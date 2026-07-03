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    Tata Sierra EV vs MG Windsor EV: Which EV Makes More Sense On Paper?

    The Tata Sierra EV also takes on the similarly sized MG Windsor EV. Which of the two electric offerings wins the battle on paper? We find it out

    Published On Jul 03, 2026 07:03 PM By Rohit

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    Sierra EV Vs Windsor EV

    After being announced more than five years before, the Tata Sierra EV has finally been introduced in the market as a direct rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Given its price and positioning, the Sierra EV also takes on one of the best-selling electric cars in India, namely, the MG Windsor EV. In this story, we have put the Tata Sierra EV and MG Windsor EV head-to-head to see which one comes out on top, at least on paper:

    Tata Sierra EV vs MG Windsor EV: Dimensions

    Dimension

    Tata Sierra EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Difference

    Length

    4,340 mm

    4,295 mm

    + 45 mm

    Width

    1,841 mm

    1,850 mm

    (- 9 mm)

    Height

    1,750 mm

    1,677 mm

    + 73 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,730 mm

    2,700 mm

    + 30 mm

    •  The Tata Sierra EV is bigger than the MG Windsor EV in all aspects, save for the overall width, where it falls short by a marginal 9 mm.

    Tata Sierra EV Front
    MG Windsor EV Front

    • The biggest advantage comes in the form of the additional length, height and wheelbase, all of which are likely to make the Sierra EV a slightly roomier affair inside the cabin.

    Tata Sierra EV Side
    MG Windsor EV Side

    Tata Sierra EV vs MG Windsor EV: Colour Options

    Tata Sierra EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Rishikesh Rapids

    Celadon Blue

    Nainital Nocturne

    Aurora Silver

    Pristine White

    Pearl White

    Pure Grey

    Turquoise Green

    Bengal Rouge

    Glaze Red

    Coorg Clouds

    Starry Black

    Andaman Adventure

    •  While MG offers its EV in six paint options, the Sierra EV is available in a total of seven unique colourways.

    • That said, neither of the two all-electric offerings here get the choice of a dual-tone exterior paint shade.

    • We've already covered the complete range of colours available across Tata Sierra EV variants to help you choose the one that best suits your taste.

    Tata Sierra EV vs MG Windsor EV: Features

    Feature

    Tata Sierra EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Auto-LED projector headlights

    ✅ (with follow-me-home and cornering functions)

    LED DRLs

    LED positioning lamp

    Front LED fog lamps

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    Wheels

    19-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels

    18-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels

    Flush-type door handles

    LED tail lights

    Rear fog lamps

    ✅ (LEDs)

    Roof rails

    Upholstery

    Leatherette

    Leather

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment

    Centre console with cupholders

    60:40 split-folding rear seats

    ✅ 

    Reclining rear seats

    ✅ (with 2-step recline function)

    ✅ (with 135-degree reclining function)

    Adjustable headrests for all seats

    Auto up/down power windows for all doors

    Glovebox cooling

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    USB charging ports

    Type-C (2 front and 2 rear)

    1 Type-A and 1 Type-C (front) and 1 Type-C (rear)

    Digital driver’s display

    10.25-inches

    8.8-inches

    Ventilated front seats

    Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    PM2.5 air filter

    Wireless smartphone charger

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Fixed glass roof

    Ambient lighting

    ✅ (with 256 colours)

    Power-adjustable driver seat

    ✅ (6-way driver and 4-way co-driver)

    ✅ (6-way)

    Powered tailgate

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    15.6-inch touchscreen

    Co-passenger entertainment screen

    12.3-inches

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    No. of speakers

    12-speaker JBL sound system

    9 (including 4 tweeters and a subwoofer)

    Connected car tech

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    3-point seatbelts for all occupants

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Hill-hold assist

    Hill descent control

    360-degree camera

    Corner stability control

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Parking sensors

    Front and rear

    Rear only

    Electronic parking brake

    All four disc brakes

    Rain-sensing wipers

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅ (Level-2)

    ✅ (Level-2)

    •  Both Tata and MG have loaded their EVs with plenty of modern-age tech, such as all-LED lighting, a big touchscreen, six airbags (as standard) and Level-2 ADAS as well.

    Tata Sierra EV Interior
    MG Windsor EV Interior

    • That said, the Sierra EV does have its own advantages, including glove box cooling, a co-driver entertainment screen, and front and rear parking sensors.

    Tata Sierra EV Co-driver Display

    • The MG Windsor EV, on the other hand, gets 135-degree reclining rear seats, 256-colours ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

    MG Windsor EV Powered Tailgate

    Tata Sierra EV vs MG Windsor EV: Electric Powertrain

    Specification

    Tata Sierra EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Battery pack

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    38 kWh

    52.9 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    2

    1

    1

    Power

    238 PS

    209 PS

    209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)

    136 PS

    136 PS

    Torque

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    200 Nm

    200 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    565 km 

    665 km

    624 km

    332 km (MIDC part I+II)

    449 km (MIDC part I+II)

    Drivetrain*

    RWD

    RWD

    AWD

    FWD

    FWD

    *RWD - rear-wheel drive, AWD - all-wheel drive, FWD - front-wheel drive

    • Both the EVs here come with two battery pack options, although those with the Sierra EV are larger in capacity.

    • It’s also the Tata electric SUV that gets the choice of an AWD setup, whereas the Windsor EV is an FWD offering only.

    Tata Sierra EV QWD Logo

    • When the output of the electric powertrains is considered, the Sierra EV wins the battle in both its electric powertrain setups.

    • Even the claimed range figures of the Sierra EV are higher than those of the MG Windsor EV that is likely to appeal to a wider set of potential buyers.

    • You can also check out the full variant-wise powertrains on offer with the Tata Sierra EV to pick the right powertrain setup for your needs. 

    Tata Sierra EV vs MG Windsor EV: Prices

    Model

    Tata Sierra EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Price (with BaaS)

    Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.60 lakh + battery rental fee

    Price (without BaaS)

    Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh (introductory)

    Rs 14.10 lakh to Rs 18.60 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    •  The MG Windsor EV has a much lower access point when compared to that of the Tata Sierra EV, amounting up to Rs 4.69 lakh.

    • Even at the top-end, the corresponding variants of both the EVs are separated by a price difference of nearly Rs 7.5 lakh.

    • Out of the two, it’s only the MG Windsor EV that is also available with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, which makes its prices fall between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.39 lakh (coupled with the battery rental fee).

    CarDekho Says…

    The Tata Sierra EV is the most modern all-electric offering you can have from the Indian brand, and it is packed with the latest technology and a potent set of electric powertrains. An AWD setup, claimed range figures of over 500 km, and a feature-rich cabin experience are promising enough to attract many potential EV buyers.

    Tata Sierra EV
    MG Windsor EV

    On the other hand, the MG Windsor EV has also proven its mettle and has also been ranked at the top in monthly sales quite frequently. That’s down to its unique traits such as some exclusive premium amenities, the choice of two electric powertrains, and also the BaaS option. Pick either of the two and you won’t go wrong.

    Other Options To Consider

    If the Sierra EV and Windsor EV are on your shortlist, here are some other electric SUVs that deserve a closer look:

    • Hyundai Creta Electric: Offers a familiar SUV package with a plethora of features and Hyundai’s reliability.

    • Maruti e Vitara: Maruti’s first-ever EV offers a high claimed range, along with an extensive set of features and a well-covered safety package.

    • VinFast VF7: Stands out with its clean and modern styling, impressive fit and finish, and offers a choice of two electric powertrain options.

    • VinFast VF6: The smaller brother of the VF7 offers the premium cabin experience but in a smaller footprint and a smaller price tag in comparison to the VF7.

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Brings sharp styling, a premium cabin, a smooth driving experience, and a feature-loaded package.

    • MG ZS EV: Offers a premium cabin, a well-equipped feature list, and enough range to comfortably handle everyday driving. Our detailed comparison of the Sierra EV and ZS EV should make the buying decision easier for you between these two electric SUVs.

    • Mahindra BE 6: Grabs attention with its futuristic styling, while backing it up with strong performance, impressive real-world range, and one of the best infotainment experiences in the segment. We have compared the two to help you buy the one that best suits your needs.

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