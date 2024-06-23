Modified On Jun 23, 2024 10:01 AM By Rohit for Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer not only gets a sportier appeal inside and out, but it also comes with a more powerful turbocharged unit from the new Nexon

The Tata Altroz Racer was launched recently as a spiced-up version of the regular Altroz. It gets some cosmetic tweaks inside and out to go with its sportier character, while still retaining the core essence of the hatchback. In this story, you can have a closer look at the sportier Tata Altroz Racer in these 15 images:

Exterior

At first glance, you can immediately see the new visual touches that have been implemented to set it apart from the regular model. It gets a dual-tone paint option, slightly redesigned grille, and the two white strips running on the hood. That said, it has the same halogen projector headlights and bumper design as the regular Altroz.

The Altroz Racer’s profile bears the most resemblance to that of the regular model, thanks to the blacked-out A-, B-, and C-pillars and the C-pillar-mounted rear door handles. You can also spot the ORVM-mounted side mirror on the Altroz Racer as part of the 360-degree setup and the ‘Racer’ badges on the front fenders. The Altroz Racer also gets sportier side skirts.

Tata has equipped the Altroz Racer with the same 16-inch alloy wheels as the standard Altroz but they are blacked out to go with its sportier nature.

At the rear, the Altroz Racer doesn’t get any major revisions apart from the inclusion of a ‘i-Turbo+’ badge and a dual-tip exhaust. It carries on with the same set of tail lights and wiper with washer and defogger from its standard version.

Interior

One of the biggest updates on the Altroz Racer is the all-black cabin theme but still gets the same dashboard layout as the standard model. Tata has given the sportier hatchback a sliding front armrest with storage as well. There’s contrasting orange and white elements around the AC vents and gear lever housing. It sports orange stitching on the seats and there’s ‘Racer’ embossing on the front seat headrests. Tata has also provided it with orange and white stripes on the front and rear seats to complement its sportier nature.

The Altroz Racer gets leatherette seats from the base variant and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob as well. At the back, passengers get adjustable headrests (although missing for the central occupant) and an armrest.

Tata has equipped the Altroz Racer with a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display that comprises the odometer and speedometer readings, distance to empty. The Altroz Racer comes with a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, which has now also been passed onto the regular variants of the hatchback.

In terms of amenities, the Altroz Racer gets wireless phone charging, segment-first front seat ventilation, a sunroof, and auto AC with rear vents.

The Altroz Racer’s safety net consists of six airbags (as standard), ESC, a 360-degree camera, and rain-sensing wipers.

Powertrain On Offer

Tata offers the Altroz Racer with the Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit (120 PS/170 Nm), mated to a single 6-speed MT. Although it doesn’t get an automatic transmission for now, the carmaker might choose to add it to the sportier hatchback in the future.

Tata Altroz Racer Price And Rivals

It takes on the Hyundai i20 N Line while also serving as an alternative to the turbo-petrol variants of the two sub-4m crossovers: Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

