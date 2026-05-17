2026 Tesla Model Y: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

Tesla recently extended the Model Y lineup by launching the extended long wheelbase version. In addition to this, you also get the standard version in two rear-wheel drive variants. The Model Y is a compelling choice in the EV market, especially for those who want Tesla’s brand name and a well-packaged electric SUV.

If you have shortlisted the Model Y, it's important to understand everything about it before making a purchase decision. So, to help with your research, here's a comprehensive buying guide.

Tesla Model Y Launch Report

The 2026 Tesla Model Y was launched in India at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Tesla introduced the Model Y L, which gets a longer wheelbase and a 6-seater layout. The Model Y L will be on sale along with the standard versions. Apart from the larger size, it also gets AWD capability and a few extra features over the standard Model Y. If you are interested in knowing about its variant-wise prices, features and key highlights, check out the detailed report below:

Tesla Model Y EMI Buying Guide

If you are planning to buy the Model Y on EMI and want to know what your monthly spending could look like, then check out our detailed EMI buying report below. We break down the monthly expenses across different EMI tenures, helping you understand the EMI based on 3,4,5 or 7-year EMI plans:

Tesla Model Y Booking Details

Interested in bringing the Model Y home? You can book the EV either online through Tesla's official website or by visiting their nearest authorised dealership. At the dealership, you would get a thorough understanding of the features, space, and technology, giving you a complete experience. To learn more about the booking process and details, check out the full report below:

Tesla Model Y On-road Prices Explained

If you have finalized the Model Y and want to take a closer look at the exact on-road price across popular cities, then head over to the link below, as we have provided detailed pricing of both base and top-spec variants. This report will help you understand how the SUV has been priced and the exact on-road price in your city.

Do note that the final on-road price includes additional charges such as insurance premiums, road tax, registration fees, FASTag charges, and TCS (Tax Collected at Source). Check out the detailed report below for more information:

Tesla Model Y Image Gallery

If you are planning to buy the Model Y, and want to take a 360-degree look at every design element and feature on offer, our detailed image gallery covers the facelifted SUV from every angle. In our report, we take you through the exterior, interior, features, powertrain, and pricing of the Model Y in as many as 15 images. Check out the report below:

Tesla Model Y: All Optional Extras And Their Prices

Buying the Model Y can be a bit tricky, considering the fact that you need to choose which optional extra you want and how you want to customize your Model Y. Right from paint options to a future-proof safety addition, the Model Y offers optional extras at an additional price. In our detailed report below, we list the extras and their prices:

Tesla Model Y Variant-wise Powertrain Options

The 2026 Model Y gets several powertrain options, including two rear-wheel drive variants and an all-wheel drive trim. The catch here is that all three variants come with different powertrain options. Our detailed guide below explains the variant-wise combinations in detail:

Tesla Model Y Variant-wise Colour Options

The Model Y is offered in a plethora of hues, however, not all colours are available with all variants. It is also important to note that you will have to pay extra for some of the colours. If you're wondering which colours are available with your preferred trim and how much does your favortire colour cost, then check out our report below:

Tesla Model Y Variant-wise Features

The Model Y gets three variants, and even though the base variant gets almost everything, there are some extras that you get with one of the variants. So if you want to know which variant gets which feature, head over to this story linked below:

Watch this space as we'll keep updating this report with additional details of the Tesla Model Y. Also, don’t forget to follow CarDekho for more such insights