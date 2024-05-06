With over 19,000 cars sold, Toyota registered the highest YoY growth in this list of 32 percent. However, it saw a decline of 25.6 percent sales in MoM growth.

Honda saw the highest MoM decline of 38.5 percent. The sales dipped by almost 2,700 units in April 2024. The Japanese automaker also recorded a YoY decline of nearly 18.1 percent. This drop is likely due to the introduction of MY2024 updates across the lineup in April and will likely go up to the usual sales of over 5,000 units a month.