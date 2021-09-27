Tata Safari’s Top Variants Get New Features

Modified On Sep 27, 2021 06:03 PM By Rohit for Tata New Safari

With this update, the Safari’s top-of-the-line trims have become dearer by up to Rs 12,000

The Safari is available in six trims: XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+.

Tata has introduced additional features on the XT, XT+, XZ, XZA, XZ+, and XZA+ variants.

A wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an air purifier are the newest additions, depending on the variant chosen.

These have been borrowed from the Safari’s new range-topping Gold Edition.

Tata now retails the SUV between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 23.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Safari 's top variants -- the XT, XT+, XZ, XZA, XZ+, and XZA+ -- have been updated with extra features borrowed from the range-topping Gold Edition. These are an air purifier, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a wireless phone charger. While the XT trim only gets the air purifier, the XZ and XZ+ now come with all three.

Of course, the add-on amenities come at a premium. Take a look at the revised prices in the table below:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XT Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.06 lakh +Rs 7,000 XT+ Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 18.86 lakh +Rs 7,000 XZ Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 19.81 lakh +Rs 12,000 XZ+ 6-seater Rs 20.38 lakh Rs 20.50 lakh +Rs 12,000 XZ+ 7-seater Rs 20.53 lakh Rs 20.65 lakh +Rs 12,000 XZ+ Adventure 6-seater Rs 20.59 lakh Rs 20.71 lakh +Rs 12,000 XZ+ Adventure 7-seater Rs 20.74 lakh Rs 20.86 lakh +Rs 12,000 XZA Rs 20.96 lakh Rs 21.08 lakh +Rs 12,000 XZA+ 6-seater Rs 21.66 lakh Rs 21.78 lakh +Rs 12,000 XZA+ 7-seater Rs 21.81 lakh Rs 21.93 lakh +Rs 12,000 XZA+ Adventure 6-seater Rs 21.87 lakh Rs 21.99 lakh +Rs 12,000 XZA+ Adventure 7-seater Rs 22.02 lakh Rs 22.14 lakh +Rs 12,000

As you can see in the table above, all other variants, barring the XT and XT+, have become dearer by up to Rs 12,000.

The carmaker has certainly moved ahead with this update to make the Safari an even more viable contender, now that we have the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. These three new features aside, nothing else has changed. For context, the SUV packs an 8.8-inch touchscreen system, a panoramic sunroof, and a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat. Safety kit consists of up to six airbags, cornering stability control, and rollover mitigation.

The mechanicals haven’t been tinkered with as well. The Safari is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm), paired with a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic.

The Safari is now priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.18 lakh. It fights it out with the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.

All prices, ex-showroom

