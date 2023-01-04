Shell Out Up To Rs 14,300 More For Renault Cars In 2023
Modified On Jan 04, 2023 03:20 PM By Ansh for Renault KWID
The French marque is asking a little extra from your wallet for its cars this year
-
The Kwid is dearer by up to Rs 7,100 and now starts at Rs 4.7 lakh.
-
Renault Kiger now costs up to Rs 14,300 more.
-
The Triber subcompact MPV gets a hike of up to Rs 12,500.
-
These price increments are possibly due to a rise in input costs.
Citroen, Kia, Jeep and now Renault, price hikes are coming from all directions this January. The French carmaker has hiked the prices of all its models on sale, possibly due to the rise in input costs.
Here is the updated model-wise price list:
Kwid
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
0.8-litre RXL
|
Rs 4.64 lakh
|
Rs 4.7 lakh
|
Rs 5,600
|
1.0-litre RXL
|
Rs 4.74 lakh
|
Rs 4.8 lakh
|
Rs 5,600
|
0.8-litre RXL Opt
|
Rs 4.89 lakh
|
Rs 4.94 lakh
|
Rs 5,600
|
1.0-litre RXL Opt
|
Rs 4.99 lakh
|
Rs 4.99 lakh
|
No change
|
1.0-litre RXT Manual
|
Rs 5.34 lakh
|
Rs 5.41 lakh
|
Rs 7,100
|
Climber
|
Rs 5.54 lakh
|
Rs 5.61 lakh
|
Rs 7,000
|
1.0-litre RXT AMT
|
Rs 5.79 lakh
|
Rs 5.86 lakh
|
Rs 7,100
|
Climber AMT
|
Rs 5.99 lakh
|
Rs 5.99 lakh
|
No Change
-
Prices for the 0.8-litre RXL, 0.8-litre RXL Opt and 1.0-litre RXL are up by Rs 5,600.
-
The 1.0-litre RXT manual and AMT variant get a hike of Rs 7,100, and the manual Climber variant gets a bump of Rs 7,000.
-
No changes in the price of 1.0-litre RXL Opt and Climber AMT variants.
-
Prices for the Kwid now range from Rs 4.7 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh.
Kiger
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
RXE
|
Rs 5.99 lakh
|
Rs 6 lakh
|
Rs 990
|
RXL
|
Rs 6.95 lakh
|
Rs 7.05 lakh
|
Rs 10,499
|
RXT
|
Rs 7.50 lakh
|
Rs 7.61 lakh
|
Rs 11,300
|
RXT Opt*
|
Rs 7.82 lakh
|
Rs 7.93 lakh
|
Rs 11,300
|
RXT AMT*
|
Rs 8.04 lakh
|
Rs 8.15 lakh
|
Rs 11,300
|
RXZ*
|
Rs 8.39 lakh
|
Rs 8.54 lakh
|
Rs 14,300
|
RXT AMT Opt Dual tone
|
Rs 8.60 lakh
|
Rs 8.71 lakh
|
Rs 11,300
|
RXT Opt Turbo*
|
Rs 8.92 lakh
|
Rs 9.03 lakh
|
Rs 11,300
|
RXZ AMT*
|
Rs 8.94 lakh
|
Rs 9.09 lakh
|
Rs 14,300
|
RXZ Turbo*
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.64 lakh
|
Rs 14,300
|
RXT Turbo CVT
|
Rs 9.82 lakh
|
Rs 9.93 lakh
|
Rs 11,300
|
RXT Turbo CVT Dual tone
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
No change
|
RXZ Turbo CVT*
|
Rs 10.39 lakh
|
Rs 10.54 lakh
|
Rs 14,300
* - These variants get the option of a dual-tone exterior finish at a premium of Rs 23,000.
-
The RXE variant has received the smallest price hike of Rs 990.
-
Prices for the RXL variant have been hiked by Rs 10,499.
-
The RXT trim gets a bump of Rs 11,300 and prices for all RXZ variants are now up by Rs 14,300. The price of one trim that has not been affected is the RXT Turbo CVT dual-tone.
-
New prices for the Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.77 lakh.
Triber
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
RXE
|
Rs 5.92 lakh
|
Rs 6 lakh
|
Rs 8,000
|
RXL
|
Rs 6.64 lakh
|
Rs 6.76 lakh
|
Rs 12,500
|
RXT
|
Rs 7.19 lakh
|
Rs 7.31 lakh
|
Rs 12.500
|
Limited Edition
|
Rs 7.47 lakh
|
Rs 7.59 lakh
|
Rs 12,500
|
RXT Easy-R AMT
|
Rs 7.71 lakh
|
Rs 7.83 lakh
|
Rs 12,500
|
RXZ*
|
Rs 7.79 lakh
|
Rs 7.91 lakh
|
Rs 12,500
|
Limited Edition AT
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
|
Rs 8.11 lakh
|
Rs 12,500
|
RXZ Easy-R AMT*
|
Rs 8.31 lakh
|
Rs 8.43 lakh
|
Rs 12,500
* - These variants get the choice of a dual-tone exterior finish for a premium of Rs 20,000.
-
Prices for the RXE variant have been bumped by Rs 8,000.
-
All other variants receive a uniform price hike of Rs 12,500.
-
The Triber is now priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.63 lakh.
These are the latest prices for all three Renault models in 2023. Before the month is over, a few other carmakers will put out the updated price list of their lineup, so stay tuned for more updates.
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
