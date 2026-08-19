2026 Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ One Variant Explained In Detail

Mahindra launched the new BE 6 SPORTEQ with a lot of new features included, such as a triple-screen setup, drift mode, and even a new battery pack option with it. It even introduced the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) subscription model with this variant, which dials the price down to Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

So, many might be wondering, at such a low price for such a futuristic-looking electric SUV, what does Mahindra pack into the base variant of the updated BE 6? Let’s find out! Starting with the design:

Design

Looking at the front, the BE 6 has a sharp face that looks as if it rolled out of the sketchbook, with an aerodynamic line upfront that flows into the LED headlamps with a single strip LED DRL. It also has the air intakes present over the bonnet that actually help with the stability of the BE 6 at highway speeds.

In the profile, the BE 6 looks huge in appearance with sharp lines, flush door handles, a coupe-like silhouette at the rear, and a window line that rises up at the end where the rear door handle is also present. It also has the ORVMs with LED indicators, black wheel arch cladding, and 18-inch steel wheels with aero-wheel covers.

At the rear, the BE 6 One has the sporty-looking tail with integrated split spoilers, textures over the rear bumper that have the faux diffuser treatment, and in this variant it has a single line of LED taillamps. The higher variants do get a full C-shaped LED taillamp setup with them.

Colour Options

The Mahindra BE 6 One is available in six colour options: Firestorm Orange, Stealth Black, Deep Forest, Everest White, Tango Red, and Desert Myst. The base One variant has a lot of colour options, out of which Firestorm Orange makes it look good in our opinion. To see how it looks in each colour, check out our BE 6 colours explained story.

Interior

Step inside the BE 6 One, and you would not tell that this airplane-inspired cabin is a base variant of this electric SUV. With the One trim, you get the beloved halo panel that separates the driver from the front passenger, giving it a pilot-like vibe with it. It gets the two-spoke steering wheel with controls for the MID, volume, and the cruise control.

The BE 6 One also gets a floating twin-digital display setup, which includes the infotainment touchscreen display and a digital driver’s display with a dual-tone Sage Green and Grey interior theme, making it look very good. It also gets the “pull to open” inside door handles that look race-inspired as well.

Overall, the cabin has a sporty vibe to it and will not make you feel like you have got the base variant of the BE 6.

Features & Safety

The BE 6 One comes equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and connected car technology with it. It also includes a height-adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, three USB Type-C charging ports for front and rear occupants, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and cruise control. It also gets the new TEQ Play and TEQ Drive features from this variant itself.

In terms of safety, the BE 6 was always feature-packed, and this one variant is no different. It comes equipped with 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake (EPB), electronic stability control (ESC), driver drowsiness detection (ESC-based), all-wheel disc brakes, rear-view camera, and reverse parking sensors. The base variant has more than enough features for the money.

To know what features the other variants get, check out the variant-wise features explained story of the BE 6 SPORTEQ.

Battery Options

The BE 6 One is available with a 59 kWh battery pack, which is also available with the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) subscription that makes this electric SUV even more accessible.

Battery Pack 59 kWh No. of Electric Motor(s) 1 (RWD) Power 232 PS Torque 360 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 573 km

*RWD- Rear-wheel Drive

While the BE 6 is offered with a single battery pack, it still has the performance to excite you on your daily drives. From the One trim itself, you get multiple driving modes, multi-level regen, virtual engine sound, and the drift mode as well.

Price & Rivals

The BE 6 One starts at Rs 19.45 lakh with no charger option. For the base variant, you also have an option of BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service), which brings the price down to Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom) + a battery rental fee of Rs 3.75 per km. The BE 6 rivals the Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV, and Toyota Ebella.

CarDekho Says….

The Mahindra BE 6 One variant packs in a lot of features, such as a twin-display setup, a halo panel that splits the front seats, making the driver feel more engaged with the drive experience, and a dual-tone Sage Green and Grey interior that adds to the sporty theme of it.

With the smaller 59 kWh battery also, the BE 6 has a range of 578 km, which is far more usable and enough to not have range anxiety. On top of it, Mahindra is giving the drift mode from the base variant itself! This makes the BE 6 drive experience a lot more fun.

#Image Source