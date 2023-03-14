Modified On Mar 14, 2023 10:03 AM By Rohit for Maruti Alto K10

All cars in the list get the relatively affordable automated manual transmission (AMT) option, making your daily city drives more convenient

In today’s times, a car’s job isn’t just limited to taking you from one place to another; it’s also something akin to your second home. People want their vehicles to do more than just commuting duties, and be loaded with tech and convenience features. One of the convenience features today’s buyers are picking is an automatic transmission-equipped model. While automatic transmissions are of various types, the most common one that you are likely to find on budget-friendly cars is the AMT or automated manual transmission.

If you were planning to purchase a new car, here’s a look at the most affordable automatic transmission-equipped models under Rs 10 lakh:

Maruti Alto K10

The Alto K10 is the most affordable automatic gearbox-equipped car you can buy in our market.

Maruti has provided the entry-level hatchback’s higher-specced VXi and VXi+ variants with the two-pedal option (five-speed AMT).

They are priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 5.88 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Another entry-level hatchback in Maruti’s stable, the S-Presso, gets a couple of variants with an automatic transmission.

The carmaker has provided the five-speed AMT gearbox on the range-topping VXi (O) and VXi+ (O) variants of the hatchback.

Maruti retails them in the range of Rs 5.75 lakh to Rs 6.04 lakh.

Renault Kwid

Renault’s only hatchback in India, the Kwid, gets a two-pedal version as well.

It also comes with a five-speed AMT option on the higher trims: RXT and Climber.

The automatic variants of the Kwid retail between Rs 6.12 lakh and Rs 6.33 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti has two models in the compact hatchback space, both with an AMT gearbox option.

The Celerio is provided with a five-speed AMT gearbox with its mid-spec VXi and ZXi variants, and also on its range-topping ZXi+ trim.

Prices of the Celerio AMT fall in the range of Rs 6.37 lakh to Rs 7.13 lakh.

Maruti Wagon R

The Wagon R gets two engine options – 67PS 1-litre petrol and 90PS 1.2-litre petrol – both of which offer a choice of a five-speed AMT gearbox.

While the automatic transmission option is only available with the mid-spec VXi variant of the 1-litre Wagon R, you can have it in three higher-specced variants (ZXi, ZXi+ and ZXi+ DT) with the larger engine option.

Maruti has priced the Wagon R AMT between Rs 6.53 lakh and Rs 7.41 lakh.

Tata Tiago

Another compact hatchback that gets a five-speed AMT gearbox option is the Tata Tiago.

Tata offers the two-pedal choice with the higher-specced XTA, XZA+, and XZA+ DT variants of the hatchback.

There’s also the crossover version of the Tiago – called the Tiago NRG – that can be had with the same alternative gearbox, in a single fully loaded XZA variant.

Tata retails the Tiago AMT from Rs 6.87 lakh to Rs 7.70 lakh, while the Tiago NRG AMT is priced at Rs 7.60 lakh.

Maruti Ignis

Maruti offers the Ignis with a five-speed AMT gearbox.

It can be had with the mid-spec Delta and Zeta variants as well as the top-spec Alpha trim.

The Ignis AMT is priced between Rs 6.91 lakh and Rs 8.14 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Grand i10 Nios is the most affordable Hyundai with an automatic gearbox option.

Hyundai has equipped the midsize hatchback with a five-speed AMT gearbox in the mid-spec Magna, Sportz Executive and Sportz trims, and also the top-spec Asta variant.

They are priced from Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 8.46 lakh.

Maruti Swift

Maruti also offers the Swift with a five-speed AMT gearbox on its mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims along with the top-spec ZXi+ and ZXi+ DT variants.

Prices for the Swift AMT range between Rs 7.45 lakh and Rs 8.98 lakh.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is the only SUV on this list, sporting the same five-speed AMT gearbox as seen on the Tiago.

It can be had on all trims (Adventure, Accomplished and Creative) of the micro SUV save for the base-spec Pure. It’s also offered on the Camo edition of the Punch.

Tata retails the automatic transmission variants of the Punch from Rs 7.45 lakh to Rs 9.47 lakh.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

