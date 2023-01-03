English | हिंदी

You Now Need To Shell Out Up To A Lakh More To Buy A Kia In India

Modified On Jan 03, 2023 12:48 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The price hike is applicable to all models save for the Carnival, which is still priced from Rs 30.99 lakh onwards

  • Kia has hiked prices of the Sonet by up to Rs 40,000.

  • The Carens has become pricier by up to Rs 45,000.

  • Prices of the Seltos have been increased by up to Rs 50,000.

  • The EV6 gets the maximum increment of Rs 1 lakh.

Kia India has shared the details of the latest price hike across its entire lineup including the Sonet-Seltos SUV duo. The price increment is also applicable to its CBU electric offering, the EV6. As announced by the marque earlier, the upward revision in prices has been initiated to offset rising commodity and transportation costs.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise updated prices of all Kia cars:

Sonet

Kia Sonet

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.2-litre

HTE

Rs 7.49 lakh

Rs 7.69 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTK

Rs 8.25 lakh

Rs 8.45 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTK+

Rs 9.19 lakh

Rs 9.39 lakh

+Rs 20,000

1-litre turbo-petrol iMT

HTK+

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 10.24 lakh

+Rs 25,000

HTX

Rs 10.95 lakh

Rs 11.20 lakh

+Rs 25,000

HTX Anniversary Edition

Rs 11.35 lakh

Discontinued

HTX+

Rs 12.25 lakh

Rs 12.50 lakh

+Rs 25,000

HTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 12.35 lakh

Rs 12.60 lakh

+Rs 25,000

GTX+

Rs 12.59 lakh

Rs 12.84 lakh

+Rs 25,000

GTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 12.69 lakh

Rs 12.94 lakh

+Rs 25,000

1-litre turbo-petrol DCT

HTX

Rs 11.55 lakh

Rs 11.80 lakh

+Rs 25,000

HTX Anniversary Edition

Rs 11.95 lakh

Discontinued

GTX+

Rs 13.19 lakh

Rs 13.44 lakh

+Rs 25,000

GTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 13.29 lakh

Rs 13.54 lakh

+Rs 25,000

X-Line DCT

Rs 13.39 lakh

Rs 13.64 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

HTE

Rs 9.05 lakh

Rs 9.45 lakh

+Rs 40,000

HTK

Rs 9.79 lakh

Rs 10.19 lakh

+Rs 40,000

HTK+

Rs 10.49 lakh

Rs 10.89 lakh

+Rs 40,000

HTX

Rs 11.35 lakh

Rs 11.75 lakh

+Rs 40,000

HTX Anniversary Edition

Rs 11.75 lakh

Discontinued

HTX AT

Rs 12.15 lakh

Rs 12.55 lakh

+Rs 40,000

HTX AT Anniversary Edition

Rs 12.55 lakh

Discontinued

HTX+

Rs 12.65 lakh

Rs 13.05 lakh

+Rs 40,000

HTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 12.75 lakh

Rs 13.15 lakh

+Rs 40,000

GTX+

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 13.39 lakh

+Rs 40,000

GTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 13.09 lakh

Rs 13.49 lakh

+Rs 40,000

GTX+ AT

Rs 13.79 lakh

Rs 14.19 lakh

+Rs 40,000

GTX+ AT Dual Tone

Rs 13.89 lakh

Rs 14.29 lakh

+Rs 40,000

X-Line AT

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 14.39 lakh

+Rs 40,000

  • Prices of the turbo-petrol variants of the Sonet have been hiked by Rs 25,000 while the sub-4m SUV’s diesel trims have become costlier by Rs 40,000. The select few variants with the 1.2-litre petrol engine get the smallest hike of Rs 20,000.

  • Kia has discontinued the Anniversary Edition of the subcompact SUV.

Also Read: Planning To Buy An SUV Under Rs 20 Lakh In 2023? These Could Be Your Options

Seltos

Kia Seltos

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.5-litre

HTE

Rs 10.49 lakh

Rs 10.69 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTK

Rs 11.55 lakh

Rs 11.75 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTK+

Rs 12.65 lakh

Rs 12.85 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTK+ iMT

Rs 13.05 lakh

Rs 13.25 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX

Rs 14.45 lakh

Rs 14.65 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX CVT

Rs 15.45 lakh

Rs 15.65 lakh

+Rs 20,000

1.4-litre turbo-petrol

GTX (O)

Rs 16.05 lakh

Rs 16.45 lakh

+Rs 40,000

GTX+

Rs 16.99 lakh

Rs 17.39 lakh

+Rs 40,000

GTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 17.19 lakh

Rs 17.59 lakh

+Rs 40,000

GTX+ DCT

Rs 17.99 lakh

Rs 18.39 lakh

+Rs 40,000

GTX+ DCT Dual Tone

Rs 18.19 lakh

Rs 18.59 lakh

+Rs 40,000

X-Line DCT

Rs 18.29 lakh

Rs 18.69 lakh

+Rs 40,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

HTE

Rs 11.39 lakh

Rs 11.89 lakh

+Rs 50,000

HTK

Rs 12.69 lakh

Rs 13.19 lakh

+Rs 50,000

HTK+

Rs 13.79 lakh

Rs 14.29 lakh

+Rs 50,000

HTK+ iMT

Rs 14.29 lakh

Rs 14.79 lakh

+Rs 50,000

HTX

Rs 15.59 lakh

Rs 16.09 lakh

+Rs 50,000

HTX AT

Rs 16.59 lakh

Rs 17.09 lakh

+Rs 50,000

HTX+

Rs 16.59 lakh

Rs 17.09 lakh

+Rs 50,000

HTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 16.79 lakh

Rs 17.29 lakh

+Rs 50,000

GTX+ AT

Rs 18.35 lakh

Rs 18.85 lakh

+Rs 50,000

GTX+ AT Dual Tone

Rs 18.55 lakh

Rs 19.05 lakh

+Rs 50,000

X-Line AT

Rs 18.65 lakh

Rs 19.15 lakh

+Rs 50,000

  • Prices of the Seltos’ turbo-petrol variants have gone up by Rs 40,000 while the other petrol option has gotten costlier by only Rs 20,000.

  • Kia has hiked prices of the diesel variants of the compact SUV by Rs 50,000.

Also Read: These Were The 10 Most Frugal Petrol Cars We Tested In 2022

Carens

Kia Carens

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.5-litre MT

Premium

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10.20 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Prestige

Rs 11.20 lakh

Rs 11.40 lakh

+Rs 20,000

1.4-litre turbo-petrol MT

Premium

Rs 11.30 lakh

Rs 11.55 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Prestige

Rs 12.50 lakh

Rs 12.75 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Prestige Plus

Rs 14 lakh

Rs 14.25 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Luxury

Rs 15.45 lakh

Rs 15.70 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 16.75 lakh

Rs 17 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Luxury Plus 7-seater

Rs 16.80 lakh

Rs 17.05 lakh

+Rs 25,000

1.4-litre Turbo-petrol DCT

Prestige Plus

Rs 15 lakh

Rs 15.25 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 17.65 lakh

Rs 17.90 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Luxury Plus 7-seater

Rs 17.70 lakh

Rs 17.95 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.5-litre MT

Premium

Rs 11.70 lakh

Rs 12.15 lakh

+Rs 45,000

Prestige

Rs 12.90 lakh

Rs 13.35 lakh

+Rs 45,000

Prestige Plus

Rs 14.40 lakh

Rs 14.85 lakh

+Rs 45,000

Luxury

Rs 15.85 lakh

Rs 16.30 lakh

+Rs 45,000

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 17.05 lakh

Rs 17.50 lakh

+Rs 45,000

Luxury Plus 7-seater

Rs 17.10 lakh

Rs 17.55 lakh

+Rs 45,000

1.5-litre AT

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 17.95 lakh

Rs 18.40 lakh

+Rs 45,000

Luxury Plus 7-seater

Rs 18 lakh

Rs 18.45 lakh

+Rs 45,000

  • Kia has increased prices of the petrol trims of the Carens by up to Rs 25,000.

  • Diesel variants of the MPV are now pricier by Rs 45,000.

EV6

Kia EV6

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

GT Line RWD

Rs 59.95 lakh

Rs 60.95 lakh

+Rs 1 lakh

GT Line AWD

Rs 64.95 lakh

Rs 65.95 lakh

+Rs 1 lakh

  • Kia has increased prices of the EV6 by Rs 1 lakh, which has brought the electric crossover’s introductory rates to an end.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

