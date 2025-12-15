2025 Tata Sierra FULL PRICES Revealed, Range From Rs 11.49 Lakh To Rs 21.29 Lakh

Deliveries for the Sierra begin on January 15

The already popular Tata Sierra’s full prices have finally been revealed, ending the suspense around the higher-spec variants. With the full variant-wise pricing now out, prospective buyers have a clearer understanding of what each trim offers and how the Sierra positions itself within the compact-to-mid-size SUV space.

The Sierra not only revives an iconic nameplate but also enters the market as one of Tata’s most premium SUVs, loaded with modern features, several powertrains, and a design language that stands out from the crowd.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the prices and specifications of the Sierra:

Tata Sierra Price Range

The Sierra’s prices range from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s how the variant-wise prices differ:

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed manual 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed manual 6-speed AT Smart+ Rs 11.49 lakh — — Rs 12.99 lakh — Pure Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh — Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Pure+ Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh — Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Adventure Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 16.79 lakh — Rs 16.49 lakh — Adventure+ Rs 15.99 lakh — Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh Accomplished Rs 17.99 lakh — Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh Accomplished+ — — Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 20.29 lakh Rs 21.29 lakh

Tata Sierra Features

The 2025 Sierra is one of the most feature-loaded Tata SUVs, with amenities such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and an additional 12.3-inch display for the front-row passenger.

You also get a large panoramic sunroof, ventilated front-row seats, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, dual-zone climate control, connected car features, rain-sensing wipers, a manual boss mode, and keyless entry with push-button start/ stop.

The safety kit consists of level-2 ADAS, six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, and TPMS.

If you want to know more about the features, design, and every other detail of the Sierra, then here’s our in-depth review of the Tata SUV.

Tata Sierra Powertrain

Here’s a quick look at the Sierra’s powertrain options:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)

*AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The new Sierra gets the new 1.5-litre turbo engine, which is the unit you should go with if you want performance. In fact, we even tested the top speed of the Sierra 1.5 turbo and were impressed by how fast it can go.

Tata Sierra Rivals

The Sierra takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

The new Seltos is the talk of the town (along with the Sierra), and if you want to compare these two popular SUVs that belong to the same segment, then here’s a detailed report for you.