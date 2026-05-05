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    Tesla Model Y Comes In A Total Of 7 Colours, Check Which Variant Gets What

    The India-spec Model Y is available in a total of seven exterior colour options and two interior themes

    Published On May 05, 2026 06:56 PM By Rohit

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    Tesla Model Y

    The Tesla Model Y L was launched in our market recently as the long-wheelbase version of the standard Model Y, priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra). The Model Y is available in two other variants: Model Y Premium and Model Y Premium Long-Range. So you may be wondering what colours are on offer with the electric SUV.  

    Here’s a look at all the exterior colourway choices that the new Model Y is available in:

    • Stealth Grey

    Tesla Model Y

    • Pearl White (multi-coat)

    Tesla Model Y

    • Diamond Black

    Tesla Model Y

    • Glacier Blue

    Tesla Model Y

    • Ultra Red

    Tesla Model Y

    • Quick Silver

    Tesla Model Y

    • Cosmic Silver 

    Tesla Model Y L Cosmic Silver

    Only one of these colour options is included as standard (read Stealth Grey). Here’s how much it costs to have the electric SUV in the other shades:

    Colour Option

    Cost

    Pearl White 

    Rs 95,000

    Diamond Black

    Rs 95,000

    Glacier Blue

    Rs 1.25 lakh

    Ultra Red

    Rs 1.85 lakh

    Quick Silver 

    Rs 1.85 lakh

    Cosmic Silver

    Rs 1.85 lakh

     A similar story is noticeable when the interior colour option is considered. While an all-black cabin theme is included by default, Tesla charges Rs 95,000 extra for a Zen Grey interior.

    Tesla Model Y Variant-wise Colour Options

    Variants

    Pearl White

    Diamond Black

    Glacier Blue

    Ultra Red

    Quick Silver

    Cosmic Silver

    Model Y Premium

    Model Y Premium Long-Range

    Model Y L Premium

    The Cosmic Silver colour is exclusive to the Model Y L variant, while the other two trims get the Quick Silver option. The rest of the five colours are standard across all three trims.

    Other Features & Safety

    Its equipment set is made up of a large 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front row & heated second row seats, and an 18-speaker music system. The Model Y L’s safety suite includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and fully autonomous driving functionality as well.

    Tesla Model Y dashboard

    Electric Powertrain Details

    Tesla does not reveal the battery pack details of its cars, but we do know that the Model Y L comes with a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. It offers a claimed range of 681 km, which is 20 km more than that of the long-range Model Y. The Model Y L has a claimed 0 to 100 kmph sprint time of just five seconds, while it can go at a maximum speed of 201 kmph.

    A Look At Its Competitors

    There are no direct 3-row electric SUVs on sale in India as yet. It serves as a rival to the likes of the Kia EV6, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1, and even Volvo EC40.

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