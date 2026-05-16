Tesla Model Y Premium Vs Premium Long Range: Should You Pay More For The Long Range Variant?

In addition to the recently launched AWD variant, the Tesla Model Y is available in two rear-wheel-drive variants, called the standard Premium RWD and the Premium RWD Long Range. While both variants share the same minimalist design, identical cabin layout, and similar equipment list, the Long Range variant focuses on one key upgrade: a significantly higher claimed driving range.

While it improves the real-world range, the top-spec variant is also more costly. So does the extra range justify the additional cost? And should you stretch your budget for it? Let's take a closer look:

Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Rs 59.89 lakh Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long Range Rs 67.9 lakh

As seen above, there is a significant price gap between these two variants. You will have to pay an additional Rs 8 lakh if you decide to get the top variant.

Exterior

On the outside, both variants are completely identical and share the same design elements.

Up front, both variants get the same connected LED light bar up front, slim LED headlamps, and a clean, aerodynamic bumper with minimal cuts and styling elements.

In profile, you get the same coupe-like sloping roofline, black cladding around the wheel arches and side skirts, flush-type door handles, and 19-inch 'Crossflow' alloy wheels with grey aero covers.

At the rear, the two variants get connected LED tail lamps, an integrated boot spoiler, and a minimalist bumper design with black cladding for contrast.

The larger Tesla: Tesla recently also launched the larger long-wheelbase version of the Model Y, which gets a different alloy wheel design in addition to extra wheelbase and greater road presence.

Interior

Inside, both variants are virtually the same and cannot be separated from one another. What stands out inside is Tesla's signature minimalist cabin philosophy.

Both get most controls integrated into the large central touchscreen, slim AC vents running across the width of the dashboard, a three-spoke steering wheel, and ambient lighting. The centre console gets a storage space, dual wireless charging pads, and a large armrest for added comfort.

A full glass roof comes standard on both variants, making the cabin feel bright and airy. Rear passengers get sliding and reclining seats, dedicated AC vents, and a separate rear touchscreen.

As for cabin themes, the standard all-black interior is offered on both, with an optional dual-tone black and grey scheme available at an additional cost of Rs 95,000.

Overall, the cabin is a nice place to be in, thanks to the premium materials used and comfortable front and rear seats.

Features

Both variants are equally feature-loaded and get all the top features that you would expect from a car that costs well over Rs 50 lakh.

You get features like a 16-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch rear passenger display, a 9-speaker audio system, powered and ventilated front seats, powered rear seats, ambient lighting, connected car tech, dual wireless phone chargers, and power-adjustable AC vents.

Interestingly, the Long Range variant does not add any extra features over the standard Premium RWD. The feature list is near-identical across both, which makes the decision between the two largely a powertrain and range consideration.

The Model Y L, which was recently launched, gets a few extra features over the standard Model Y. Want to check out those features? Head over to this story.

Safety

In terms of safety, both variants are equally well-equipped and there is no differentiation here either.

Both get multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera system, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

Tesla also offers its Full Self Driving (FSD) package as an optional extra at Rs 6 lakh on both variants, which is expected to become functional through a future software update.

Powertrain

This is where the two variants truly differ, and the premium that you are paying might feel justified. Tesla does not officially reveal battery capacity or power output figures for the Indian market, but the specifications below highlight what sets them apart:

Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Long range Claimed range 500 km 622 km Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph) 5.9 seconds 5.6 seconds

The Long Range variant adds 162 km of additional claimed range over the standard variant. It not only adds more range, but the 0–100 kmph acceleration also improves marginally, going from 5.9 seconds to 5.6 seconds.

You can check out the top variant in more detail in this report.

CarDekho Says…

As seen above, both variants offer the same design, the same cabin, the same features, and the same safety equipment. For urban commuters or buyers who primarily drive within city limits, the 500 km claimed range on the standard variant should be more than sufficient.

The Long Range variant, on the other hand, is a compelling pick only if range anxiety is a genuine concern for you. This will only matter if you plan frequent highway trips or long intercity drives with minimal charging stops. The additional range does make a real-world difference on such journeys, and the marginally quicker acceleration is a bonus

However, given that the two variants are identical in every other aspect, the Rs 8 lakh premium for the Long Range is a steep ask. We recommend the standard Premium RWD for most buyers, and suggest the Long Range only if extended highway driving is a regular part of your routine.

Want to take a closer look at the base variant? Check out this report.

Which variant would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.