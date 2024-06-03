This Is What Each Variant Of The Tata Altroz Racer Will Offer

Modified On Jun 03, 2024 06:16 PM

Tata will offer the Altroz Racer in three variants: R1, R2, and R3

Tata Altroz Racer Colour Options And Variants

The Tata Altroz Racer launch is set for June 7, and we now have the details on its variants and colour options. The sportier version of the hatchback will be available in three broad variants: R1, R2, and R3, while packing a lot more features than the regular Altroz. If you are planning to go for the sportier Altroz, here’s a look at what each variant will have on offer:

R1 Variant

The entry-level variant of the Altroz Racer comes with these features:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Auto-projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • Front fog lamps

  • 16-inch Alloy wheels

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Front sliding armrest with storage

  • 10.25-inch infotainment system

  • 8 speaker music system (including 4 tweeters)

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Electrically adjustable and auto folding ORVMs

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop 

  • All four power windows

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ambient lighting

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Cruise control

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • ISOFIX Child seat anchors

  • Rear viper washer

  • Rear defogger

The entry-level R1 variant offers a plethora of features in terms of comfort and convenience, and is well equipped with safety features too. On the inside, it has leatherette seat upholstery and leather finished steering wheel and gear knob. Some other features in the cabin include 10.25-inch infotainment system with 8 speakers and ambient lighting. In terms of safety, Altroz Racer comes with 6 airbags as standard. 

R2 Variant

R2 is the mid-spec variant of Altroz Racer, and gets some more features, in addition to the R1 variant. Here's what it offers over and above the base variant: 

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • N.A.

  • N.A.

  • N.A.

  • Voice-enabled electric sunroof

  • 7-inch fully Digital driver display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Xpress cool

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

 

This mid-spec variant of Altroz Racer introduces a sunroof in Tata's sportier premium hatchback, along with features such as 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger and Xpress cool functionality for the AC. Safety is further enhanced with the addition of a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor.

R3 Variant

Tata Altroz Racer cabin

This is what you get in the top-spec variant of the Altroz Racer (over the previous R2 variant):

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • N.A.

  • N.A.

  • N.A.

  • Connected car tech

  • Front ventilated seats

  • Air purifier

  • N.A.

 

This variant is the top-spec variant and gets only some premium features over the R2 trim, like front ventilated seats, and an air purifier. 

Also Check Out: Tata’s CNG & EVs Have Seen A Sales Growth Of Up To 120 Percent

Colour Options

Tata Altroz Racer Colours

The Altroz Racer will be offered in three colour options: Atomic Orange (New), Avenue White, and Pure Grey.

Powertrain 

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

Power

120 PS

Torque

170 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

The Tata Altroz Racer will come equipped with a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol unit, producing 120 PS and 170 Nm, borrowed from Nexon. It will only be offered in 6-speed manual transmission, at least at the time of launch. 

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz Racer will be a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line.

 

Read More on : Altroz on road price

