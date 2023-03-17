English | हिंदी

Renault Kwid Has The Least Waiting Period Among Entry-level Hatchbacks In March 2023

Published On Mar 17, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Alto 800

The average wait time for these models is less than that of most SUVs

Maruti Alto K10, Celerio and Renault Kwid

While SUVs continue to be the most popular by shape, entry-level hatchbacks are still high in demand in the country for their affordability. Let’s see which one of these entry-level hatchbacks has the highest waiting period in 20 major cities:

Waiting Periods

City

Maruti Alto 800

Maruti Alto K10

Maruti Celerio

Maruti S-Presso

Renault Kwid

New Delhi

1 - 2 months

2 - 3 months

1 month

2 months

1 month

Bengaluru

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

Mumbai

2 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

1 - 2 months

2 months

1 - 1.5 months

Hyderabad

3 months

3 months

1.5 months

2 - 2.5 months

1 month

Pune

2 months

2 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

1 - 2 months

No Waiting

Chennai

3 months

2 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

3 months

No Waiting

Jaipur

2 - 3 months

2 - 2.5 months

2 months

2 - 2.5 months

1 - 1.5 months

Ahmedabad

2 months

2 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

1 - 2 months

1 - 1.5 months

Gurugram

3 months

3 months

2 months

2 - 2.5 months

0.5 - 1 month

Lucknow

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

Kolkata

3 months

3 months

2 months

2 months

0.5 - 1 month

Thane

3 months

2 months

2.5 months

2.5 - 3 months

No Waiting

Surat

2 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

No Waiting

Ghaziabad

1 - 2 months

2 - 3 months

1 month

2 months

1 month

Chandigarh

3 months

2 months

2.5 months

2.5 - 3 months

1 month

Coimbatore

1 - 2 months

2 - 3 months

1 month

2 months

1 month

Patna

1 month

2.5 months

1.5 months

1.5 - 2 months

2 months

Faridabad

3 months

2 - 3 months

2 - 3 months

3 months

1 month

Indore

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

1 week

Noida

1 - 2 months

2 - 3 months

1 - 2 months

2 months

1 - 1.5 months

Takeaways

  • The Kwid is the most readily available model here, with no waiting period for buyers in the cities of Pune, Chennai, Thane and Surat. Its average wait time in the other cities stands at just one month.

Renault Kwid

  • The highest wait time for each Maruti stands at three months, depending on the city.

  • Maruti Alto 800 has an average waiting period of two months in most cities. However, buyers in Patna can expect their units delivered in one month.

Maruti Alto 800

  • Alto K10’s average and highest waiting periods are the same as those of the Alto 800.

Maruti Alto K10

  • Celerio buyers in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Coimbatore only have to wait for a month to get it delivered.

Maruti Celerio

  • S-Presso also has an average waiting period of two months. Its highest wait time of three months is in Chennai, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh and Faridabad.

Maruti S-Presso

