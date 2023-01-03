Published On Jan 03, 2023 05:30 PM By Ansh for Jeep Wrangler

Prices for the Meridian and Wrangler have been bumped this year, while the Compass was made dearer in 2022

The Meridian three-row SUV receives a hike of Rs 20,000.

Its new prices now start from Rs 30.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Wrangler is now more expensive by Rs 1.2 lakh.

It now starts from Rs 59.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the usual flux of price hikes at the start of the new calendar year, Jeep has also increased the asking price of two of its models - Meridian and Wrangler. The Compass had received a price hike in November last year. Just like the other carmakers, Jeep’s price hike could also be due to the rise in input costs.

Let’s have a look at the model-wise price increment:

Meridian

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Limited Rs 29.90 lakh Rs 30.10 lakh Rs 20,000 Limited AT Rs 31.80 lakh Rs 32.00 lakh Rs 20,000 Limited Opt Rs 32.40 lakh Rs 32.60 lakh Rs 20,000 Limited Opt AT Rs 34.30 lakh Rs 34.50 lakh Rs 20,000 Limited Opt AT 4X4 Rs 36.95 lakh Rs 37.15 lakh Rs 20,000

Prices for the Jeep Meridian have been bumped uniformly by Rs 20,000.

It now starts from Rs 30.10 lakh and goes up to Rs 37.15 lakh.

Wrangler

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Unlimited Rs 57.85 lakh Rs 59.05 lakh Rs 1.20 lakh Rubicon Rs 61.85 lakh Rs 63.05 la\kh Rs 1.20 lakh

Prices for both variants of the Wrangler are up by Rs 1.2 lakh.

While the hike does seem high, it is still less than the last price increment of the Compass, which went up to Rs 1.8 lakh. Also, this is a locally assembled model while the Meridian is produced entirely in India.

New prices for the Wrangler range from Rs 59.05 lakh to Rs 63.05 lakh.

All Jeep models on sale now come at a higher price than before except the Grand Cherokee, since it was launched quite recently. Updated and inflated prices from other carmakers are arriving in the coming days, so stay tuned to find out.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

