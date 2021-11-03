HomeNew CarsNewsNew Maruti Celerio’s Colour Options Revealed Ahead Of November Launch
New Maruti Celerio’s Colour Options Revealed Ahead Of November Launch

Published On Nov 03, 2021 04:55 PM By Tarun for Maruti Celerio 2021

While these have yet to be confirmed officially, the 2021 hatchback has already been spotted in four shades

Maruti Celerio 2021

  • As of now, the Celerio has been spotted in red, blue, grey, and white. 

  • The same colour palette (plus silver and orange) is available with the outgoing model as well. 

  • The top-spec variants will get blacked-out alloy wheels, while the others could go with silver-colored steel wheels. 

  • Will feature 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear parking camera, and semi-digital instrument cluster.

  • Expected to launch in the first half of November. 

Maruti is accepting bookings for the second-gen Celerio ahead of its launch this month. The new-gen hatch has been spotted multiple times already, revealing four colour options till now: red, blue, grey, and white.

Maruti Celerio 2021

The same shades are available with the outgoing model as well (plus, it has silver and orange). As far as sightings go, we’ve never seen the hatch with a dual-tone roof, but it has been spotted with blacked-out alloy wheels (likely for the top-spec variant only). 

The 2021 Celerio will be equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the WagonR’s instrument cluster, push-button engine start/stop, passive keyless entry, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators. 

Maruti Celerio 2021

Safety features will likely be basic -- dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. The top-spec model will further get a rear parking camera and might have hill start assist (in their automatic variants). 

The second-gen Celerio has been provided with the Swift’s 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with idle auto-start/stop. Chances are that the Wagon R’s 68PS 1-litre three-cylinder petrol engine will also make its way into the hatchback (possibly with a CNG option right from launch). Both engines will be paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. 

Maruti Celerio 2021

The current-gen model is priced from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The upcoming Celerio will retail at a premium for sure, and it will rival the Hyundai SantroTata TiagoDatsun GO, and the Maruti Wagon R.

    T
    manish verma
    Nov 3, 2021 6:41:00 PM

    अब आएगा मजा कठिन प्रतिद्वंदी है मारुति सुजुकी

