English | हिंदी

You Need To Pay Up To Rs 1.2 Lakh More For These Jeep Models In 2023

Published On Jan 03, 2023 05:30 PM By Ansh for Jeep Wrangler

  • 5048 Views
  • Write a comment

Prices for the Meridian and Wrangler have been bumped this year, while the Compass was made dearer in 2022

  • The Meridian three-row SUV receives a hike of Rs 20,000.

  • Its new prices now start from Rs 30.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • The Wrangler is now more expensive by Rs 1.2 lakh.

  • It now starts from Rs 59.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the usual flux of price hikes at the start of the new calendar year, Jeep has also increased the asking price of two of its models - Meridian and Wrangler. The Compass had received a price hike in November last year. Just like the other carmakers, Jeep’s price hike could also be due to the rise in input costs.

Also Read: You Now Need To Shell Out Up To A Lakh More To Buy A Kia In India

Let’s have a look at the model-wise price increment:

Meridian

Jeep Meridian

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Limited

Rs 29.90 lakh

Rs 30.10 lakh

Rs 20,000

Limited AT

Rs 31.80 lakh

Rs 32.00 lakh

Rs 20,000

Limited Opt

Rs 32.40 lakh

Rs 32.60 lakh

Rs 20,000

Limited Opt AT

Rs 34.30 lakh

Rs 34.50 lakh

Rs 20,000

Limited Opt AT 4X4

Rs 36.95 lakh

Rs 37.15 lakh

Rs 20,000

  • Prices for the Jeep Meridian have been bumped uniformly by Rs 20,000.

  • It now starts from Rs 30.10 lakh and goes up to Rs 37.15 lakh.

Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Unlimited

Rs 57.85 lakh

Rs 59.05 lakh

Rs 1.20 lakh

Rubicon

Rs 61.85 lakh

Rs 63.05 la\kh

Rs 1.20 lakh

  • Prices for both variants of the Wrangler are up by Rs 1.2 lakh.

  • While the hike does seem high, it is still less than the last price increment of the Compass, which went up to Rs 1.8 lakh. Also, this is a locally assembled model while the Meridian is produced entirely in India.

  • New prices for the Wrangler range from Rs 59.05 lakh to Rs 63.05 lakh.

All Jeep models on sale now come at a higher price than before except the Grand Cherokee, since it was launched quite recently. Updated and inflated prices from other carmakers are arriving in the coming days, so stay tuned to find out.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Also Read: Citroen Models Get Dearer By Up To Rs 50,000

Read More on : Jeep Wrangler Automatic

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Jeep Wrangler

Read Full News
  • Jeep Meridian
  • Jeep Wrangler

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsYou Need To Pay Up To Rs 1.2 Lakh More For These Jeep Models In 2023
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience