Even the recently introduced Punch EV is witnessing an average waiting time of up to 2 months this May

If you're thinking about buying a Tata EV this May, be ready for potentially long waiting periods for all models – Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, and Nexon EV. To assist you in making an informed decision, we have detailed the waiting period for all electric cars of Tata in top 20 cities of India.

City Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Tata Punch EV Tata Nexon EV New Delhi 2 months 2 months 2 months 2-3 months Bengaluru 2-3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months Mumbai 2 months 2 months 1.5-2.5 months 2 months Hyderabad 2 months 2 months 2 months 2-3 months Pune 2 months 1.5 months 2.5 months 2-2.5 months Chennai 2 months 2 months 1.5-2.5 months 2 months Jaipur 1.5-2 months 1.5-2 months 1.5-2 months 2 months Ahmedabad 2 months 2-3 months 1 month 2 months Gurugram 2 months 1.5 months 2.5 months 2-2.5 months Lucknow 2.5 months 2-2.5 months 2-2.5 months 2.5 months Kolkata 2 months 1.5 months 2.5 months 2-2.5 months Thane 2 months 2 months 2 months 2-3 months Surat 2 months 2-3 months 2 months 2 months Ghaziabad 2 months 2-3 months 1 month 2 month Chandigarh 2 months 2 months 2 months 2-3 months Coimbatore 2 months 2-3 months 2 months 2 months Patna 2 months 2-3 months 1 month 2 months Faridabad 2-2.5 months 2 months 2 months 2-2.5 months Indore 2 months 1.5 months 2.5 months 2-2.5 months Noida 2 months 2-3 months 2 months 2 months

Key Takeaways

The Tata Tiago EV is witnessing an average wait time of 2 months this May. Its maximum waiting period stretches to 3 months in Bengaluru, and more than 2 months in Faridabad and Lucknow.

While the Tata Tigor EV is experiencing a similar average waiting period of around 2 months to the Tiago EV, the wait extends for a larger number of cities. Customers who booked the electric sedan in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Ghaziabad, Coimbatore, Patna, and Noida, will even have to wait for up to 3 months for the delivery.

The Tata Punch EV was launched in January 2024, and is now witnessing an average waiting period of up to 2 months. In Bengaluru, you may have to wait for up to 3 months to get delivery, while in Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, and Patna, it can be delivered in 1 month.

The Tata Nexon EV sub-4m SUV is experiencing an average wait time of up to 2.5 months, while its maximum waiting period stretches to up to 3 months New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thane, and Chandigarh.

On average, no matter which Tata EV you buy, you can expect a wait time of around 2 months until delivery and no major cities have the units readily available.

