2026 Tesla Model Y L Vs Model Y Long Range: Find Out Whether You Should Upgrade From The Mid Variant To The Top

Tesla entered the Indian market in 2025 with the launch of the Model Y as its first product. A few weeks ago, Tesla introduced a new L variant (long-wheelbase) of the Model Y, which gets a longer body, a three-row seating layout, and is based on the standard Model Y.

The Tesla Model Y is available in three variants: Premium RWD, L Premium AWD, and Long Range Premium RWD. In this article, we have compared the mid-spec L Premium AWD variant with the top-end Long Range Premium RWD trim to see what value additions you get if you decide to pay extra for the higher model.

While both variants of the electric SUV share a very similar design with a minimalist approach, the Model Y L is more practical with its three rows of seats, along with a few additional features. So, here’s a detailed look at how the two compare.

Tesla Model Y L Vs Model Y Long Range: Price

Variant Tesla Model Y L Tesla Model Y Long Range Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 61.99 lakh Rs. 67.89 lakh

The L variant undercuts the Long Range variant by a massive Rs 5.90 lakh. The L variant is offered with a 6-seater configuration and an All-wheel drivetrain. The price gap is huge, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth upgrading to the upper variant when the newly launched L variant already offers a lot.

Let’s find out which variant justifies its pricing better:

Tesla Model Y L Vs Model Y Long Range: Colour Options

Tesla Model Y L Tesla Model Y Long Range Stealth Grey Stealth Grey Pearl White Multi-Coat Pearl White Multi-Coat Diamond Black Diamond Black Glacier Blue Glacier Blue Ultra Red Ultra Red Cosmic Silver Quick Silver

Both variants are available with a choice of six colour options, out of which five are common. The Silver shade in both models is slightly different.

Note: All colours on the Tesla Model Y (except Stealth Grey) have to be purchased at an additional cost. The prices for these colours start from Rs 95,000 and cost up to Rs 1.85 lakh.

Check out this story to know more about the colour options of the Tesla Model Y.

Tesla Model Y L Vs Model Y Long Range: Dimensions

Variant Tesla Model Y L Tesla Model Y Long Range Difference Length 4969 mm 4790 mm +179 mm Width 1982 mm 1982 mm No difference Height 1668 mm 1624 mm +44 mm Wheelbase 3040 mm 2890 mm +150 mm Boot Space 420 litres 822 litres (-402 litres)

As seen in the table above, the L variant of the Tesla Model Y has larger dimensions, being longer, wider, and offering more wheelbase. This has been done because it incorporates three rows of seats on the inside, which further results in less boot space, something where the Long Range variant excels. Both variants have the same width.

Tesla Model Y L Vs Model Y Long Range: Exterior

The Tesla Model Y L sets itself apart from the Long Range variant of the Model Y with its larger proportions and added practicality. As compared in the dimensions table above, it is longer and wider than the Long Range Model Y.

Starting with the front, both SUVs follow Tesla's modern and minimalistic design philosophy, featuring a smooth blanked-off nose, slim LED daytime running lamps linked by a full-width light strip, and the main headlamp units neatly integrated on the bumper lower down on the fascia.

Viewed from the side, both variants share a sleek crossover-inspired silhouette with a tapering roofline and flush door handles. Both ride on 19-inch wheels, although the Model Y L receives newly designed aerodynamic alloys and a taller, more upright profile that subtly hints at the extra space inside.

Moving towards the rear, the similarities continue with wraparound connected LED taillights, a sporty integrated spoiler, and chunky lower-body cladding. That said, the Model Y L gets a more pronounced rear spoiler, giving the extended version a slightly more distinctive appearance.

Tesla Model Y L Vs Model Y Long Range: Interior

Both SUVs feature Tesla's minimalist cabin design with a clean dashboard layout, soft-touch materials, and a slim ambient lighting strip running across the dashboard. An all-black interior comes as standard, while a dual-tone black-and-grey theme is offered as an option.

The cabin is dominated by Tesla's large central touchscreen, which controls most vehicle functions. Other highlights include a three-spoke steering wheel, a wide centre console with covered storage, electrically adjustable rear seats, and an 8-inch rear touchscreen for passengers.

The interior in both variants remains the same, except for one major difference. Since the Model Y L is longer and taller, the key distinction inside this variant is its second-row captain seats and additional third row, with a 6-seater (2+2+2) configuration, giving it a more practical and family-focused cabin layout, while the standard version continues as a 5-seater.

Tesla Model Y L Vs Model Y Long Range: Features

The L variant of the Tesla Model Y was launched a few weeks back, and is clearly a lot cheaper than the Long Range variant, but that does not mean that you compromise on any features. In fact, the L variant actually offers a bit more.

Both variants of the Tesla Model Y in comparison here feature a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is responsible for the majority of the car’s controls. Apart from this, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen for rear passengers, powered front seats with heating and ventilation, powered and heated rear seats, a glass roof, footwell, door pocket, and wrap-around ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable AC vents, an air purifier, and wireless phone chargers.

The Long Range variant features a 9-speaker audio system, while the L variant, which sits below it, offers an 18-speaker audio system with 1 subwoofer. But the L variant does miss out on thigh extensions for the front row seats, which are offered in the Long Range variant.

For a more detailed description of the features offered in each variant, you can read this story.

Tesla Model Y L Vs Model Y Long Range: Safety

Tesla has ensured that there is a strong baseline of safety in its first car for India. The list of safety equipment remains standard across both variants of the Tesla Model Y. Both variants come equipped with multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, 8-exterior cameras to support a 360-degree view, in-built dashcam and recording, ADAS suite with lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), electronic parking brake, all-wheel disc brakes, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Tesla also offers an additional Full Self Driving (FSD) package with both variants, which costs an extra Rs 6 lakh.

Tesla Model Y L Vs Model Y Long Range: Powertrain

Variant L Premium AWD Long-range RWD Claimed Range (WLTP) 681 km 661 km No. of Electric Motors 2 1 Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5 seconds 5.6 seconds DC Fast Charging Speed 250 kW 250 kW Drivetrain All-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive

Tesla has not revealed certain specifications, like the battery size and power output. But what we can summarise from the table above is that the L variant outshines the Long Range variant in all perspectives.

The L variant offers 20 km more range, has a larger number of electric motors, and is marginally quicker in a 0-100 kmph sprint by 0.6 seconds. Driving enthusiasts will also enjoy the Model Y L’s All-wheel drive setup, which could feel stronger and grippier.

To know more about Tesla Model Y’s variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

CarDekho Says…

The L Premium AWD variant of the Tesla Model Y is the clear winner here in our comparison, since it offers slightly more features, has better driving range, and has more performance as well. Along with all of this, the L Premium AWD is bigger in size and can accommodate up to 6 people, thanks to its three rows of seats. All of this at a price difference of Rs 6 lakh when compared to the top-end Long Range Premium RWD feels like a deal breaker and the most VFM variant to settle on in the Tesla Model Y lineup.

Other Cars You Can Consider

While the Tesla Model Y is a very great product, you can still have a look at some of the alternatives in the segment and what they offer: