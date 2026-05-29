Tesla Model Y Becomes More Affordable By Rs 9 Lakh, Variants Rejigged Too

In a major price revision and variant rejig, Tesla has slashed the entry-level price of the Model Y by Rs 9 lakh. The American EV giant has also discontinued the previously offered top-spec Long Range RWD (Rear-wheel Drive) variant of the SUV and has updated the entry-level Premium RWD variant. Deliveries of the updated Premium RWD variant are slated to begin from July 2026 in India. Here’s everything you need to know:

Tesla Model Y: Revised Variant Lineup And Prices

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Premium RWD* Rs 59.89 lakh Rs 50.89 lakh (-Rs 9 lakh) Model Y L Premium AWD^ Rs 61.99 lakh Rs 61.99 lakh No change Premium Long Range RWD Rs 67.89 lakh Discontinued –

*RWD - rear-wheel-drive, ^AWD - all-wheel-drive

As mentioned earlier, the entry-level Premium RWD variant of the Tesla Model Y has gotten a price cut of Rs 9 lakh, making the electric SUV that much more accessible to potential buyers in our country.

The Premium RWD variant is offered in a 5-seat layout, while the recently introduced Model Y L Premium AWD variant is sold in a 6-seater configuration.

What’s New With The Premium RWD Variant?

There are small but useful revisions to the entry-level Premium RWD variant of the Tesla Model Y. It comes in an all-black interior theme with a fully blacked-out headliner and interior trim, along with an optional Zen Grey cabin theme on offer too. The Zen Grey cabin theme is part of the various optional extras – which includes full self-driving tech too – that Tesla offers for the Model Y.

While it has the same 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system as before, Tesla says it has improved its responsiveness and also made changes to its user interface (UI) so as to offer faster access to vehicle controls, navigation, and entertainment features.

Features And Safety

Apart from the above mentioned changes, Tesla has not tinkered with the equipment set of the Premium RWD variant of the Model Y. It continues to be provided with powered, heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable rear seats, an 8-inch touchscreen at the rear, a 9-speaker audio system, connected car tech, and dual wireless phone chargers.

Its safety suite comprises multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Electric Powertrain Details

Tesla offers the Premium RWD variant of the Model Y with a single electric powertrain option, the technical specifications of which are given in the table below:

Specification Tesla Model Y Premium RWD WLTP-claimed range 500 km No. of electric motor 1 Drivetrain RWD Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.9 seconds

We have not mentioned the battery pack size or the power and torque output of the electric motor as Tesla does not reveal such parameters. That said, we do know that the Model Y supports 250 kW DC fast-charging capabilities, which can add up to 238 km of range to the Premium RWD trim’s battery pack in just 15 minutes via the brand’s Supercharger network.

As mentioned earlier, Tesla also offers a long-wheelbase version of the Model Y with an AWD setup. You can check more about that variant and its electric powertrain setup here.

Rivals

The Tesla Model Y goes up against other EVs such as the Kia EV6, BYD Sealion 7, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Volvo EC40 in India.