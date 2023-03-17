Published On Mar 17, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Alto 800

The average wait time for these models is less than that of most SUVs

While SUVs continue to be the most popular by shape, entry-level hatchbacks are still high in demand in the country for their affordability. Let’s see which one of these entry-level hatchbacks has the highest waiting period in 20 major cities:

Waiting Periods City Maruti Alto 800 Maruti Alto K10 Maruti Celerio Maruti S-Presso Renault Kwid New Delhi 1 - 2 months 2 - 3 months 1 month 2 months 1 month Bengaluru 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month Mumbai 2 - 3 months 2 - 3 months 1 - 2 months 2 months 1 - 1.5 months Hyderabad 3 months 3 months 1.5 months 2 - 2.5 months 1 month Pune 2 months 2 - 3 months 2 - 3 months 1 - 2 months No Waiting Chennai 3 months 2 - 3 months 2 - 3 months 3 months No Waiting Jaipur 2 - 3 months 2 - 2.5 months 2 months 2 - 2.5 months 1 - 1.5 months Ahmedabad 2 months 2 - 3 months 2 - 3 months 1 - 2 months 1 - 1.5 months Gurugram 3 months 3 months 2 months 2 - 2.5 months 0.5 - 1 month Lucknow 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month Kolkata 3 months 3 months 2 months 2 months 0.5 - 1 month Thane 3 months 2 months 2.5 months 2.5 - 3 months No Waiting Surat 2 - 3 months 2 - 3 months 2 - 3 months 2 - 3 months No Waiting Ghaziabad 1 - 2 months 2 - 3 months 1 month 2 months 1 month Chandigarh 3 months 2 months 2.5 months 2.5 - 3 months 1 month Coimbatore 1 - 2 months 2 - 3 months 1 month 2 months 1 month Patna 1 month 2.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 - 2 months 2 months Faridabad 3 months 2 - 3 months 2 - 3 months 3 months 1 month Indore 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 week Noida 1 - 2 months 2 - 3 months 1 - 2 months 2 months 1 - 1.5 months

Takeaways

The Kwid is the most readily available model here, with no waiting period for buyers in the cities of Pune, Chennai, Thane and Surat. Its average wait time in the other cities stands at just one month.

The highest wait time for each Maruti stands at three months, depending on the city.

Maruti Alto 800 has an average waiting period of two months in most cities. However, buyers in Patna can expect their units delivered in one month.

Alto K10’s average and highest waiting periods are the same as those of the Alto 800.

Celerio buyers in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Coimbatore only have to wait for a month to get it delivered.

S-Presso also has an average waiting period of two months. Its highest wait time of three months is in Chennai, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh and Faridabad.

