Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Variant Explained: Does Not Feel Like A Base Variant?

Tesla launched the Model Y last year as its very first model for India, and since then it has seen slow but steady growth in the luxury EV segment. To keep the momentum going, the carmaker even launched the six-seater Model Y L variant earlier this year, but if you’re considering the Model Y and need a five-seater only, the base variant makes a lot of sense. Let’s take a look at it in detail:

Exterior

Front

In terms of design, the exterior of the Model Y Premium RWD (Rear-wheel drive) remains identical to the top-spec Premium RWD Long-range variant. Upfront, the connected LED light bar dominates the fascia. Below it, the bumper has a few elements with the only standout feature being the slim LED headlamps.

Side

In profile, the sloping roof gives the Model Y a distinct look. It also gets flush door handles, black cladding on the wheel arches and side skirts and 19-inch ‘crossflow’ alloy wheels with grey aero covers.

Rear

The rear-end is characterized by the connected LED taillamps and an integrated boot spoiler which adds a touch of sportiness. The bumper design has been kept minimal as well, with only black cladding as a design element.

Colour Options

The Premium RWD trim of the Model Y gets six colour options to choose from: Stealth Grey, Pearl White, Quicksilver, Ultra Red, Diamond Black and Glacier Blue. The Grey shade comes standard, while other colours will cost you extra. Take a look at this story to explore the optional extras in detail.

Interior

Inside, you get the typical Tesla design language for the interiors, with most controls being integrated into the central touchscreen. You also have slim AC vents running across the width of the dashboard, a three-spoke steering wheel and ambient lighting inside.

The centre console gets a storage space, dual wireless charging pads and a large centre armrest as well to improve comfort levels. Notably, the Model Y gets a full glass roof as standard which makes the cabin feel bright and airy. Rear occupants get sliding and reclining seats as well as dedicated AC vents and a small touchscreen to operate various functions, too.

As for the cabin theme, the Model Y gets an all-black cabin as standard, but you can opt for a dual-tone black and grey scheme, which is a Rs 95,000 optional extra.

Features & Safety

Feature-wise, the base Model Y is quite loaded. It gets features such as a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered, heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable AC vents, powered rear seats, 8-inch rear touchscreen, a 9-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, connected car tech and dual wireless phone chargers.

Feature Miss: Largely, the base Premium RWD variant only misses a better 19-speaker music system compared to the higher Model Y L trim. You can check out the variants in detail here.

In terms of safety, the Model Y gets multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, among other gizmos. The carmaker also offers Full Self Driving (FSD) capabilities as an Rs 6 lakh option, which would be activated in the future with a software update.

Powertrain

Tesla does not reveal parameters like battery sizes or power output, but it claims that the base Premium RWD variant will do about 500 km in a single charge. Here are its specifications:

Claimed Range (WLTP) 500 km No. of electric motor(s) 1 Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.9 seconds Top speed 201 kmph

Notably, the Model Y gets 250 kW charging capabilities, which can add up to 238 km of range to the Premium RWD trim’s battery in just 15 minutes via the brand’s Supercharger network.

Price & Rivals

The Model Y Premium RWD is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom, before options). It competes with other luxury EVs like the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7 and Volvo EC40.

CarDekho Says…

Quite frankly, the Model Y’s base trim does not feel like one, given that its indistinguishable from the top-spec trim from outside and neither are there any major feature misses. If you are okay with the still-generous 500km range figure and don’t care for the extra performance or better audio setup of the L variant, this trim will do the job just fine.