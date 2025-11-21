Rajinikanth And All The Iconic Cars In His FAMOUS Movies!

Our very own ‘Thalaivar’ has completed 50 years in Indian cinema and this report is a tribute to him from a die-hard fanboy!

Rajinikanth, fondly referred to as Superstar / Thalaivar, has completed 50 years in Indian cinema. From starting his life as a laborer to becoming a bus conductor before hitting the silver screens, Rajinikanth’s journey is no less than inspiring! Superstar is known for his stunning presence on screens and elevating some of his scenes were these iconic cars used in some of his films.

Which ones are they? Grab some popcorn and scroll through to find out!

Kaala - First-gen Mahindra Thar

Being a Rajini fanboy, how can I not start this listicle with the most iconic one of all - the black Mahindra Thar used in Kaala. This particular one was modified to match Thalaivar’s swag, where he was wearing an all-black outfit throughout. The roof was removed and it was sitting beefier aftermarket alloys.

In fact, this particular Thar became so popular that Anand Mahindra requested the movie’s producer to acquire it, who obliged. It’s now safely parked at Mahindra’s Research Valley.

Kabali - W124 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Kabali is one of those movies where Rajinikanth’s look was on point. With his all-white hair and beard giving him a graceful and powerful look, there’s no doubt that the W124 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was the right choice.

Its classic design, tough vault-like build and over-engineering for most of its functions complimented Rajini’s style perfectly! No wonder, an icon joining hands with another icon made this a visual treat to watch for his die-hard fans.

Vettaiyan - Mahindra Scorpio / Scorpio N

When Rajinikanth acts as a cop in this well-written content oriented film (personal opinion), he needs something powerful and butch to catch the troublemakers. And the one car that fits the bill perfectly for any cop-based movie is the Mahindra Scorpio.

Both the new (read: Scorpio N) and old versions of the Scorpio made their appearance in the film and no doubt, were the perfect fit alongside the star!

Fun Fact: This was the Mahindra Scorpio N’s debut Tamil film!

Petta - Mercedes-Benz W 123

One of the best Rajini cinemas to watch in recent times, Petta was a celebration to watch on the screens. This film was fondly referred to as a ’fanboy sambavam’ (means cinematic celebration in Tamil). Clearly, the car used in this movie had some big shoes to fill.

It’s great that both the director and actor had their taste game on point as the iconic Mercedes-Benz W123 was featured in this movie’s iconic flashback. Finished in bright green with tastefully done red interiors, this car was a stunner! Intrigued to see which portion of this film featured this car? Watch this video below:

Enthiran (Robot) - Mercedes-Benz CLK

Another movie that was a treat to watch on screens was Enthiran (Robot in Hindi) with VFX and graphics that were way ahead of its time. This epic action movie saw Rajinikanth in a dual role in his finest style. No doubt, the Mercedes-Benz CLK did its role perfectly to match the look.

Most of the scenes shot with the CLK were with its roof down, dialling up the cool factor and giving me extra cheers to watch the movie.

Fun Fact: Most of the stunt scenes shot by Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai and the Mercedes-Benz CLK in the fight post the wedding scene were real!

Sivaji The Boss - W203 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado And Porsche 911

Last but not the least is from one of the most iconic Rajini movies in early 2000s - Sivaji The Boss. Rajini acting as a big billionaire in this movie meant the car game had to be on point here. Thankfully, prayers were answered as multiple cars were used to do justice.

Some popular ones include the W203 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (which was way ahead of its time back in 2007), the Land Cruiser Prado and believe me or not - even the Porsche 911 in some scenes!

Fun Fact: The song “Athiradi” featured some iconic Harley Davidsons, Mercedes-Benz’s and the super rare MG TB (which is on display in the film’s production house!)

Cars Owned By Superstar!

Despite the swag, style and nature of Rajinikanth, the actor lives a rather humble lifestyle. While most film celebrities would travel in the swankiest of cars, Rajinikanth says otherwise. Most of the time, his humble companion is the tried and tested Toyota Innova Crysta / Toyota Innova Hycross. Apart from that, his luxury ride is the BMW X7, which was gifted by Sun Pictures for the success of Jailer. He also owns his first-ever car, which is the Premier Padmini, finished in white.

You might have also seen him behind the wheel of the Lamborghini Urus, pictures of which went viral. But that car is owned by his daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth. Clearly, despite his mass nature, popularity and net worth, the Superstar just likes to live life like any other common person.

What’s Next From Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth is now busy shooting for the sequel of Jailer - Jailer 2. The film is expected to release in June 2026 and hopes are sky high, considering how successful the first part was. We at CarDekho would like to congratulate the actor for 50 years of entertaining his die hard fans.

Which movie of Rajinikanth was your favourite and why? Let us know in the comments. If you’d ask me, here’s my recommendation for you to binge watch this weekend: Baasha, Padayappa, Chandramukhi, Petta, Sivaji - The Boss, Kaala, Vettaiyan, and Jailer.