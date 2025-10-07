Nissan Confirms Its Hyundai Creta Challenger Will Be Called Nissan Tekton, Exterior Design Revealed

The Nissan Tekton draws its design cues from the brand’s flagship SUV, the Nissan Patrol

The Tekton will be manufactured in India for both domestic and export markets.

Exterior highlights include connected LED DRLs, C-shaped LED headlights and C-shaped connected LED tail lights.

Inside, a sneak peek reveals a multi-layered dashboard design.

Expected features include a big touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, auto AC, and digital cluster.

Safety kit could include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

Launch expected by second quarter of 2026, prices could start from Rs 10.5 lakh.

Nissan is looking to mark its re-entry into the compact SUV space in India with an all new C-SUV. The carmaker now confirmed that its Hyundai Creta challenger will now be called ‘Tekton’. It features a bold design language, much inspired by the Nissan Patrol and will be manufactured in India for both domestic and export markets. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nissan SUV.

Design: A Baby Patrol

The automaker hasn’t revealed the complete design of the Tekton yet but has given us a glimpse of what it will look like.

It gets an imposing front grille with connected LED DRLs and C-shaped LED headlights, all of which looks inspired by the brand’s global flagship SUV, the Nissan Patrol. The hood will also feature bold ‘TEKTON’ badging for added presence. Although not clearly visible, it seems to have a sportier bumper design with a chunky skid plate for a rugged look.

The Tekton has an SUV silhouette and boasts elements like roof rails and chunky wheel arches which are filled by dual-tone alloy wheels. An interesting aspect is that the rear door handles are hidden out of view. There is also a trim on the front door, whose design Nissan says is inspired by the Himalayas.

In one of the teaser shots, the rear quarter glass features a tapered finish reminiscent of that of the Patrol’s design. Just like at the front, the rear of the Nissan Tekton is also highlighted by C-shaped connected LED tail lights. Notably, the design of the Tekton is production-ready.

Interior And Expected Features

Nissan didn’t reveal much of the interior, but gave us a sneak peek of the dashboard, which features a multi-layered design with gloss black elements and a copper accent running across its width.

In terms of features, it is expected to get a big touchscreen, fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, ambient lighting, a premium sound system, wireless smartphone charger, push button engine start/stop, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety kit could include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain

The powertrain details are not yet revealed, however we expect it to come with multiple powertrain options, including a possible hybrid option. One can expect the Nissan Tekton to come with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Expected Price And Launch

The Nissan Tekton is expected to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It is slated to arrive here by the second quarter of 2026, and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Nissan’s India lineup also includes the X-Trail SUV which is being sold here as a CBU (completely built unit). You can check out the full review of the Nissan X-Trail here.