelift is the addition of a feature that isn’t present even on most luxury cars, which is the rear seat massager. Initially introduced by Skoda in the Kushaq, this feature is sure to be a hit amongst chauffeur-driven buyers. As we noted in the SUV’s review, it is also quite effective, and not just a gimmick.

8-speed AT

Another major change in the new Slavia is the addition of a new 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission on its 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which replaces the 6-speed unit from the older car. Not only will this make the sedan a better highway cruiser, but it is expected to help deliver better fuel efficiency figures too. However, this gearbox isn’t available with all variants, and you can take a look at the sedan’s detailed variant-wise powertrain split here.

Styling Tweaks

The Slavia was always known to be a classy-looking sedan, and to induce some freshness, the brand has updated the sedan’s styling with cosmetic tweaks and a revised colour palette. These tweaks include an updated fascia with a sharper bumper, new 16-inch alloy wheels, faux carbon fibre accents, and two new shades.

For a closer look at its design, you can check out this story.

Upgraded Screens

Inside, the Slavia facelift features a larger 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, while the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system also gets added technology such as an AI assistant. It’s not a massive upgrade, but the new screens do help uplift the cabin experience, and add a touch of convenience.

360 Degree Camera

A safety feature that has quickly become mainstream in the past few years is a 360-degree surround view camera, and the Slavia now gets one too. Incredibly useful in our dense traffic environments with tight parking spots, the surround view camera offers a crisp resolution and a 3D view mode too.

CarDekho Says…

The Slavia has won its fair share of fans over the four years that it has been on sale, and with reason too. It offers a sophisticated feel, classy design, and all the modern amenities that buyers of today have come to expect, without carrying a hefty price tag. This facelift just takes the same formula and improves it further to make a sedan that’s a true all-rounder. However, the impact of this facelift on the sedan’s sales remains to be seen, and it is something we will know only after the price is revealed.

Which one of these changes do you think is the most important, and what else did you wish Skoda had changed? Let us know in the comments below!