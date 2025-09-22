Nissan Magnite New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here!
Modified On Sep 22, 2025 01:10 PM By Rohit
-
- Write a comment
Prices of the Magnite SUV have been reduced by up to Rs 84,000 for the naturally aspirated variants, while the turbo-petrol variants have become more affordable by up to Rs 1 lakh
The revision in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates is now implemented across the country, and it brings down prices of a range of everyday products, including four-wheelers. One such model that has become more affordable is the Nissan Magnite, whose revised variant-wise prices have been disclosed by the Japanese carmaker. Do note that Nissan hasn’t revealed updated prices for the flagship X-Trail.
Here’s a look at the updated prices of the Magnite:
Variant-wise Price Reduction
1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Variants
|
Variant
|
Price With Old GST Rates
|
Price With New GST Rates
|
Difference
|
Visia MT
|
Rs 6.14 lakh
|
Rs 5.62 lakh
|
(- Rs 52,000)
|
Visia Plus MT
|
Rs 6.64 lakh
|
Rs 6.07 lakh
|
(-Rs 57,000)
|
Acenta MT
|
Rs 7.29 lakh
|
Rs 6.67 lakh
|
(-Rs 62,000)
|
N-Connecta MT
|
Rs 7.97 lakh
|
Rs 7.29 lakh
|
(-Rs 68,000)
|
Kuro Edition MT
|
Rs 8.31 lakh
|
Rs 7.60 lakh
|
(-Rs 71,000)
|
Tekna MT
|
Rs 8.92 lakh
|
Rs 8.16 lakh
|
(-Rs 76,000)
|
Tekna Plus MT
|
Rs 9.27 lakh
|
Rs 8.48 lakh
|
(-Rs 79,000)
|
Visia AMT*
|
Rs 6.75 lakh
|
Rs 6.17 lakh
|
(-Rs 58,000)
|
Acenta AMT*
|
Rs 7.84 lakh
|
Rs 7.17 lakh
|
(-Rs 67,000)
|
N-Connecta AMT*
|
Rs 8.52 lakh
|
Rs 7.79 lakh
|
(-Rs 73,000)
|
Kuro Edition AMT*
|
Rs 8.86 lakh
|
Rs 8.10 lakh
|
(-Rs 76,000)
|
Tekna AMT*
|
Rs 9.47 lakh
|
Rs 8.66 lakh
|
(-Rs 81,000)
|
Tekna Plus AMT*
|
Rs 9.82 lakh
|
Rs 8.98 lakh
|
(-Rs 84,000)
*AMT - Automated manual transmission
-
Prices of the 1-litre naturally aspirated equipped variants of the Magnite have dropped by up to Rs 84,000.
-
The highest savings are applicable to the fully loaded Tekna Plus AMT variant of Nissan’s sub-4m SUV.
-
The CNG retrofitment kit for the Magnite is now available for Rs 71,999, thus offering savings of Rs 3,000 to customers.
1-litre Turbo-petrol Variants
|
Variant
|
Price With Old GST Rates
|
Price With New GST Rates
|
Difference
|
N-Connecta MT
|
Rs 9.38 lakh
|
Rs 8.58 lakh
|
(-Rs 80,000)
|
Kuro Edition MT
|
Rs 9.72 lakh
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
(-Rs 83,000)
|
Tekna MT
|
Rs 10.18 lakh
|
Rs 9.31 lakh
|
(-Rs 87,000)
|
Tekna Plus MT
|
Rs 10.54 lakh
|
Rs 9.64 lakh
|
(-Rs 90,000)
|
Acenta CVT^
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.14 lakh
|
(-Rs 85,000)
|
N-Connecta CVT^
|
Rs 10.53 lakh
|
Rs 9.63 lakh
|
(-Rs 90,000)
|
Kuro Edition CVT^
|
Rs 10.87 lakh
|
Rs 9.94 lakh
|
(-Rs 93,000)
|
Tekna CVT^
|
Rs 11.40 lakh
|
Rs 10.43 lakh
|
(-Rs 97,000)
|
Tekna Plus CVT^
|
Rs 11.76 lakh
|
Rs 10.76 lakh
|
(-Rs 1 lakh)
^CVT - Continuously variable transmission
-
Nissan has slashed prices of the turbo-petrol variants of the Magnite by up to Rs 1 lakh.
-
If you want the highest benefit on the Magnite’s turbo-petrol variant, you would have to pick the top-spec Tekna Plus CVT.
Reason For The Price Cut
The Nissan Magnite was taxed at 28 percent GST along with an additional cess of one percent before the correction in GST rates came into effect. As it is a sub-4m SUV, the Magnite has an engine capacity lower than 1,200 cc and so it gets the highest savings.
|
Type of Vehicle
|
Old GST Tax (Including Cess)
|
New Tax
|
Savings
|
Sub 4 metre (Petrol)
|
29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess)
|
18 percent
|
11 percent
Also Read: GST Rate Cut For Cars: Cess Removed, All Cars To Get Cheaper
When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?
The revised variant-wise prices are now effective, which are in line with the Central Government’s directive of implementing the new GST rates across the nation.
Rivals
The Nissan Magnite goes up against the likes of the new Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Hyundai Venue. It also takes on micro SUVs such as the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.