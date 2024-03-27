New Renault And Nissan SUVs For India Teased For The First Time, Launch Expected In 2025

Modified On Mar 27, 2024 06:22 PM By Rohit for Renault Duster 2025

The two SUVs will be based on a new and heavily localised CMF-B platform, which will also underpin other Renault-Nissan models slated to arrive in India in the near future

Renault and Nissan to re-enter the compact SUV segment in India in 2025.

First teaser image of new SUVs out; shows the rugged and stylish nature of the two.

To be based on a new (for India) and heavily localised CMF-B platform.

The CMF-B platform will also be used for one 5-seater and one 7-seater SUV from each brand.

Expected to be petrol-only offerings; could get a turbo-petrol powertrain under the hood.

The 5-seater models are expected to arrive in 2025 with prices likely to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

It was back in early 2023 that we first learnt about Renault-Nissan’s plans of introducing six new models, including four SUVs, for India. Now, the carmaker alliance has given us a first glimpse of their upcoming SUVs for India, which are expected to go on sale sometime in 2025.

What Does The Teaser Image Show?

The teaser image gives us our first look at the new compact SUVs, officially stated to be C-segment SUVs, of both Renault and Nissan. In the design teaser showing their front fascia, we can notice the Renault SUV to have a more rugged appearance thanks to a chunky front bumper and tall-ish skid plate. The Nissan model, on the other hand, has a more stylish look with a connected LED DRL strip running the width of the bonnet and two sleek chrome bars going up to the Nissan logo in the grille’s centre. Even if they share mechanicals, both are expected to carry very different visual identities.

More Details On Their Platform

Both these SUVs will be underpinned by a completely new (for India) and heavily localised CMF-B platform. This platform will be used for four new C-segment SUVs from the two automakers – a 5-seater SUV and one 7-seater SUV, per brand. These new offerings will be manufactured in India with the intent to be exported to other global markets.

What About Their Powertrains?

Although no details about their technical specifications have been confirmed as yet, the SUV duo will likely be limited to petrol powertrains only as both the carmakers have done away with offering diesel engines in India. Expect the two models to get turbo-petrol engines as seen with some of their prime segment rivals. Assuming one of these four new SUVs will be the new-generation Renault Duster, an all-wheel-drive option should be offered as well.

Expected Launch And Price

We expect the Renault-Nissan SUVs, at least the 5-seater models, to go on sale sometime in 2025. They will likely have prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). These SUVs will enter a competitive space in India which includes the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

The 7-seater SUVs can be expected to arrive later on, perhaps even in early 2026.