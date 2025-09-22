Nissan Magnite New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here!

Prices of the Magnite SUV have been reduced by up to Rs 84,000 for the naturally aspirated variants, while the turbo-petrol variants have become more affordable by up to Rs 1 lakh

The revision in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates is now implemented across the country, and it brings down prices of a range of everyday products, including four-wheelers. One such model that has become more affordable is the Nissan Magnite, whose revised variant-wise prices have been disclosed by the Japanese carmaker. Do note that Nissan hasn’t revealed updated prices for the flagship X-Trail.

Here’s a look at the updated prices of the Magnite:

Variant-wise Price Reduction

1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Variants

Variant Price With Old GST Rates Price With New GST Rates Difference Visia MT Rs 6.14 lakh Rs 5.62 lakh (- Rs 52,000) Visia Plus MT Rs 6.64 lakh Rs 6.07 lakh (-Rs 57,000) Acenta MT Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 6.67 lakh (-Rs 62,000) N-Connecta MT Rs 7.97 lakh Rs 7.29 lakh (-Rs 68,000) Kuro Edition MT Rs 8.31 lakh Rs 7.60 lakh (-Rs 71,000) Tekna MT Rs 8.92 lakh Rs 8.16 lakh (-Rs 76,000) Tekna Plus MT Rs 9.27 lakh Rs 8.48 lakh (-Rs 79,000) Visia AMT* Rs 6.75 lakh Rs 6.17 lakh (-Rs 58,000) Acenta AMT* Rs 7.84 lakh Rs 7.17 lakh (-Rs 67,000) N-Connecta AMT* Rs 8.52 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh (-Rs 73,000) Kuro Edition AMT* Rs 8.86 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh (-Rs 76,000) Tekna AMT* Rs 9.47 lakh Rs 8.66 lakh (-Rs 81,000) Tekna Plus AMT* Rs 9.82 lakh Rs 8.98 lakh (-Rs 84,000)

*AMT - Automated manual transmission

Prices of the 1-litre naturally aspirated equipped variants of the Magnite have dropped by up to Rs 84,000.

The highest savings are applicable to the fully loaded Tekna Plus AMT variant of Nissan’s sub-4m SUV.

The CNG retrofitment kit for the Magnite is now available for Rs 71,999, thus offering savings of Rs 3,000 to customers.

1-litre Turbo-petrol Variants

Variant Price With Old GST Rates Price With New GST Rates Difference N-Connecta MT Rs 9.38 lakh Rs 8.58 lakh (-Rs 80,000) Kuro Edition MT Rs 9.72 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh (-Rs 83,000) Tekna MT Rs 10.18 lakh Rs 9.31 lakh (-Rs 87,000) Tekna Plus MT Rs 10.54 lakh Rs 9.64 lakh (-Rs 90,000) Acenta CVT^ Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.14 lakh (-Rs 85,000) N-Connecta CVT^ Rs 10.53 lakh Rs 9.63 lakh (-Rs 90,000) Kuro Edition CVT^ Rs 10.87 lakh Rs 9.94 lakh (-Rs 93,000) Tekna CVT^ Rs 11.40 lakh Rs 10.43 lakh (-Rs 97,000) Tekna Plus CVT^ Rs 11.76 lakh Rs 10.76 lakh (-Rs 1 lakh)

^CVT - Continuously variable transmission

Nissan has slashed prices of the turbo-petrol variants of the Magnite by up to Rs 1 lakh.

If you want the highest benefit on the Magnite’s turbo-petrol variant, you would have to pick the top-spec Tekna Plus CVT.

Reason For The Price Cut

The Nissan Magnite was taxed at 28 percent GST along with an additional cess of one percent before the correction in GST rates came into effect. As it is a sub-4m SUV, the Magnite has an engine capacity lower than 1,200 cc and so it gets the highest savings.

Type of Vehicle Old GST Tax (Including Cess) New Tax Savings Sub 4 metre (Petrol) 29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess) 18 percent 11 percent

When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

The revised variant-wise prices are now effective, which are in line with the Central Government’s directive of implementing the new GST rates across the nation.

Rivals

The Nissan Magnite goes up against the likes of the new Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Hyundai Venue. It also takes on micro SUVs such as the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

