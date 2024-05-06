Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Were The Best-selling Car Brands In April 2024
Published On May 06, 2024 04:48 PM By Yashika
All car brands except Mahindra experienced a decline in month-on-month (MoM) sales compared to March 2024
In April 2024, Maruti, as always, took the top spot for being the best-selling car brand in India, with Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, and Kia also securing spots in the top 5. While few brands recorded positive year-on-year (YoY) growth, all but Mahindra faced month-over-month (MoM) sales loss. Let’s take a closer look at the performance of each brand in April 2024 sales.
|
Brand
|
April 2024
|
March 2024
|
MoM Growth %
|
April 2023
|
YoY Growth %
|
Maruti Suzuki
|
1,37,952
|
1,52,718
|
-9.7%
|
1,37,320
|
0.5%
|
Hyundai
|
50,201
|
53,001
|
-5.3%
|
49,701
|
1.0%
|
Tata
|
47,885
|
50,105
|
-4.4%
|
47,010
|
1.9%
|
Mahindra
|
41,008
|
40,631
|
0.9%
|
34,694
|
18.2%
|
Kia
|
19,968
|
21,400
|
-6.7%
|
23,216
|
-14.0%
|
Toyota
|
18,700
|
25,119
|
-25.6%
|
14,162
|
32.0%
|
MG
|
4,485
|
4,648
|
-3.5%
|
4,551
|
-1.5%
|
Honda
|
4,351
|
7,071
|
-38.5%
|
5,313
|
-18.1%
|
Renault
|
3,707
|
4,225
|
-12.3%
|
4,323
|
-14.2%
|
Volkswagen
|
3,049
|
3,529
|
-13.6%
|
3,032
|
0.6%
Key Takeaways
-
Maruti Suzuki continued to be the top-selling car brand in India in April 2024. The automaker retailed more than 1.37 lakh units, which is more than the combined sales of Hyundai and Tata. Though the brand saw a decline of nearly 9.7 percent in month-on-month (MoM) sales, its year-on-year (YoY) growth was approximately only 0.5 percent.
-
Hyundai stays ahead of Tata as the second-best-selling car brand in April 2024 with over 50,000 unit sales. The Korean automaker saw a negative growth of 5.3 percent and a positive growth of 1 percent in both MoM and YoY sales, respectively.
-
Tata’s MoM sales dipped by more than 3,000 units (approx) last month, the Indian automaker registered a growth of 1.9 percent in YoY sales.
-
Mahindra dispatched more than 41,000 SUVs last month. It was the only brand on this list that had positive MoM growth but only a measly 0.9 percent. However, its yearly sales have increased by almost 18.2 percent. We expect this tally to go higher in coming months following the launch of the Mahindra XUV 3XO.
-
Kia witnessed a decline of almost 6.7 and 14 percent in MoM and YoY sales with over 20,000 cars sold in April 2024.
-
With over 19,000 cars sold, Toyota registered the highest YoY growth in this list of 32 percent. However, it saw a decline of 25.6 percent sales in MoM growth.
-
Though MG sold over 4,500 cars in April 2024 with a monthly decline of around 3.5 percent, its yearly sales dropped by 1.5 percent.
-
Honda saw the highest MoM decline of 38.5 percent. The sales dipped by almost 2,700 units in April 2024. The Japanese automaker also recorded a YoY decline of nearly 18.1 percent. This drop is likely due to the introduction of MY2024 updates across the lineup in April and will likely go up to the usual sales of over 5,000 units a month.
-
Renault also managed to cross the sales mark of 3,700 units last month, but it faced a decline of 14.2 percent in YoY sales.
-
Volkswagen sold around 3,500 cars in March 2024 respectively, facing a decline in both MoM and YoY sales.
