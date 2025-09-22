All
    Nissan Magnite New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here!

    Modified On Sep 22, 2025 01:10 PM By Rohit

    6.8K Views
    Prices of the Magnite SUV have been reduced by up to Rs 84,000 for the naturally aspirated variants, while the turbo-petrol variants have become more affordable by up to Rs 1 lakh

    Nissan Magnite new prices after GST cut

    The revision in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates is now implemented across the country, and it brings down prices of a range of everyday products, including four-wheelers. One such model that has become more affordable is the Nissan Magnite, whose revised variant-wise prices have been disclosed by the Japanese carmaker. Do note that Nissan hasn’t revealed updated prices for the flagship X-Trail.

    Here’s a look at the updated prices of the Magnite:

    Variant-wise Price Reduction

    Nissan Magnite

    1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Variants

    Variant

    Price With Old GST Rates

    Price With New GST Rates

    Difference

    Visia MT

    Rs 6.14 lakh

    Rs 5.62 lakh

    (- Rs 52,000)

    Visia Plus MT

    Rs 6.64 lakh

    Rs 6.07 lakh

    (-Rs 57,000)

    Acenta MT

    Rs 7.29 lakh

    Rs 6.67 lakh

    (-Rs 62,000)

    N-Connecta MT

    Rs 7.97 lakh

    Rs 7.29 lakh

    (-Rs 68,000)

    Kuro Edition MT

    Rs 8.31 lakh

    Rs 7.60 lakh

    (-Rs 71,000)

    Tekna MT

    Rs 8.92 lakh

    Rs 8.16 lakh

    (-Rs 76,000)

    Tekna Plus MT

    Rs 9.27 lakh

    Rs 8.48 lakh

    (-Rs 79,000)

    Visia AMT*

    Rs 6.75 lakh

    Rs 6.17 lakh

    (-Rs 58,000)

    Acenta AMT*

    Rs 7.84 lakh

    Rs 7.17 lakh

    (-Rs 67,000)

    N-Connecta AMT*

    Rs 8.52 lakh

    Rs 7.79 lakh

    (-Rs 73,000)

    Kuro Edition AMT*

    Rs 8.86 lakh

    Rs 8.10 lakh

    (-Rs 76,000)

    Tekna AMT*

    Rs 9.47 lakh

    Rs 8.66 lakh

    (-Rs 81,000)

    Tekna Plus AMT*

    Rs 9.82 lakh

    Rs 8.98 lakh

    (-Rs 84,000)

    *AMT - Automated manual transmission

    • Prices of the 1-litre naturally aspirated equipped variants of the Magnite have dropped by up to Rs 84,000.

    • The highest savings are applicable to the fully loaded Tekna Plus AMT variant of Nissan’s sub-4m SUV.

    • The CNG retrofitment kit for the Magnite is now available for Rs 71,999, thus offering savings of Rs 3,000 to customers.

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    1-litre Turbo-petrol Variants

    Variant

    Price With Old GST Rates

    Price With New GST Rates

    Difference

    N-Connecta MT

    Rs 9.38 lakh

    Rs 8.58 lakh

    (-Rs 80,000)

    Kuro Edition MT

    Rs 9.72 lakh

    Rs 8.89 lakh

    (-Rs 83,000)

    Tekna MT

    Rs 10.18 lakh

    Rs 9.31 lakh

    (-Rs 87,000)

    Tekna Plus MT

    Rs 10.54 lakh

    Rs 9.64 lakh

    (-Rs 90,000)

    Acenta CVT^

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Rs 9.14 lakh

    (-Rs 85,000)

    N-Connecta CVT^

    Rs 10.53 lakh

    Rs 9.63 lakh

    (-Rs 90,000)

    Kuro Edition CVT^

    Rs 10.87 lakh

    Rs 9.94 lakh

    (-Rs 93,000)

    Tekna CVT^

    Rs 11.40 lakh

    Rs 10.43 lakh

    (-Rs 97,000)

    Tekna Plus CVT^

    Rs 11.76 lakh

    Rs 10.76 lakh

    (-Rs 1 lakh)

    ^CVT - Continuously variable transmission

    • Nissan has slashed prices of the turbo-petrol variants of the Magnite by up to Rs 1 lakh.

    • If you want the highest benefit on the Magnite’s turbo-petrol variant, you would have to pick the top-spec Tekna Plus CVT.

    Reason For The Price Cut

    The Nissan Magnite was taxed at 28 percent GST along with an additional cess of one percent before the correction in GST rates came into effect. As it is a sub-4m SUV, the Magnite has an engine capacity lower than 1,200 cc and so it gets the highest savings.

    Type of Vehicle

    Old GST Tax (Including Cess)

    New Tax

    Savings

    Sub 4 metre (Petrol)

    29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess)

    18 percent

    11 percent

    Also Read: GST Rate Cut For Cars: Cess Removed, All Cars To Get Cheaper

    When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

    Nissan Magnite Rear

    The revised variant-wise prices are now effective, which are in line with the Central Government’s directive of implementing the new GST rates across the nation.

    Rivals

    The Nissan Magnite goes up against the likes of the new Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Hyundai Venue. It also takes on micro SUVs such as the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

