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    Planning To Buy The Nissan Magnite CNG Or The Nissan Gravite CNG? This Is The RIGHT TIME!

    The carmaker is offering a free CNG kit for select variants of both these models for a limited period of time

    Adhiraj
    Adhiraj
    Modified On Nov 04, 2026 19:03 IST
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    Published OnNov 04, 2026 17:51 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 04, 2026 19:03 IST
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    Nissan Magnite and Nissan Gravite CNG

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    With Diwali coming, Nissan has recently announced that they will provide free CNG kits with their Nissan Magnite and Gravite. These kits are government approved and are offered at no additional cost to the customers, only on selected variants of both the models. This kit comes with a 3 year/1,00,000 km warranty. Do note that this offer only lasts until November 16, 2026. 

    Nissan Magnite 

    Nissan is offering free CNG kits on select non-turbo variants of the Magnite, whilst excluding certain variants. To help you understand which variants can get the free CNG kit, check out this table below:

    Variants

    Free CNG Kit

    Visia 

    Visia Plus

    Acenta

    N-Connecta

    Kuro Edition

    Tekna 

    Tekna Plus

    All Turbocharged Variants

    • The Visia MT, Visia Plus and all the turbo-petrol variants are not eligible for a free CNG kit. 

    Nissan Magnite Front Three Quarter

    • The CNG kit on the Nissan Magnite costs Rs 74,999 which can be fitted for free, as long as your Magnite’s variant is eligible for it. 

    • Its 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine on the Magnite produces 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque when driven in pure petrol mode. Nissan hasn’t disclosed power out for the CNG versions.

    • Nissan also gives the buyer who aren’t interested in a CNG kit to get benefits up to Rs 1,00,000 lakh and a gold coin.

    • The Nissan Magnite’s prices starts from Rs 5.69 lakh and goes all the way up to to Rs 10.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Nissan Gravite

    The Nissan Gravite is also offered with a free CNG kit on all the Tekna variants. To help you understand which variants are eligible, here’s a detailed list: 

    Variants

    Free CNG

    Visia

    Acenta

    N-Connecta

    Tekna

    Tekna Launch Edition

    • For the Nissan Gravite, only the Tekna and Tekna Launch Edition models are available for a free CNG kit.

    Nissan Gravite Front

    • The CNG kit for the Nissan Gravite is valued at Rs 85,999 and comes with a third-party warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 kilometers.

    • One difference between the CNG kit of the Magnite and Gravite is that the latter gets a twin-cylinder setup to accommodate in the boot with all the three rows up. 

    • Additionally, customers who don’t want to opt for CNG kits can avail benefits up to Rs 55,000, along with a gold coin.

    • The Nissan Gravite’s prices range from Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh (Both prices ex-showroom).

    CarDekho Says…

    With Nissan offering free CNG kits on selected models of the Magnite and Gravite, this is the right time to buy the CNG version of the cars. While they might not be factory fit, it still makes a great use case if you want an affordable CNG car without spending the extra amount. 

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    Adhiraj
    Adhiraj
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    Adhiraj Dhyani is a passionate driver, rider and a motorsport enthusiast with a soft spot for sport bikes. He\'s a certified Honda paglu and dreams of owning a CBR 1000 RR-R Fireblade. In his free time, he likes to watch car restoration videos and sports like football and F1.Read more

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    Planning To Buy The Nissan Magnite CNG Or The Nissan Gravite CNG? This Is The RIGHT TIME!
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