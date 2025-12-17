Tata Sierra Clocks Record Figure On Its First Day Of Bookings, Here’s How Many Units

Deliveries for the Sierra will commence from January 15, 2026, onwards

Tata Motors has officially begun accepting reservations for the Sierra, starting December 16, 2026. On the very first day of its commencement, the Sierra has recorded 70,000 bookings. On top of this, the carmaker claims that they have received over 1.35 lakh confirmations, meaning these customers have submitted their preferred configurations for the SUV and are waiting to complete the pending formalities.

The Sierra is a landmark comeback for Tata in the crowded SUV market in India. But this response surely proves to be a bullseye from the brand in winning customer interest by doing the Sierra right. Here’s all you need to know if you’re also eyeing owning a Sierra:

More About The Tata Sierra

It is nothing new that the Sierra nameplate has been a cult back in the 90s when SUVs were not so trending. Today, the Sierra has brought back the same legacy but with a refreshed and modern touch. Here’s a detailed look at the Sierra’s stylish design in real-life images.

The Sierra is available in seven monotone colour options: Andaman Adventure, Munnar Mist, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud, Pristine White and Pure Grey. See which variant gets what colour option here.

The Sierra is offered in seven personas: Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus. The prices range from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh. You can check out the detailed variant-wise prices in this report.

Did You Know? The very first lot of the Tata Sierra has been presented to the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for winning the World Cup 2025.

Features Onboard

Tata had left no stone unturned in loading up the Sierra’s interior with the best-in-class features to its brim. Starting from a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, an additional 12.3-inch display for the front-row passenger – your entertainment needs are covered. Additional features include a 12-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a manual Boss mode for the front passenger seat, rear window sunshades, dual-zone climate control, and keyless entry with push-button start/ stop.

Safety

Safety features include six airbags as standard, electronic stability control, hill assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera system with front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring (TPMS), and Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The Sierra has been internally crash tested by Tata. A 5-star rating is obviously expected when it is crash tested by Bharat NCAP!

Engine And Transmission

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Petrol 1.5-litre TGDI turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power/ Torque 108 PS 160PS 118PS Torque 145 Nm 255 Nm Up to 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

DCT – Dual-clutch automatic transmission

AT – Torque converter automatic transmission

The TGDI turbo petrol engine is brand new for the brand, which debuted along with the Sierra. The SUV, when tested for top speed, has run as fast as 222 kmph in NATRAX. However, this will be capped at 190 kmph for buyers' safety.

Booking Details & Rivals

The booking procedure of the Sierra is simple, which we have explained in complete detail here. The Sierra does sit in a segment that has some stalwarts of SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, the Maruti Victoris or the Kia Seltos, which just about got a generational update. So if you’re interested in buying the Sierra, you might as well want to check out the comparison between the Sierra and Creta, as well as the Sierra and Seltos 2026.