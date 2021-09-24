The Tata Punch Will Share A Key Element With The Altroz

Modified On Sep 24, 2021 12:41 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch

The images reveal Altroz-like 90-degree opening of doors on the Punch

The Punch will be Tata’s entry-level SUV.

It gets a Nexon-like tri-arrow pattern for the tail lamps and a Harrier-like front profile.

The micro SUV will come with a touchscreen unit, cruise control, and automatic wipers.

Engine option will be a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol paired to either a 5-speed MT or AMT.

Expect it to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata’s newest SUV, the Punch, has reached dealerships ahead of its launch in October. The Punch will sit below the Nexon in Tata’s lineup, making it an entry-level SUV. Official reveal of the features and specifications of the Punch will happen on October 4.

The images show the Punch finished in the same brown shade which was spied earlier. One of the interesting bits that can be observed is the 90-degree-opening doors, as seen on the Altroz. Tata has borrowed design cues for the Punch from its existing SUVs as it gets a Harrier-like front end and a tri-arrow pattern for the tail lamps just like the Nexon. From the profile, the micro SUV was snapped wearing dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the snapped Punch’s cabin was seen with a two-tone layout for the dashboard. You can spot silver accents around the air-con vents and a free-floating touchscreen system (likely a 7-inch unit). The images also tell us that the Punch will come with front tweeters, automatic wipers, auto-headlamps, cruise control, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Safety kit is likely to include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

The Punch will come with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm) as the Tiago, mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT. Tata may also offer it with the Atroz’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit (110PS/140Nm) at a later date.

We expect the Tata SUV to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Select dealerships are also accepting unofficial bookings. The Punch will fend off competition from the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis as well as affordable sub-4m SUVs such as the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.