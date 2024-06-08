Published On Jun 08, 2024 10:00 AM By Samarth for Tata Altroz Racer

The Altroz Racer boasts cosmetic revisions inside and out, while also featuring a couple of extra amenities over the regular Altroz

The Tata Altroz has just got a new, top-of-the-line sportier sibling: the Tata Altroz Racer. This edition of the premium hatchback not only gets cosmetic upgrades but also a more powerful engine and feature additions. Alongside the Altroz Racer, Tata also updated the regular Altroz, by giving it a couple of new higher-spec variants and many of theAltroz Racer’s new features. In this article, we will detail the key differences between the updated Altroz and the Altroz Racer, so that you can decide which is the best pick between the two for you.

Exteriors

While the overall silhouette of both premium hatchbacks remains the same, the Racer gets a dual-tone paint scheme, whereas standard Altroz is available in only monotone colour options. Here is the list of colours available on both the hatchbacks:

Altroz Racer Altroz Atomic Orange (New)

Avenue White

Pure Grey Downtown Red

Avenue White

Arcade Grey

Opera Blue

Cosmic Dark

The newly added sportier iteration of the hatchback also features race flag-inspired decals extending from the blacked-out hood to the roof. Some other distinctive elements include blacked-out Tata logo and dark-finish on 16-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the Altroz Racer features a unique ‘Racer’ badge on the front fenders and an ‘i-Turbo+’ badge on the tailgate.

Also Read: This Is What Each Variant Of The Tata Altroz Racer Will Offer

Interiors

The Racer edition features a similar dashboard layout as the standard model but has orange accents around AC vents, “Racer” embossing on the headrests, and orange-white stripes on the seats. While both get leatherette seats, they are fully blacked out on the Racer unlike on the standard model, where they feature a tri-arrow pattern.. The Racer edition also features orange ambient lighting on the dashboard and a leather-wrapped gear knob, both unique to this model only.

Features and Safety

After the addition of new variants in regular Altroz, both hatchbacks now come with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen system with an 8-speaker setup. However, the key difference here is front ventilated seats, a feature exclusive to the Racer edition. Additional features include a 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, air purifier, and a 360-degree camera with a blind-spot monitor which are now available on both the models.

Tata is offering the Altroz Racer with six airbags across all three variants. Although the carmaker has introduced six airbags on the standard Altroz as well, they are limited to the higher-spec variants.

Powertrain

In contrast to the standard Altroz, the Altroz Racer uses the more powerful turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Meanwhile, the regular Altroz gets only 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). While the Altroz Racer gets an additional 32 PS over the regular Altroz, it misses out on an automatic gearbox altogether.

Another point to note is that the regular Altroz also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine option (90 PS/200 Nm), mated to a 5-speed MT. On the other hand, the Altroz Racer is a petrol-only offering.

Specifications Altroz Racer Altroz Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol Power 120 PS 88 PS Torque 170 Nm 115 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT / 6-speed DCT

Another point worth mentioning here is that, with the launch of Altroz Racer, Tata has discontinued the i-Turbo petrol engine option from the regular Altroz line-up. So, if you want a turbo-petrol engine, you have the option of Racer edition only.

As compared to the regular Altroz, the Altroz Racer gets a dual-tip exhaust which is a miss in the regular one. Tata is even offering the Altroz Racer with a throaty exhaust note to go with its sporty nature.

Prices

The prices of the newly launched Racer edition and regular Altroz are compared as below:

Altroz Racer Altroz Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory) Rs 6.65 lakh to Rs 10.80 lakh

The Altroz Racer has a higher entry point by almost Rs 3 lakh over the base-spec variant of the standard Altroz. While the Altroz Racer is sold in three variants (R1, R2, and R3), the regular Altroz is available in six broad trim levels: XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+.

Which one of the two would you pick? Let us know in the comments.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Tata Altroz Racer on road price