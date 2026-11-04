Planning To Buy The Nissan Magnite CNG Or The Nissan Gravite CNG? This Is The RIGHT TIME!

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With Diwali coming, Nissan has recently announced that they will provide free CNG kits with their Nissan Magnite and Gravite. These kits are government approved and are offered at no additional cost to the customers, only on selected variants of both the models. This kit comes with a 3 year/1,00,000 km warranty. Do note that this offer only lasts until November 16, 2026.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan is offering free CNG kits on select non-turbo variants of the Magnite, whilst excluding certain variants. To help you understand which variants can get the free CNG kit, check out this table below:

Variants Free CNG Kit Visia ❌ Visia Plus ❌ Acenta ✅ N-Connecta ✅ Kuro Edition ✅ Tekna ✅ Tekna Plus ✅ All Turbocharged Variants ❌

The Visia MT, Visia Plus and all the turbo-petrol variants are not eligible for a free CNG kit.

The CNG kit on the Nissan Magnite costs Rs 74,999 which can be fitted for free, as long as your Magnite’s variant is eligible for it.

Its 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine on the Magnite produces 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque when driven in pure petrol mode. Nissan hasn’t disclosed power out for the CNG versions.

Nissan also gives the buyer who aren’t interested in a CNG kit to get benefits up to Rs 1,00,000 lakh and a gold coin.

The Nissan Magnite’s prices starts from Rs 5.69 lakh and goes all the way up to to Rs 10.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Nissan Gravite

The Nissan Gravite is also offered with a free CNG kit on all the Tekna variants. To help you understand which variants are eligible, here’s a detailed list:

Variants Free CNG Visia ❌ Acenta ❌ N-Connecta ❌ Tekna ✅ Tekna Launch Edition ✅

For the Nissan Gravite, only the Tekna and Tekna Launch Edition models are available for a free CNG kit.

The CNG kit for the Nissan Gravite is valued at Rs 85,999 and comes with a third-party warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 kilometers.

One difference between the CNG kit of the Magnite and Gravite is that the latter gets a twin-cylinder setup to accommodate in the boot with all the three rows up.

Additionally, customers who don’t want to opt for CNG kits can avail benefits up to Rs 55,000, along with a gold coin.

The Nissan Gravite’s prices range from Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh (Both prices ex-showroom).

CarDekho Says…

With Nissan offering free CNG kits on selected models of the Magnite and Gravite, this is the right time to buy the CNG version of the cars. While they might not be factory fit, it still makes a great use case if you want an affordable CNG car without spending the extra amount.