Tesla Model Y Comes In A Total Of 7 Colours, Check Which Variant Gets What

The Tesla Model Y L was launched in our market recently as the long-wheelbase version of the standard Model Y, priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra). The Model Y is available in two other variants: Model Y Premium and Model Y Premium Long-Range. So you may be wondering what colours are on offer with the electric SUV.

Here’s a look at all the exterior colourway choices that the new Model Y is available in:

Stealth Grey

Pearl White (multi-coat)

Diamond Black

Glacier Blue

Ultra Red

Quick Silver

Cosmic Silver

Only one of these colour options is included as standard (read Stealth Grey). Here’s how much it costs to have the electric SUV in the other shades:

Colour Option Cost Pearl White Rs 95,000 Diamond Black Rs 95,000 Glacier Blue Rs 1.25 lakh Ultra Red Rs 1.85 lakh Quick Silver Rs 1.85 lakh Cosmic Silver Rs 1.85 lakh

A similar story is noticeable when the interior colour option is considered. While an all-black cabin theme is included by default, Tesla charges Rs 95,000 extra for a Zen Grey interior.

Tesla Model Y Variant-wise Colour Options

Variants Pearl White Diamond Black Glacier Blue Ultra Red Quick Silver Cosmic Silver Model Y Premium ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Model Y Premium Long-Range ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Model Y L Premium ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅

The Cosmic Silver colour is exclusive to the Model Y L variant, while the other two trims get the Quick Silver option. The rest of the five colours are standard across all three trims.

Other Features & Safety

Its equipment set is made up of a large 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front row & heated second row seats, and an 18-speaker music system. The Model Y L’s safety suite includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and fully autonomous driving functionality as well.

Electric Powertrain Details

Tesla does not reveal the battery pack details of its cars, but we do know that the Model Y L comes with a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. It offers a claimed range of 681 km, which is 20 km more than that of the long-range Model Y. The Model Y L has a claimed 0 to 100 kmph sprint time of just five seconds, while it can go at a maximum speed of 201 kmph.

A Look At Its Competitors

There are no direct 3-row electric SUVs on sale in India as yet. It serves as a rival to the likes of the Kia EV6, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1, and even Volvo EC40.