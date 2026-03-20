Top 5 Things We Learnt After Driving The Skoda Kushaq Facelift

It had been a while since the Kushaq launched in India, and recognising this, Skoda had unveiled a facelifted version of the SUV back in January. But now, as we move closer to its launch, we have been able to get our hands on it to see if the changes are for the better or worse. In case you, too, were wondering the same, here are our observations:

Classy Styling Becomes More Modern

The Kushaq always appealed to buyers looking for a handsome but subtle crossover, and we are glad to report that this facelift keeps the grace in its design language. However, there have been some changes that certainly lend it a more modern look.

Some of these elements that we particularly like are the illuminated light band inside the front grille, the new connected LED taillamp cluster with the backlit ‘Skoda’ logo and the neater bumpers.

You can check out this story for a more in-depth look at the design changes.

Feature-Loaded Base Variant

Something you seldom see in this segment, the Kushaq’s base variant comes quite well-equipped with features like a single-pane sunroof, alloy wheels, automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and even a 6-speaker sound system.

Furthermore, you also get to see a wide range of five colour options with some vibrant ones too, unlike most rivals, who have a drab and dull colour palette for their entry-level variants.

Colour Options: You can check out each colour option of the Kushaq facelift in detail here.

Still, The Enthusiast-friendly SUV We Know

Despite all the updates, Skoda has not messed with the core of the Kushaq, and it remains a great handler. Be it low speeds inside the city or the open roads, the Kushaq feels at home and confident to drive. Corners are dealt with excellent poise and predictability, which makes it fun to drive without being too intimidating.

What’s even better is that these excellent driving dynamics don’t come at the expense of ride quality. It tackles potholes with ease, while vertical and horizontal movements remain controlled at higher speeds.

Punchy Powertrains

Just like before, the Kushaq facelift is available with 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI engines. Both these motors are punchy, and even the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol offers more performance than most people need.

Of course, if you fall amongst the few who want the step up in performance levels, the larger 1.5-litre motor will certainly do it for you.

Strong Focus On Safety, But With A Catch

The Kushaq facelift gets a considerably long list of standard safety equipment, such as six airbags, rain-sensing wipers, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, multi-collision braking (MCB), traction control, electronic differential lock (EDL), rear wiper with defogger and more.

Opting for higher variants also adds more stuff like a rear view camera, front parking sensors, hill hold control (HHC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). That said, we wish Skoda offered an ADAS suite with the updated SUV, which has become the norm in the compact SUV segment.

What are your thoughts on the Kushaq facelift? Let us know in the comments below!