Modified On Jan 04, 2023 03:20 PM By Ansh for Renault KWID

The French marque is asking a little extra from your wallet for its cars this year

The Kwid is dearer by up to Rs 7,100 and now starts at Rs 4.7 lakh.

Renault Kiger now costs up to Rs 14,300 more.

The Triber subcompact MPV gets a hike of up to Rs 12,500.

These price increments are possibly due to a rise in input costs.

Citroen, Kia, Jeep and now Renault, price hikes are coming from all directions this January. The French carmaker has hiked the prices of all its models on sale, possibly due to the rise in input costs.

Here is the updated model-wise price list:

Kwid

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 0.8-litre RXL Rs 4.64 lakh Rs 4.7 lakh Rs 5,600 1.0-litre RXL Rs 4.74 lakh Rs 4.8 lakh Rs 5,600 0.8-litre RXL Opt Rs 4.89 lakh Rs 4.94 lakh Rs 5,600 1.0-litre RXL Opt Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh No change 1.0-litre RXT Manual Rs 5.34 lakh Rs 5.41 lakh Rs 7,100 Climber Rs 5.54 lakh Rs 5.61 lakh Rs 7,000 1.0-litre RXT AMT Rs 5.79 lakh Rs 5.86 lakh Rs 7,100 Climber AMT Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh No Change

Prices for the 0.8-litre RXL, 0.8-litre RXL Opt and 1.0-litre RXL are up by Rs 5,600.

The 1.0-litre RXT manual and AMT variant get a hike of Rs 7,100, and the manual Climber variant gets a bump of Rs 7,000.

No changes in the price of 1.0-litre RXL Opt and Climber AMT variants.

Prices for the Kwid now range from Rs 4.7 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh.

Kiger

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6 lakh Rs 990 RXL Rs 6.95 lakh Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 10,499 RXT Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 7.61 lakh Rs 11,300 RXT Opt* Rs 7.82 lakh Rs 7.93 lakh Rs 11,300 RXT AMT* Rs 8.04 lakh Rs 8.15 lakh Rs 11,300 RXZ* Rs 8.39 lakh Rs 8.54 lakh Rs 14,300 RXT AMT Opt Dual tone Rs 8.60 lakh Rs 8.71 lakh Rs 11,300 RXT Opt Turbo* Rs 8.92 lakh Rs 9.03 lakh Rs 11,300 RXZ AMT* Rs 8.94 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh Rs 14,300 RXZ Turbo* Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.64 lakh Rs 14,300 RXT Turbo CVT Rs 9.82 lakh Rs 9.93 lakh Rs 11,300 RXT Turbo CVT Dual tone Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh No change RXZ Turbo CVT* Rs 10.39 lakh Rs 10.54 lakh Rs 14,300

* - These variants get the option of a dual-tone exterior finish at a premium of Rs 23,000.

The RXE variant has received the smallest price hike of Rs 990.

Prices for the RXL variant have been hiked by Rs 10,499.

The RXT trim gets a bump of Rs 11,300 and prices for all RXZ variants are now up by Rs 14,300. The price of one trim that has not been affected is the RXT Turbo CVT dual-tone.

New prices for the Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.77 lakh.

Triber

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 5.92 lakh Rs 6 lakh Rs 8,000 RXL Rs 6.64 lakh Rs 6.76 lakh Rs 12,500 RXT Rs 7.19 lakh Rs 7.31 lakh Rs 12.500 Limited Edition Rs 7.47 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 12,500 RXT Easy-R AMT Rs 7.71 lakh Rs 7.83 lakh Rs 12,500 RXZ* Rs 7.79 lakh Rs 7.91 lakh Rs 12,500 Limited Edition AT Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.11 lakh Rs 12,500 RXZ Easy-R AMT* Rs 8.31 lakh Rs 8.43 lakh Rs 12,500

* - These variants get the choice of a dual-tone exterior finish for a premium of Rs 20,000.

Prices for the RXE variant have been bumped by Rs 8,000.

All other variants receive a uniform price hike of Rs 12,500.

The Triber is now priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.63 lakh.

These are the latest prices for all three Renault models in 2023. Before the month is over, a few other carmakers will put out the updated price list of their lineup, so stay tuned for more updates.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

