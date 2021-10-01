Modified On Oct 01, 2021 01:19 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch

The carmaker will also be revealing the features and engine specifications of the micro SUV on the same day

Tata will launch the Punch this month.

Unofficial bookings have already been underway at select dealerships since mid-September.

The Punch could be offered in the following trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative.

Tata will offer it with the Altroz’s 1.2-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

As per the recently leaked dimensions, the Tata SUV seems to be longer, wider, and taller than its prime rivals. Here’s a look at the Punch's numbers compared to its competitors and similarly sized models:

Dimensions Tata Punch Maruti Suzuki Ignis Mahindra KUV100 NXT Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Length 3840mm 3700mm 3700mm 3845mm 3805mm Width 1800mm 1690mm 1735mm 1735mm 1680mm Height 1635mm 1595mm 1655mm 1530mm 1520mm Wheelbase 2450mm 2435mm 2385mm 2450mm 2450mm Ground Clearance 187mm 180mm 170mm 163mm 165mm

The variant and colour options had also recently leaked online, suggesting that the micro SUV could be offered in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative trims, and six colour options: White, Grey, Stonehenge, Orange, Blue, and Urban Bronze.

In terms of features, the Punch will get a 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, auto AC, and cruise control. It will also come with automatic wipers, connected car tech, and push-button start/stop. Safety kit should include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control.

The Punch will be powered by the Altroz’s 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm), mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Tata is also expected to offer the Punch with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit of the Altroz at a later date.

Tata will launch the Punch this month. We expect the micro SUV to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Punch will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, due to its expected price range, it will also take on affordable sub-4m SUVs such as the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.