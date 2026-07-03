Tata Sierra EV vs MG Windsor EV: Which EV Makes More Sense On Paper?

After being announced more than five years before, the Tata Sierra EV has finally been introduced in the market as a direct rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Given its price and positioning, the Sierra EV also takes on one of the best-selling electric cars in India, namely, the MG Windsor EV. In this story, we have put the Tata Sierra EV and MG Windsor EV head-to-head to see which one comes out on top, at least on paper:

Tata Sierra EV vs MG Windsor EV: Dimensions

Dimension Tata Sierra EV MG Windsor EV Difference Length 4,340 mm 4,295 mm + 45 mm Width 1,841 mm 1,850 mm (- 9 mm) Height 1,750 mm 1,677 mm + 73 mm Wheelbase 2,730 mm 2,700 mm + 30 mm

The Tata Sierra EV is bigger than the MG Windsor EV in all aspects, save for the overall width, where it falls short by a marginal 9 mm.

The biggest advantage comes in the form of the additional length, height and wheelbase, all of which are likely to make the Sierra EV a slightly roomier affair inside the cabin.

Tata Sierra EV vs MG Windsor EV: Colour Options

Tata Sierra EV MG Windsor EV Rishikesh Rapids Celadon Blue Nainital Nocturne Aurora Silver Pristine White Pearl White Pure Grey Turquoise Green Bengal Rouge Glaze Red Coorg Clouds Starry Black Andaman Adventure –

While MG offers its EV in six paint options, the Sierra EV is available in a total of seven unique colourways.

That said, neither of the two all-electric offerings here get the choice of a dual-tone exterior paint shade.

We've already covered the complete range of colours available across Tata Sierra EV variants to help you choose the one that best suits your taste.

Tata Sierra EV vs MG Windsor EV: Features

Feature Tata Sierra EV MG Windsor EV Auto-LED projector headlights ✅ ✅ (with follow-me-home and cornering functions) LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED positioning lamp ✅ ✅ Front LED fog lamps ✅ ❌ ORVM-mounted turn indicators ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels 18-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels Flush-type door handles ✅ ❌ LED tail lights ✅ ✅ Rear fog lamps ✅ ✅ (LEDs) Roof rails ✅ ✅ Upholstery Leatherette Leather Leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment ✅ ✅ Centre console with cupholders ✅ ✅ 60:40 split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Reclining rear seats ✅ (with 2-step recline function) ✅ (with 135-degree reclining function) Adjustable headrests for all seats ✅ ✅ Auto up/down power windows for all doors ✅ ✅ Glovebox cooling ✅ ❌ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ✅ ✅ USB charging ports Type-C (2 front and 2 rear) 1 Type-A and 1 Type-C (front) and 1 Type-C (rear) Digital driver’s display 10.25-inches 8.8-inches Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control with rear AC vents ✅ (dual-zone) ✅ PM2.5 air filter ✅ ✅ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Fixed glass roof Ambient lighting ✅ ✅ (with 256 colours) Power-adjustable driver seat ✅ (6-way driver and 4-way co-driver) ✅ (6-way) Powered tailgate ❌ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function ✅ ✅ Touchscreen infotainment system 12.3-inch touchscreen 15.6-inch touchscreen Co-passenger entertainment screen 12.3-inches ❌ Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ No. of speakers 12-speaker JBL sound system 9 (including 4 tweeters and a subwoofer) Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all occupants ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ✅ ✅ Hill descent control ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Corner stability control ✅ ❌ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Parking sensors Front and rear Rear only Electronic parking brake ✅ ✅ All four disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅ (Level-2) ✅ (Level-2)

Both Tata and MG have loaded their EVs with plenty of modern-age tech, such as all-LED lighting, a big touchscreen, six airbags (as standard) and Level-2 ADAS as well.

That said, the Sierra EV does have its own advantages, including glove box cooling, a co-driver entertainment screen, and front and rear parking sensors.

The MG Windsor EV, on the other hand, gets 135-degree reclining rear seats, 256-colours ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

You can check out the full variant-wise features list of the Tata Sierra EV to make an informed purchase decision.

Tata Sierra EV vs MG Windsor EV: Electric Powertrain

Specification Tata Sierra EV MG Windsor EV Battery pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh 38 kWh 52.9 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 1 1 Power 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) 136 PS 136 PS Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm 200 Nm 200 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 565 km 665 km 624 km 332 km (MIDC part I+II) 449 km (MIDC part I+II) Drivetrain* RWD RWD AWD FWD FWD

*RWD - rear-wheel drive, AWD - all-wheel drive, FWD - front-wheel drive

Both the EVs here come with two battery pack options, although those with the Sierra EV are larger in capacity.

It’s also the Tata electric SUV that gets the choice of an AWD setup, whereas the Windsor EV is an FWD offering only.

When the output of the electric powertrains is considered, the Sierra EV wins the battle in both its electric powertrain setups.

Even the claimed range figures of the Sierra EV are higher than those of the MG Windsor EV that is likely to appeal to a wider set of potential buyers.

You can also check out the full variant-wise powertrains on offer with the Tata Sierra EV to pick the right powertrain setup for your needs.

Tata Sierra EV vs MG Windsor EV: Prices

Model Tata Sierra EV MG Windsor EV Price (with BaaS) – Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.60 lakh + battery rental fee Price (without BaaS) Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh (introductory) Rs 14.10 lakh to Rs 18.60 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The MG Windsor EV has a much lower access point when compared to that of the Tata Sierra EV, amounting up to Rs 4.69 lakh.

Even at the top-end, the corresponding variants of both the EVs are separated by a price difference of nearly Rs 7.5 lakh.

Out of the two, it’s only the MG Windsor EV that is also available with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, which makes its prices fall between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.39 lakh (coupled with the battery rental fee).

CarDekho Says…

The Tata Sierra EV is the most modern all-electric offering you can have from the Indian brand, and it is packed with the latest technology and a potent set of electric powertrains. An AWD setup, claimed range figures of over 500 km, and a feature-rich cabin experience are promising enough to attract many potential EV buyers.

On the other hand, the MG Windsor EV has also proven its mettle and has also been ranked at the top in monthly sales quite frequently. That’s down to its unique traits such as some exclusive premium amenities, the choice of two electric powertrains, and also the BaaS option. Pick either of the two and you won’t go wrong.

Other Options To Consider

If the Sierra EV and Windsor EV are on your shortlist, here are some other electric SUVs that deserve a closer look: