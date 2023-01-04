English | हिंदी

Shell Out Up To Rs 14,300 More For Renault Cars In 2023

Modified On Jan 04, 2023 03:20 PM By Ansh for Renault KWID

The French marque is asking a little extra from your wallet for its cars this year

  • The Kwid is dearer by up to Rs 7,100 and now starts at Rs 4.7 lakh.

  • Renault Kiger now costs up to Rs 14,300 more.

  • The Triber subcompact MPV gets a hike of up to Rs 12,500.

  • These price increments are possibly due to a rise in input costs.

Citroen, Kia, Jeep and now Renault, price hikes are coming from all directions this January. The French carmaker has hiked the prices of all its models on sale, possibly due to the rise in input costs.

Here is the updated model-wise price list:

Kwid

Renault Kwid

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

0.8-litre RXL

Rs 4.64 lakh

Rs 4.7 lakh

Rs 5,600

1.0-litre RXL

Rs 4.74 lakh

Rs 4.8 lakh

Rs 5,600

0.8-litre RXL Opt

Rs 4.89 lakh

Rs 4.94 lakh

Rs 5,600

1.0-litre RXL Opt

Rs 4.99 lakh

Rs 4.99 lakh

No change

1.0-litre RXT Manual

Rs 5.34 lakh

Rs 5.41 lakh

Rs 7,100

Climber

Rs 5.54 lakh

Rs 5.61 lakh

Rs 7,000

1.0-litre RXT AMT

Rs 5.79 lakh

Rs 5.86 lakh

Rs 7,100

Climber AMT

Rs 5.99 lakh

Rs 5.99 lakh

No Change

  • Prices for the 0.8-litre RXL, 0.8-litre RXL Opt and 1.0-litre RXL are up by Rs 5,600.

  • The 1.0-litre RXT manual and AMT variant get a hike of Rs 7,100, and the manual Climber variant gets a bump of Rs 7,000.

  • No changes in the price of 1.0-litre RXL Opt and Climber AMT variants.

  • Prices for the Kwid now range from Rs 4.7 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh.

Kiger

Renault Kiger

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

RXE

Rs 5.99 lakh

Rs 6 lakh

Rs 990

RXL

Rs 6.95 lakh

Rs 7.05 lakh

Rs 10,499

RXT

Rs 7.50 lakh

Rs 7.61 lakh

Rs 11,300

RXT Opt*

Rs 7.82 lakh

Rs 7.93 lakh

Rs 11,300

RXT AMT*

Rs 8.04 lakh

Rs 8.15 lakh

Rs 11,300

RXZ*

Rs 8.39 lakh

Rs 8.54 lakh

Rs 14,300

RXT AMT Opt Dual tone

Rs 8.60 lakh

Rs 8.71 lakh

Rs 11,300

RXT Opt Turbo*

Rs 8.92 lakh

Rs 9.03 lakh

Rs 11,300

RXZ AMT*

Rs 8.94 lakh

Rs 9.09 lakh

Rs 14,300

RXZ Turbo*

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 9.64 lakh

Rs 14,300

RXT Turbo CVT

Rs 9.82 lakh

Rs 9.93 lakh

Rs 11,300

RXT Turbo CVT Dual tone

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

No change

RXZ Turbo CVT*

Rs 10.39 lakh

Rs 10.54 lakh

Rs 14,300

* - These variants get the option of a dual-tone exterior finish at a premium of Rs 23,000.

  • The RXE variant has received the smallest price hike of Rs 990.

  • Prices for the RXL variant have been hiked by Rs 10,499.

  • The RXT trim gets a bump of Rs 11,300 and prices for all RXZ variants are now up by Rs 14,300. The price of one trim that has not been affected is the RXT Turbo CVT dual-tone.

  • New prices for the Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.77 lakh.

Triber

Renault Triber

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

RXE

Rs 5.92 lakh

Rs 6 lakh

Rs 8,000

RXL

Rs 6.64 lakh

Rs 6.76 lakh

Rs 12,500

RXT

Rs 7.19 lakh

Rs 7.31 lakh

Rs 12.500

Limited Edition

Rs 7.47 lakh

Rs 7.59 lakh

Rs 12,500

RXT Easy-R AMT

Rs 7.71 lakh

Rs 7.83 lakh

Rs 12,500

RXZ*

Rs 7.79 lakh

Rs 7.91 lakh

Rs 12,500

Limited Edition AT

Rs 7.99 lakh

Rs 8.11 lakh

Rs 12,500

RXZ Easy-R AMT*

Rs 8.31 lakh

Rs 8.43 lakh

Rs 12,500

* - These variants get the choice of a dual-tone exterior finish for a premium of Rs 20,000.

  • Prices for the RXE variant have been bumped by Rs 8,000.

  • All other variants receive a uniform price hike of Rs 12,500.

  • The Triber is now priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.63 lakh.

These are the latest prices for all three Renault models in 2023. Before the month is over, a few other carmakers will put out the updated price list of their lineup, so stay tuned for more updates.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

