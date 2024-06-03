Modified On Jun 03, 2024 06:16 PM By Samarth for Tata Altroz Racer

Tata will offer the Altroz Racer in three variants: R1, R2, and R3

The Tata Altroz Racer launch is set for June 7, and we now have the details on its variants and colour options. The sportier version of the hatchback will be available in three broad variants: R1, R2, and R3, while packing a lot more features than the regular Altroz. If you are planning to go for the sportier Altroz, here’s a look at what each variant will have on offer:

R1 Variant

The entry-level variant of the Altroz Racer comes with these features:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Auto-projector headlights

LED DRLs

Front fog lamps

16-inch Alloy wheels Leatherette seats

Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Front sliding armrest with storage 10.25-inch infotainment system 8 speaker music system (including 4 tweeters) Rain sensing wipers

Electrically adjustable and auto folding ORVMs

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

All four power windows

Auto AC with rear vents

Ambient lighting

Height adjustable driver seat

Cruise control 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

ISOFIX Child seat anchors

Rear viper washer

Rear defogger

The entry-level R1 variant offers a plethora of features in terms of comfort and convenience, and is well equipped with safety features too. On the inside, it has leatherette seat upholstery and leather finished steering wheel and gear knob. Some other features in the cabin include 10.25-inch infotainment system with 8 speakers and ambient lighting. In terms of safety, Altroz Racer comes with 6 airbags as standard.

R2 Variant

R2 is the mid-spec variant of Altroz Racer, and gets some more features, in addition to the R1 variant. Here's what it offers over and above the base variant:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety N.A. N.A. N.A. Voice-enabled electric sunroof

7-inch fully Digital driver display Wireless phone charger Xpress cool 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

This mid-spec variant of Altroz Racer introduces a sunroof in Tata's sportier premium hatchback, along with features such as 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger and Xpress cool functionality for the AC. Safety is further enhanced with the addition of a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor.

R3 Variant

This is what you get in the top-spec variant of the Altroz Racer (over the previous R2 variant):

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety N.A. N.A. N.A. Connected car tech Front ventilated seats Air purifier N.A.

This variant is the top-spec variant and gets only some premium features over the R2 trim, like front ventilated seats, and an air purifier.

Also Check Out: Tata’s CNG & EVs Have Seen A Sales Growth Of Up To 120 Percent

Colour Options

The Altroz Racer will be offered in three colour options: Atomic Orange (New), Avenue White, and Pure Grey.

Powertrain

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS Torque 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

The Tata Altroz Racer will come equipped with a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol unit, producing 120 PS and 170 Nm, borrowed from Nexon. It will only be offered in 6-speed manual transmission, at least at the time of launch.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz Racer will be a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line.

