You Now Need To Shell Out Up To A Lakh More To Buy A Kia In India
The price hike is applicable to all models save for the Carnival, which is still priced from Rs 30.99 lakh onwards
-
Kia has hiked prices of the Sonet by up to Rs 40,000.
-
The Carens has become pricier by up to Rs 45,000.
-
Prices of the Seltos have been increased by up to Rs 50,000.
-
The EV6 gets the maximum increment of Rs 1 lakh.
Kia India has shared the details of the latest price hike across its entire lineup including the Sonet-Seltos SUV duo. The price increment is also applicable to its CBU electric offering, the EV6. As announced by the marque earlier, the upward revision in prices has been initiated to offset rising commodity and transportation costs.
Here’s a look at the variant-wise updated prices of all Kia cars:
Sonet
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.2-litre
|
HTE
|
Rs 7.49 lakh
|
Rs 7.69 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 8.25 lakh
|
Rs 8.45 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 9.19 lakh
|
Rs 9.39 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol iMT
|
HTK+
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 10.24 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 10.95 lakh
|
Rs 11.20 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
HTX Anniversary Edition
|
Rs 11.35 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
HTX+
|
Rs 12.25 lakh
|
Rs 12.50 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
HTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.35 lakh
|
Rs 12.60 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
GTX+
|
Rs 12.59 lakh
|
Rs 12.84 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
GTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.69 lakh
|
Rs 12.94 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol DCT
|
HTX
|
Rs 11.55 lakh
|
Rs 11.80 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
HTX Anniversary Edition
|
Rs 11.95 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
GTX+
|
Rs 13.19 lakh
|
Rs 13.44 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
GTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 13.29 lakh
|
Rs 13.54 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
X-Line DCT
|
Rs 13.39 lakh
|
Rs 13.64 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
HTE
|
Rs 9.05 lakh
|
Rs 9.45 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
Rs 10.19 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
Rs 10.89 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 11.35 lakh
|
Rs 11.75 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
HTX Anniversary Edition
|
Rs 11.75 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
HTX AT
|
Rs 12.15 lakh
|
Rs 12.55 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
HTX AT Anniversary Edition
|
Rs 12.55 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
HTX+
|
Rs 12.65 lakh
|
Rs 13.05 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
HTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.75 lakh
|
Rs 13.15 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
GTX+
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 13.39 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
GTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 13.09 lakh
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
GTX+ AT
|
Rs 13.79 lakh
|
Rs 14.19 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
GTX+ AT Dual Tone
|
Rs 13.89 lakh
|
Rs 14.29 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
X-Line AT
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.39 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
-
Prices of the turbo-petrol variants of the Sonet have been hiked by Rs 25,000 while the sub-4m SUV’s diesel trims have become costlier by Rs 40,000. The select few variants with the 1.2-litre petrol engine get the smallest hike of Rs 20,000.
-
Kia has discontinued the Anniversary Edition of the subcompact SUV.
Seltos
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre
|
HTE
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 11.55 lakh
|
Rs 11.75 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 12.65 lakh
|
Rs 12.85 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTK+ iMT
|
Rs 13.05 lakh
|
Rs 13.25 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 14.45 lakh
|
Rs 14.65 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX CVT
|
Rs 15.45 lakh
|
Rs 15.65 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol
|
GTX (O)
|
Rs 16.05 lakh
|
Rs 16.45 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
GTX+
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
|
Rs 17.39 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
GTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 17.19 lakh
|
Rs 17.59 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
GTX+ DCT
|
Rs 17.99 lakh
|
Rs 18.39 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
GTX+ DCT Dual Tone
|
Rs 18.19 lakh
|
Rs 18.59 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
X-Line DCT
|
Rs 18.29 lakh
|
Rs 18.69 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
HTE
|
Rs 11.39 lakh
|
Rs 11.89 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 12.69 lakh
|
Rs 13.19 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 13.79 lakh
|
Rs 14.29 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
HTK+ iMT
|
Rs 14.29 lakh
|
Rs 14.79 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 15.59 lakh
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
HTX AT
|
Rs 16.59 lakh
|
Rs 17.09 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
HTX+
|
Rs 16.59 lakh
|
Rs 17.09 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
HTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 16.79 lakh
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
GTX+ AT
|
Rs 18.35 lakh
|
Rs 18.85 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
GTX+ AT Dual Tone
|
Rs 18.55 lakh
|
Rs 19.05 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
X-Line AT
|
Rs 18.65 lakh
|
Rs 19.15 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
-
Prices of the Seltos’ turbo-petrol variants have gone up by Rs 40,000 while the other petrol option has gotten costlier by only Rs 20,000.
-
Kia has hiked prices of the diesel variants of the compact SUV by Rs 50,000.
Carens
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre MT
|
Premium
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10.20 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
Prestige
|
Rs 11.20 lakh
|
Rs 11.40 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol MT
|
Premium
|
Rs 11.30 lakh
|
Rs 11.55 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Prestige
|
Rs 12.50 lakh
|
Rs 12.75 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Prestige Plus
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
Rs 14.25 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Luxury
|
Rs 15.45 lakh
|
Rs 15.70 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater
|
Rs 16.75 lakh
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Luxury Plus 7-seater
|
Rs 16.80 lakh
|
Rs 17.05 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
1.4-litre Turbo-petrol DCT
|
Prestige Plus
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
Rs 15.25 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater
|
Rs 17.65 lakh
|
Rs 17.90 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
Luxury Plus 7-seater
|
Rs 17.70 lakh
|
Rs 17.95 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre MT
|
Premium
|
Rs 11.70 lakh
|
Rs 12.15 lakh
|
+Rs 45,000
|
Prestige
|
Rs 12.90 lakh
|
Rs 13.35 lakh
|
+Rs 45,000
|
Prestige Plus
|
Rs 14.40 lakh
|
Rs 14.85 lakh
|
+Rs 45,000
|
Luxury
|
Rs 15.85 lakh
|
Rs 16.30 lakh
|
+Rs 45,000
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater
|
Rs 17.05 lakh
|
Rs 17.50 lakh
|
+Rs 45,000
|
Luxury Plus 7-seater
|
Rs 17.10 lakh
|
Rs 17.55 lakh
|
+Rs 45,000
|
1.5-litre AT
|
Luxury Plus 6-seater
|
Rs 17.95 lakh
|
Rs 18.40 lakh
|
+Rs 45,000
|
Luxury Plus 7-seater
|
Rs 18 lakh
|
Rs 18.45 lakh
|
+Rs 45,000
-
Kia has increased prices of the petrol trims of the Carens by up to Rs 25,000.
-
Diesel variants of the MPV are now pricier by Rs 45,000.
EV6
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
GT Line RWD
|
Rs 59.95 lakh
|
Rs 60.95 lakh
|
+Rs 1 lakh
|
GT Line AWD
|
Rs 64.95 lakh
|
Rs 65.95 lakh
|
+Rs 1 lakh
-
Kia has increased prices of the EV6 by Rs 1 lakh, which has brought the electric crossover’s introductory rates to an end.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
