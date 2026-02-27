All
    Tata Punch EV Facelift Vs Tata Tiago EV Compared: Which Tata EV Is Better?

    The Punch EV looks like a tempting upgrade over the Tiago EV

    Published On Feb 27, 2026 07:01 PM By Ved

    5.5K Views
    Tata Punch EV Vs Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Motors has launched the new Punch EV Facelift with a lot of upgrades and slashed its prices as well, which is rare to see. However, this lower positioning has now placed a larger threat on its smaller sibling, the Tiago EV, which was otherwise the choice of buyers seeking affordability. So, which one should you bring home? Here is a full comparison:

    Price

    Model

    Punch EV Facelift

    Tiago EV

    Price (with BaaS)

    Rs 6.49 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km onwards

    -

    Price (without BaaS)

    Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh

    Rs 7.99 lakh to 11.14 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom pan-India

    • Although the Punch EV is now more competitively priced, the base variant still costs Rs 1.7 lakhs (ex-showroom) over the base Tiago EV. 

    • The difference is narrowed at the top, and the top-end trims of the cars have a Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) difference with the Punch EV still being the more expensive.

    • That said, Tata is offering a Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme with the Punch EV, which brings down the price to Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) + Rs 2.6 per km. With this, it gets a lower entry-point than its hatchback sibling, which doesn’t benefit from any such offer.

    Dimensions

    Dimension

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    Tata Tiago EV

    Difference

    Length

    3880 mm

    3769 mm

    +111 mm

    Width

    1742 mm

    1677 mm

    +65 mm

    Height

    1622 mm

    1536 mm

    +86 mm

    Wheelbase

    2445 mm

    2400 mm

    + 45 mm

    Boot Space

    366 litres

    240 litres

    +126 litres

    • Being a micro-SUV, the Punch EV is significantly larger than the Tiago EV in terms of length, width and height.

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Tiago EV

    • It also has a 45 mm longer wheelbase, which should translate to better legroom inside.

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Tiago EV

    • If you intend to carry a lot of luggage, it is important to note that the Punch EV has a much larger boot at 366 litres. 

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Tiago EV

    Colour Options

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    Tata Tiago EV

    Pristine White

    Pristine White

    Supernova Copper

    Supernova Copper

    Pure Grey

    Daytona Grey

    Empowered Oxide

    Teal Blue

    Caramel

    Arizona Blue

    Fearless Yellow

    Chill Lime

    Bengal Rouge

    -

    • Out of the 7 colourways in the Punch EV, and 6 in the Tiago EV, both cars are offered with Pristine White and Supernova Copper shades.

    • The Punch gets more colours, and the palette is distinctly more vibrant with options like Caramel (Dark Orange), Bengal Rouge (Red) and Fearless Yellow.

    • The Tiago EV on the other hand, has the Chill Lime (Neon Yellow) and Teal Blue shades for those wanting to make a statement.

    • Both cars get monotone or dual-tone options based on the variant chosen.

    Features

    Feature

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    Tata Tiago EV 

    Auto Headlamps

    ✅(LED)

    ✅(Projector halogen)

    Foglamps

    ✅(LED)

    Taillamps

    Connected LED

    Halogen

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    14-inch stylised steel wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ventilated front seats

    Infotainment 

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch digital

    Semi-digital

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    4-speaker 

    4-speaker

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control (AC)

    Automatic 

    Automatic

    Keyless entry 

    Sunroof

    Single-pane

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Drive Modes

    3 (Eco/Normal/Sport)

    2 (Normal/Sport)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    2

    Parking sensors

    Rear

    Rear

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    Rear

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    • The Tiago EV gets all the essential features, but the Punch EV clearly wins the battle here with a much more modern feature-list including equipment like a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, larger alloy wheels, 3 drive modes, voice-enabled electric sunroof, ventilated front seats and LED lighting all around.

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Tiago EV

    • When it comes to safety, the Tiago EV falls significantly behind with just dual airbags and a reverse parking camera as opposed to 6 airbags and 360-degree camera on the Punch EV. Additionally, the SUV also gets hill descent control and electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB) which is not offered on the hatchback.

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Tiago EV

    • However, other features like hill hold control, rear wiper and washer with defogger, rear parking sensors and electronic stability control (ESC) are available across both cars.

    Electric Powertrain

    Model

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    Tata Tiago EV

    Battery Pack

    30 kWh (MR)

    40 kWh (LR)

    19.2 kWh (MR)

    24 kWh (LR)

    No. of electric motor (s)

    1

    1

    1

    1

    Power 

    88 PS

    129 PS

    61 PS

    75 PS

    Torque 

    154 Nm

    110 Nm

    114 Nm

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    365-375km*

    468 km

    223 km

    293 km

    *Under certification

    MR- Medium Range, LR- Long Range

    • Under the hood, the Tiago EV has much smaller battery packs compared to the Punch EV, significantly lower power figures and a paltry 293 km of claimed range even with the LR spec.

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Tiago EV

    • The Punch EV’s LR variants make more than double the power as the Tiago EV’s MR version. Even in terms of torque figures, the Punch EV’s 154 Nm beats the Tiago EV’s maximum of 114 Nm by a huge margin. 

    • Notably, the 24 kWh battery pack in the Tiago EV LR is still much smaller than the 30 kWh one found on the Punch MR.

    Charging Options

    Specification

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    Tata Tiago EV

    3.3kW AC charger/15A plug point

    30 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 11.9 hours

    40 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 14.8 hours

    19.2 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 6.9 hours

    24 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 8.7 hours

    7.2 kW AC fast charger^

    30 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 4.5 hours

    40 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 5.3 hours

    19.2 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 2.6 hours

    24 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 3.6 hours

    DC fast charger

    30 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes (65kW)

    40 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes (65kW)

    19.2 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 58 minutes

    24 kWh - 10 to 80 - percent in 58 minutes

    ^Sold separately

    • The Punch EV naturally takes more time to charge on both the 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW AC fast charger, given its much larger battery packs.

    • But when it comes to DC fast charging, it takes almost half the time to charge up its much larger batteries owing to the 65 kW charging capabilities. Tata has not specified the DC fast charging speeds of the Tiago EV, but we can clearly see that it's much slower despite the smaller battery sizes.

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Tiago EV

    • Overall, the Punch EV despite charging slower on AC chargers in terms of percentage stills beat out the Tiago EV in terms of the range added.

    CarDekho Says…

    The new Punch EV with its larger battery packs, new features and larger dimensions is certainly a tempting proposition, and now that prices have been slashed it becomes a great value-for-money offering. The Tiago EV is an option that brought electric hatchbacks into fore, but in this fast-evolving world of EVs, and shifting buyer interest towards a SUV offering, it has unfortunately been left behind, even within the Tata lineup. It does not offer much except a lower price point. With the Punch EV also getting the BaaS rental scheme, the threat of Tiago EV losing sales to its SUV sibling looms even larger. 

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Tiago EV

    If you were to ask us, we would suggest going for the Punch EV almost unanimously, unless budget is a big constraint and the BaaS scheme does not work for you.

