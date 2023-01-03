You Need To Pay Up To Rs 1.2 Lakh More For These Jeep Models In 2023
Prices for the Meridian and Wrangler have been bumped this year, while the Compass was made dearer in 2022
The Meridian three-row SUV receives a hike of Rs 20,000.
Its new prices now start from Rs 30.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Wrangler is now more expensive by Rs 1.2 lakh.
It now starts from Rs 59.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
In the usual flux of price hikes at the start of the new calendar year, Jeep has also increased the asking price of two of its models - Meridian and Wrangler. The Compass had received a price hike in November last year. Just like the other carmakers, Jeep’s price hike could also be due to the rise in input costs.
Let’s have a look at the model-wise price increment:
Meridian
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Limited
|
Rs 29.90 lakh
|
Rs 30.10 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
Limited AT
|
Rs 31.80 lakh
|
Rs 32.00 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
Limited Opt
|
Rs 32.40 lakh
|
Rs 32.60 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
Limited Opt AT
|
Rs 34.30 lakh
|
Rs 34.50 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
Limited Opt AT 4X4
|
Rs 36.95 lakh
|
Rs 37.15 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
Prices for the Jeep Meridian have been bumped uniformly by Rs 20,000.
It now starts from Rs 30.10 lakh and goes up to Rs 37.15 lakh.
Wrangler
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Unlimited
|
Rs 57.85 lakh
|
Rs 59.05 lakh
|
Rs 1.20 lakh
|
Rubicon
|
Rs 61.85 lakh
|
Rs 63.05 la\kh
|
Rs 1.20 lakh
Prices for both variants of the Wrangler are up by Rs 1.2 lakh.
While the hike does seem high, it is still less than the last price increment of the Compass, which went up to Rs 1.8 lakh. Also, this is a locally assembled model while the Meridian is produced entirely in India.
New prices for the Wrangler range from Rs 59.05 lakh to Rs 63.05 lakh.
All Jeep models on sale now come at a higher price than before except the Grand Cherokee, since it was launched quite recently. Updated and inflated prices from other carmakers are arriving in the coming days, so stay tuned to find out.
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
