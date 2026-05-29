All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Tesla Model Y Becomes More Affordable By Rs 9 Lakh, Variants Rejigged Too

    Tesla has discontinued the previously offered top-spec Long Range RWD of the Model Y, and so the electric SUV is now available in only two variants in India

    Published On May 29, 2026 02:13 PM By Rohit

    2.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    Tesla Model Y Price Cut

    In a major price revision and variant rejig, Tesla has slashed the entry-level price of the Model Y by Rs 9 lakh. The American EV giant has also discontinued the previously offered top-spec Long Range RWD (Rear-wheel Drive) variant of the SUV and has updated the entry-level Premium RWD variant. Deliveries of the updated Premium RWD variant are slated to begin from July 2026 in India. Here’s everything you need to know:

    Tesla Model Y: Revised Variant Lineup And Prices

    Variant

    Old Price

    New Price

    Difference

    Premium RWD*

    Rs 59.89 lakh

    Rs 50.89 lakh

    (-Rs 9 lakh)

    Model Y L Premium AWD^

    Rs 61.99 lakh

    Rs 61.99 lakh

    No change

    Premium Long Range RWD

    Rs 67.89 lakh

    Discontinued

    *RWD - rear-wheel-drive, ^AWD - all-wheel-drive

    Tesla Model Y front design

    As mentioned earlier, the entry-level Premium RWD variant of the Tesla Model Y has gotten a price cut of Rs 9 lakh, making the electric SUV that much more accessible to potential buyers in our country.

    Tesla Model Y side profile

    The Premium RWD variant is offered in a 5-seat layout, while the recently introduced Model Y L Premium AWD variant is sold in a 6-seater configuration.

    What’s New With The Premium RWD Variant?

    There are small but useful revisions to the entry-level Premium RWD variant of the Tesla Model Y. It comes in an all-black interior theme with a fully blacked-out headliner and interior trim, along with an optional Zen Grey cabin theme on offer too. The Zen Grey cabin theme is part of the various optional extras – which includes full self-driving tech too – that Tesla offers for the Model Y.

    Tesla Model Y Interior

    While it has the same 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system as before, Tesla says it has improved its responsiveness and also made changes to its user interface (UI) so as to offer faster access to vehicle controls, navigation, and entertainment features.

    Features And Safety

    Apart from the above mentioned changes, Tesla has not tinkered with the equipment set of the Premium RWD variant of the Model Y. It continues to be provided with powered, heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable rear seats, an 8-inch touchscreen at the rear, a 9-speaker audio system, connected car tech, and dual wireless phone chargers.

    Tesla Model Y touchscreen infotainment system

    Its safety suite comprises multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Electric Powertrain Details

    Tesla offers the Premium RWD variant of the Model Y with a single electric powertrain option, the technical specifications of which are given in the table below:

    Specification

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD

    WLTP-claimed range

    500 km

    No. of electric motor

    1

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    5.9 seconds

    We have not mentioned the battery pack size or the power and torque output of the electric motor as Tesla does not reveal such parameters. That said, we do know that the Model Y supports 250 kW DC fast-charging capabilities, which can add up to 238 km of range to the Premium RWD trim’s battery pack in just 15 minutes via the brand’s Supercharger network.

    Tesla Model Y charging flap

    As mentioned earlier, Tesla also offers a long-wheelbase version of the Model Y with an AWD setup. You can check more about that variant and its electric powertrain setup here.

    Rivals

    The Tesla Model Y goes up against other EVs such as the Kia EV6, BYD Sealion 7, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Volvo EC40 in India.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tesla Model Y

    Explore More on Tesla Model Y

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Tesla Model Y Becomes More Affordable By Rs 9 Lakh, Variants Rejigged Too
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience