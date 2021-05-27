Tata HBX Micro SUV Spied: Looks Identical To The Concept Version

Published On May 27, 2021 03:48 PM By Tarun for Tata HBX

Tata’s upcoming SUV will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100

Tata HBX has been spied partly camouflaged, revealing most of its production-spec front and rear profile.

Looks identical to the near-production version showcased at Auto Expo 2020, but gets different bumpers and tyres.

It will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, cruise control, and a push-button engine start/stop.

Powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, with 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions.

Expected to launch around Diwali 2021.

The production-spec Tata HBX micro SUV has been spied partly camouflaged, revealing most of its front and rear profile, before its expected launch around Diwali 2021.

The spied vehicle looks identical to the near-production version showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

The front end bears some resemblance to the Harrier and Safari, largely because of the split headlamp setup. The cladding extends to the wheel arches, side profile, and eventually takes the shape of the rear bumper, housing the fog lamps at the front and possibly rear fog lamps at the back. The grille is similar to that of the Nexon. Other than that, Tata’s smallest SUV gets a slightly raked roofline with roof rails, flashy dual-tone alloys, and C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

At the back, you get large wraparound tail lamps, a hunchback-type boot shape, a high-mounted brake light, and a rather small rear windscreen. It has been spied in a dual-tone blue-white shade, which looks similar to the Nexon’s recently discontinued Tectonic Blue colour.

The cabin will also be identical to the concept vehicle, housing a free-standing 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Altroz’s semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, a three-spoke steering wheel, and ample storage space.

Tata’s HBX micro SUV should also feature automatic wipers, cruise control, automatic headlamps, connected car technology, and a push start/stop button for the engine. Safety will be covered by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.

It will be powered by the Altroz and Tiago’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, rated at 86PS and 113Nm. Transmission options should include 5-speed manual and AMT units. It could also get the Altroz’ 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The HBX is expected to retail from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 as well as the aggressively priced Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

